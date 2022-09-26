ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

abcnews4.com

Dorchester Co. Career & Tech Center sees record-breaking enrollment

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Career and Technology Center has seen record enrollment this year. It comes from students seeking career paths without a four-year college degree and is helping the Lowcountry labor pool. The class spans everything from welding to health science. Students at the center...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DD2, BCSD make schedule changes due to Ian

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District 2 and Berkeley County School District are making changes to their scheduled due to Ian. Dorchester District 2 will implement eLearning days on Thursday and Friday. District leaders said schools and district buildings will be closed on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30. All after school […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry schools, colleges move to e-learning Thursday, Friday as Hurricane Ian surges

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry school districts and universities are responding to Hurricane Ian with changes to schedules. Charleston County School District: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Dorchester District 2: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Berkeley County School District: Half-day dismissal Thursday and e-learning Friday. Colleton County School District:...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Weather concerns closing Berkeley County Schools

Berkeley County School District announces closures due to the potential for severe weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The district office announced that students will have a half day on Thursday Sept. 29 and schools will be closed on Friday Sept. 30. The announcement states that on Friday, Sept....
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Education
County
Dorchester County, SC
abcnews4.com

$1.8 million investment creating new jobs in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — New Wire Marine, a marine electrical system design company, announced its plans to expand operations to Dorchester County. The company's investment of 1.8 million dollars will create 38 jobs. New Wire Marine expects this to happen over a five-year period. The company delivers American-made,...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts, businesses and community events are announcing closings, cancellations and postponements as Ian threatens the Palmetto State. After Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, forecasts vary on the exact path it will take as it heads toward the state. But Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia where one thing was clear: the state will feel the effects of whatever is left of Ian by the time it makes its way to South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week. News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here: CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD board finalizes plans for new District 9 elementary school on John's Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night, the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees finalized plans for a new District 9 school. "The new school will be designed for 700 students, but we will factor in up to 900 students for future growth. We will make space on the property for 900 students," Executive Director of Capital Programs Jasmeen Shaw said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

What is OPCON? What Do The Different Levels Mean?

You’ve probably seen or heard the term OPCON numerous times over the last few days, but may not have known what the heck it is. As we all prepare for the possibility of poor weather, it’s probably a good idea to get acquainted. OPCON stands for Operating Conditions...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston International Airport will remain open, says airport CEO

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Elliot Summey, CEO & Executive Director of Charleston International Airport, said Wednesday that the airport is staying open unless conditions change. “We continue to work with our federal partners, Joint Base Charleston, and airport stakeholders to monitor the weather patterns of Hurricane Ian and...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry hospitals preparing for Hurricane Ian impacts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hospitals across the Lowcountry are getting ready for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. “We have to be concerned about whether we need to shelter in place, or if we still have access to our facilities because people still have emergency medical conditions that need care, even though a storm is […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. School Board approves new school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District approved the location of the Lowcountry’s next elementary school Monday night. The $41 million project involves building the new school off River Road within the Swygert Landing neighborhood. It will serve District 9, the Johns Island area, shifting the way...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Joint Base Charleston relocating C-17 fleet ahead of Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Wednesday moved to Hurricane Condition 3 ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Under HuURCON3 JBC is relocating its C-17 fleet, which is one of the largest in the U.S. Air Force, to save-haven locations. The planes are being moved so...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston County to open emergency shelters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will open two emergency shelters Thursday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a Category 5.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

City of Orangeburg, Claflin University announces new forensic lab

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg leaders have announced a new fully accredited forensic science lab in partnership with Claflin University. The new lab will serve as both a research lab for students studying Biotechnology and Criminal Justice, and also as a functioning lab for the city and for the region, officials said.
ORANGEBURG, SC

