Aaron Judge sends fans wild with subtle hint at destination for next year as Yankees star remains stuck on 60 home runs
YANKEES fans think Aaron Judge is staying in the Bronx - after the four-time All-Star dropped a huge hint on Monday night. Outfielder Judge, 30, is enjoying the best season of his career and currently sits on 60 home runs. He needs just one more homer to tie Roger Matis'...
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign
Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
Herschel Walker has bizarre take on controversial Atlanta Braves name
The 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves visited The White House on Monday on an invitation from President Joe Biden and the team’s presence in Washington reignited a debate about the controversial “Braves.” While it sounds like the Biden administration is open to a conversation about changing the name, former Georgia Bulldogs star and Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker is not.
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees
Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
Atlanta Hawks Acquire Pascal Siakam In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Planning for the future is always smart. It’s good to take the long view. At the same time, it’s best to avoid doing so at the expense of the present. The same principles apply to NBA teams. Let’s say you’ve known you wanted to be a doctor since...
WATCH: Aaron Judge hits 61st home run to tie Roger Maris for American League record
Chasing history, the Aaron Judge home run watch continues. This past Thursday saw Judge come just a few feet away
Joe Benigno wouldn't re-sign Jacob deGrom if he were Mets GM
“I’ve had it with this guy, go pitch for the Texas Rangers, goodbye,” was how Joe described his disdain for the Mets re-signing deGrom, citing his recent underperformance and the Mets’ slew of free agents.
Adam Wainwright talks about Cardinals clinching NL Central
Wainwright has been in many Cardinals locker room celebrations, but they never get old. Here's what he told us after clinching the NL Central.
Albert Pujols 700: Celebrate the St. Louis Cardinals legend with new shirts
A legendary moment for a St. Louis Cardinals legend. Albert Pujols’ 700th home run is now in the history books. Which means it’s t-shirt time. Albert Pujols 699? Nope. Albert Pujols 700. After 22 seasons, the St. Louis Cardinals legend mashed his 700th career home run over the...
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Aaron Judge's Mom Tonight
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still chasing history as he attempts to tie the franchise record in home runs. Judge hit home run No. 60 a week ago today, but hasn't been able to get to 61 - which would tie him with Roger Maris for the most in Yankees history.
The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record
With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live on September 27
On September 27 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Bally Sports South. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South,...
Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers
The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on September 27
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On September 27 at 7:40 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Midwest. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee...
Yankees fans lose their minds, waste ketchup supply during rain delay vs Red Sox
On Sunday night, ESPN and MLB conspired to see just how far they could push the limits of safety in the name of getting Aaron Judge at least one more chance at his 61st home run on national television. After nearly two hours of waffling, Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox finale...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Has Made Subtle Changes That Have Gone a Long Way
It’s about time for the Dodgers to make their deep postseason run with Cody Bellinger waiting to makes his name known once again in October. Getting to this point has been anything but easy for the outfielder who suffered a cold streak of eight games in a row without a hit in early September.
Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason
Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
The Marlins tried inviting 'all Mets fans' for Braves series in the saddest marketing email
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves went into Tuesday’s MLB action separated by just one game in the NL East standings. And with just eight games left in the regular season, the two teams have plenty of meaningful baseball left — including a three-game series in Atlanta.
