Pittsburg, KS

PSU Collegio

PSU students work with Snapshot USA

A group of Pittsburg State University students have been working together on a research project called Snapshot USA. The project involves universities from across the nation and by the Smithsonian Museum. “This project started in 2019, this is our fourth year. It started with folks at the Smithsonian and some...
PITTSBURG, KS
PSU Collegio

Women in Construction: making a difference in a male dominated field

Construction is an industry that is male dominated. Being a woman in male dominated fields can be tough. The National Association of Women in Construction is here to help shine a light on those women and to fight together in their profession. “NAWIC makes a difference by showing its members...
PITTSBURG, KS
fortscott.biz

Diane Clay Retires as City Clerk On Oct. 1

Diane Clay’s first job with the City of Fort Scott was as Administrative Assistant to the City Manager Richard U. Nienstedt in March 1998. Her last day on the job is October 1, 2022. “I have been employed for 24 years…with the City of Fort Scott,” she said. “I...
FORT SCOTT, KS
PSU Collegio

Pitt State wins at Emporia 14-13

Pittsburg squeezes out a win at Emporia State, in a game that featured 6 fourth down conversions total. This was the 100th meeting of these two teams. “You play championship football, and you gotta find ways to win football games, and we found a way to win that one,” said head coach Brian Wright.
EMPORIA, KS
Four States Home Page

Pineville distillery part of a fast-growing industry

PINEVILLE, Mo. — With a beautiful piece of land in McDonald County and a family knowledge of “craft distilling,” Tara and Jody Cook decided to take a chance on opening a small distillery business in Pineville, Missouri that would come to be known as Tall Pines Distillery MO. Opening in January of 2020, Tall Pines […]
PINEVILLE, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Nazarene Church Pastor Dustin Ledford named Carthage Citizen of the Year

Dustin Ledford was pleased by the large crowd attending the Carthage Church of the Nazarene’s monthly Lunch and Laugh event, but he didn’t know that the crowd filling the church’s multi-purpose room on Thursday was here at least in part for him. Usually these monthly events attract...
CARTHAGE, MO
mo.gov

New Jasper County conservation agent is not new to Jasper County

Body JOPLIN, Mo. – Jeremy Caddick may be new to the job of serving as a Jasper County Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) agent, but he’s not new to Jasper County. Starting Oct. 1, Caddick will begin his duties as conservation agent for Jasper County. He will work alongside fellow Jasper County Conservation Agent Corporal Tyler Green. He replaces Will Carr, who was promoted to Lieutenant in MDC’s Protection Branch last year.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

City Commission Expected to Declare Water Watch for Coffeyville

The Coffeyville City Commission is expected to approve a resolution to declare a water watch within the city of Coffeyville at their meeting tonight. City Manager Mark Hall says this first stage is only voluntary. The other steps after a water watch include a water warning and finally, a water...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
921news.com

Statement from the Rich Hill Police Department

The Rich Hill Police Department has stated that lately there have been several phone calls and walk-ins to City Hall for police matters where an officer is needed to respond to an incident. While the departments all share a building, the ladies at City Hall do not handle police work. They understand there will be times you may need to come to City Hall to request to speak to an officer and they welcome that.
RICH HILL, MO
921news.com

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office holds Push-Ups for Pennies’ event

Employees of the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the YMCA to hold a. push-up contest to help encourage VCSO staff to participate in the agencies YMCA. membership/fitness program. They also wanted to see if they could raise funds for the. Children’s Center in the process. The push-up...
VERNON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fire reported at storage unit facility in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – About 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening fire was reported at 2629 S Rangeline, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded.  Duenweg Fire Dept were dispatched as automatic mutual aid. As authorities arrived there were no visible flames.  However there was a smell of smoke in the air and a light haze in...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
DUENWEG, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Mobile home fire near Seneca; Residence is a total loss

SENECA, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Wednesday reports of a structure fire at Hwy 43 Mobile Home Park north of Seneca alerted Newton County Central Comm. Seneca Rural Fire Protection Dist., Newton County EMS, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Mutual aid assistance from Seneca City Fire, Quapaw Nation Fire & EMS and Wyandotte Fire, Redings Mill Fire and Neosho Rural...
SENECA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Check Out This Sad Looking Abandoned Missouri Holiday Inn [Pictures]

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There was a time when staying in hotels was a magical part of the family vacation. They had bars and restaurants and hosted banquets, conventions, and proms. If you were a child of the 1980s there is probably a good chance you stayed at a hotel like the abandoned one I'm going to share here.
JOPLIN, MO
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Firetruck Driver Injured in Crash Near Aurora (MO)

The driver of a firetruck was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:20 a.m. Monday on County Road 2200, a mile west of Aurora in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, JoplinGlobe.com reported. Gene L. White, 61, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with...
AURORA, MO

