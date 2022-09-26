ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign

Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
Herschel Walker has bizarre take on controversial Atlanta Braves name

The 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves visited The White House on Monday on an invitation from President Joe Biden and the team’s presence in Washington reignited a debate about the controversial “Braves.” While it sounds like the Biden administration is open to a conversation about changing the name, former Georgia Bulldogs star and Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker is not.
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason

Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup

The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
