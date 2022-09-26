Read full article on original website
Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75 of Kemble Street Utica, formerly of Watertown passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Oneida Center. Lorraine is survived by four children, Lorri Smith of Syracuse; Linda Chouinard of Watertown; Timothy Smith Jr. of Syracuse; Patrica Bombardier of Watertown; six grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; five sisters, Marlene Spencer of Lowville; Rosemary (Dennis) Sweredoski of Binghamton, Susan (Roger) Chapman of Lowville, Barbara (Howard) Cory of Turin, Nancy J. Raymond of Watertown; two brothers, William A. Williams and Wayne C. Williams both of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her son, John Fitzgerald Kenedy Smith in 1967; two grandchildren, Nicole Smith in 2015 and William Smith III in 2019; a sister Sandra June Williams; five brothers, Stanley Williams Jr.; James Williams; Patrick Williams, who was a twin to William Williams; Kenneth Williams; Dale williams; and one bother-in-law, Carl Spencer.
Larry E. Paige, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY. Surviving are his four daughters Sharon Patterson & her companion...
John “Jack” Joseph Maguire, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Joseph Maguire passed away at home on September 24th, 2022. Jack was born October 10th, 1932 in Yonkers, N.Y. to Patrick and Margaret (Downey) Maguire. Jack married Janet Marie Petrizzo on July 20th, 1963. Together they shared a wonderful life until...
Carolyn J. Macy, 91, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn J. Macy passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 26th. She was 91 years old. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Carole Anne Burr, 81, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carole Anne Burr, 81, formerly of Eugene Street, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Lewis County General Residential Healthcare Facility. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Stephen Waitson of Kingston, Ontario and their children, Sarah, Katharine, Stephanie, Kerry,...
Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton, died on September 24, 2022, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Services are private and burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Russell is survived by his wife Sally, sons, David Storozow of South Carolina, James Storozow of Lafargeville, a daughter Mary “Colleen” and her husband Donald “Duck” Brown of DeKalb Junction, grandchildren, Dan and his wife Kyleigh Storozow, Amy Storozow, Jill and her husband Kirk Davis, Linda Shaw, and 8 great grandchildren. Russell was born on March 23, 1934 in Johnson City, New York. He graduated from Vestal Central School. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Russell married Sally Streevy on December 27, 1967 in Endicott, New York. He was a heavy equipment operator, he owned and operated Payne and Snyder Construction in Broome, NY. He enjoyed puttering around the house, hunting and fishing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of S. Market St, passed away at home on September 22, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent. Robert was born in Watertown, NY on September 27, 1951 to the late Richard and...
Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Railroad Street, Lowville, passed away Saturday evening, September 24, 2022. She is survived by her children, Allan “Doug” Manzer (Laurie) of Farmington NY, Bonnie Dening (Robert Jr.) of Lowville, Darrel C. Manzer (Tina Ruck) of Rochester area, R. Scott Manzer (Mary Ellen Madigan) of Lowville, Marilyn Vanzandt (Stanley) of Lowville, Marcia Kenealy, of Lowville, Gail Price (Mark) of Charleston SC; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Evans (Robert) of Rochester; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dawn is predeceased by, a son, Joel Timothy Manzer, who passed away in 1975 at the age of 14; a daughter, Charlene Binsack, who passed away April 19, 1991; a granddaughter, Tiffany Vanzandt, who passed away in infancy; a sister, Evelyn Overton; two brothers, Niles C. Doud, Merwin Doud, who passed away as a young child; two sons-in-law, Joseph Kenealy and Frank Binsack; a daughter-in-law, Lorna Manzer.
Charles O. Alton, 87, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Charles O. Alton, 87, of Van Buren Street, passed away, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at home. Survivors include his wife of 66-years, Helen and three children, Terry Prior, Kelly Bridge, Keith Alton, and foster-son, Wilson Stevenson. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Morrill Road, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after a brief illness. A private memorial service will be held for the family with Canton VFW #1231 Honor Guard providing Military Honors. A memorial gathering will be held...
Gene Richard “Rock” Sargent, 94, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours and a Funeral Mass for Gene Richard “Rock” Sargent, 94, will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family. Richard passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home on Elizabeth Street surrounded by a family that adored and idolized him.
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Urology Center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Kevin Chandler is medical director of the Samaritan Urology Center. He talked about the importance of prostate cancer screening. Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. Prostate cancer...
Becoming mostly sunny
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a drier – and brighter – day. It will be partly sunny to start and mostly sunny by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s. It will be a chilly night. There’s a frost advisory for...
Highlights & scores: A busy night on the pitch
(WWNY) - The boys took centerstage in local soccer Wednesday. In boys’ non-league soccer from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Madrid-Waddington. Less than five minutes in Watertown getting on the board when Nico Spaziani dented the back of the net off the indirect kick. It’s 1-0 Cyclones. Then...
With days left, library’s ‘Drop Your Drawers’ campaign exceeds goal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s still time to “drop your drawers” at Flower Memorial Library in Watertown. The campaign started earlier this month, collected unopened packs of underwear and diapers, to be given to local school districts. The diapers will help the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council.
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that supports LGBTQ + students. The board was created earlier this month and parents were quick to criticize it online. “When you introduce these types of words and feelings to...
Hotis Motel condemned, residents have 30 days to evacuate
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel in the Town of Pamelia is condemned. Residents now have 30 days to vacate the property. The notices went up Tuesday as Jefferson County is condemning the property. The motel was cited for seven major code violations in August. Jefferson...
Vehicle catches Croghan garage on fire
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a garage in Croghan early Wednesday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say a passerby called 911 around 5 a.m. to report flames from a vehicle outside the rear of a garage owned by Joseph Lyndeker at 9843 Main Street. Croghan...
Hotis Motel to be re-inspected this week
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A deadline has come and gone. So what’s next for the Hotis Motel?. 7 News has learned that Jefferson County Code Enforcement will be re-inspecting the property this week. The code enforcement office issued more than half a dozen violations to the...
Indian River impressive on the gridiron
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Indian River is certainly dominating play on the gridiron. The Warriors posted a 71-6 victory over South Jefferson this past weekend. The win upped the Warriors’ record to 4-0 on the season. Indian River will get a big taste of Section III Class B...
