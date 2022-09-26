ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

News 8 WROC

Voter Guide 2022: Every candidate, every race for general election in Monroe County, beyond

Races from Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Wayne, and Wyoming when they are released ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 2022’s general election features the gubernatorial election, a federal Senate race, as well as State Senate and Assembly races. Many other down-ballot races will also be on this year’s ticket. Races of note include incumbent Joe Morelle (D) […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
broadwayfillmorealive.org

Central Terminal Restoration Corp. Welcomes Three New Board Directors

The Central Terminal Restoration Corp, (CTRC) welcomes Thomas Beauford Jr., Thomas A. Kucharski and Gustavo A. Lima to the Board of Directors. The not-for-profit board is stewarding development of the Buffalo Central Terminal – a majestic historic landmark – as a lasting cultural and economic hub for the community.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”

Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Angola mulling changes to open container laws

The Village of Angola is attempting to follow suit with other municipalities like the Town of Evans and Village of East Aurora with changes to its open container laws, allowing people to be able to consume alcohol in public. Read more here:
ANGOLA, NY
WGRZ TV

Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Alden man sentenced after pleading guilty in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON (WKBW) — An Alden man is the first Western New York resident to be sentenced to jail for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Daniel Warmus, 38, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail followed by two years of probation for his breach of the U.S Capitol back in 2021. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman also sentenced Warmus to 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.
ALDEN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPS Chief Financial Officer to resign Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Pritchard will resign at a special board meeting on Monday, according to the school’s meeting agenda. Pritchard has worked for the district for 12 years. The special board meeting will be held at City Hall at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and it’s expected that […]
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora

If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
EAST AURORA, NY
WKBW-TV

Gordie Harper's Bazaar to close at the beginning of 2023

NEWFANE, NY — After 25 years of serving the people of Western New York Gordon Harper is retiring, and closing Gordie Harper's Bazaar. But it comes as a bittersweet feeling for Gordon. "I know people love coming here, i feel bad that i have to close down but i...
NEWFANE, NY
wnypapers.com

Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas announces 'Canal City Oktoberfest'

The Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas, along with the City of Tonawanda and Tonawanda Volunteer Fire Department, announce “The Canal City Oktoberfest” will take place from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Canal Street Pavilion, 1 Main St., Tonawanda. Themed food, beer and music from The...
TONAWANDA, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

African American Heritage

From the Michigan Street Baptist Church, a stop along the Underground Railroad, to legendary jazz history at the Colored Musicians Club and Museum, a National Historic Site, Buffalo’s African-American heritage runs deep. The listings below will help you find businesses, restaurants, sites and other attractions that tell the rich stories of black culture in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
EAST AURORA, NY

