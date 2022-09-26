Guardians rookie outfielder named Player of the Week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Steven Kwan was named this week’s American League Player of the Week.

The announcement came on the heel of the Guardians clinching the AL Central Division title Sunday afternoon.

Kwan batted .438 with nine runs scored, two triples, two homeruns, 10 RBI, four stolen bases and a .750 slugging percentage over seven games.

The 25-year-old also delivered a seven-game hitting streak from Sept. 17 through 23, including 16 hits over all.

During Sunday’s game against the Rangers, Kwan slugged a grand slam as part of a three-hit, five RBI performance.

He has 158 hits for the season. That’s the most for a Cleveland rookie since Kenny Lofton made 164 in 1992.

This was Kwan’s first career play of the week award. It’s the team’s second recipient this season, with the first being José Ramírez.

This was Cleveland’s 11th Central title since the division’ inception.

