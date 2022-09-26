Denny Hamlin sends chilling warning to William Byron that he’s ‘on the list’ of NASCAR drivers who ‘are gonna get it’

DENNY HAMLIN and William Byron aren't the best of friends after Sunday's race.

The two drivers clashed during a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Texas Motor Speedway that saw a course-record seventeen cautions as well as a red flag.

Denny Hamlin was spun off by William Byron with the race under caution Credit: Twitter/NASCAR

Denny Hamlin tried to get his own back after being spun off by William Byron Credit: Twitter/NASCAR

It all started when Byron made contact with the wall after Hamlin allegedly hit him coming out of a corner.

Per NASCAR, Byron explained post-race: "I felt like he ran me out of race track off of (Turn) 2 and had really hard contact with the wall.

"Felt like the toe link was definitely bent, luckily not fully broken. We were able to continue.

"A lot of times that kind of damage is going to ruin your race, especially that hard. I totally understand running somebody close and making a little bit of contact, but that was pretty massive."

Byron looked to get his own back later when, after Martin Truex Jr. blew a tire on lap 269, a caution was called.

Byron took the opportunity to retaliate, hitting the back of Hamlin and sending him spinning into the grass.

When asked if he meant to run into Hamlin, Byron said "obviously, yeah," but denied that he meant for Hamlin to spin.

Byron said: "I went to go show my displeasure, I didn't mean to hit him and spin him out.

"There's a ton of guys that do this and go do something like that, I see it all the time.

"But yeah I'm just not gonna get run like that and there's really no reason. We're running second and third, I think, and had a shot to win and [that] killed our car for sure so that was a bummer."

The clearly frustrated Hamlin's take on the situation was more blunt, saying: "I guess we can just wreck each other under caution. I tried to wreck him back."

Hamlin explained that as far as he's aware, during the initial incident "I don't think we touched. I've got to look but I don't think we touched.

"But obviously he (Byron) sent us through the infield under caution."

Controversially, neither driver was punished for this series of incidents.

Per NASCAR, senior vice president of competition Scott Miller admitted post-race: "The William Byron-Denny Hamlin thing, we had no eyes on. We saw Denny go through the grass.

"By the time we got a replay that showed the incident well enough to do anything to it, we had gone back to green.

"I'm not sure that that issue is completely resolved as of yet. We'll be looking at that when we get back to work."

As far as Hamlin is concerned, this issue is definitely not resolved, saying: "I'll just add it to the list of guys when I get a chance, they're gonna get it."

Tyler Reddick ultimately won on Sunday, with Byron finishing seventh and Hamlin tenth.

Byron heads to Talladega third in the drivers standings, with Hamlin in sixth.