Voter Guide 2022: Every candidate, every race for general election in Monroe County, beyond
Races from Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Wayne, and Wyoming when they are released ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 2022’s general election features the gubernatorial election, a federal Senate race, as well as State Senate and Assembly races. Many other down-ballot races will also be on this year’s ticket. Races of note include incumbent Joe Morelle (D) […]
Western Regional OTB will hold a meeting to address inquiries
As a result of questions raised via letters by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick regarding promo misuse, pay and more, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp (WROTB) is arranging a meeting in hopes to clear the air.
Erie County legislators propose suspending county sales tax on heating fuels
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this year, New York State and Erie County tried to give motorists a break from high gas prices by suspending sales tax on a portion of your fill-up. Now a group of county lawmakers say they'd like to see another break, when it comes to heating your home, the cost of which is expected to significantly rise this season as well.
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Central Terminal Restoration Corp. Welcomes Three New Board Directors
The Central Terminal Restoration Corp, (CTRC) welcomes Thomas Beauford Jr., Thomas A. Kucharski and Gustavo A. Lima to the Board of Directors. The not-for-profit board is stewarding development of the Buffalo Central Terminal – a majestic historic landmark – as a lasting cultural and economic hub for the community.
buffalorising.com
Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”
Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
Angola mulling changes to open container laws
The Village of Angola is attempting to follow suit with other municipalities like the Town of Evans and Village of East Aurora with changes to its open container laws, allowing people to be able to consume alcohol in public. Read more here:
WGRZ TV
Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
WKBW-TV
Alden man sentenced after pleading guilty in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON (WKBW) — An Alden man is the first Western New York resident to be sentenced to jail for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Daniel Warmus, 38, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail followed by two years of probation for his breach of the U.S Capitol back in 2021. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman also sentenced Warmus to 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.
BPS Chief Financial Officer to resign Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Pritchard will resign at a special board meeting on Monday, according to the school’s meeting agenda. Pritchard has worked for the district for 12 years. The special board meeting will be held at City Hall at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and it’s expected that […]
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora
If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Erie County DOH distributes free COVID tests, masks to community organizations, residents
Community organizations are eligible to receive at-home COVID tests, disinfectant wipes and non-surgical face masks at no cost, according to the Erie County Department of Health. Interested organizations can fill out an order form on the ECDOH web site, which asks for contact information, quantities, and a brief description of...
Niagara County announces four upcoming civil service exams
Niagara County Personnel Officer Malcolm Needler announced Tuesday the impending application deadlines for four civil service exams.
WKBW-TV
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to close at the beginning of 2023
NEWFANE, NY — After 25 years of serving the people of Western New York Gordon Harper is retiring, and closing Gordie Harper's Bazaar. But it comes as a bittersweet feeling for Gordon. "I know people love coming here, i feel bad that i have to close down but i...
wnypapers.com
Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas announces 'Canal City Oktoberfest'
The Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas, along with the City of Tonawanda and Tonawanda Volunteer Fire Department, announce “The Canal City Oktoberfest” will take place from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Canal Street Pavilion, 1 Main St., Tonawanda. Themed food, beer and music from The...
visitbuffaloniagara.com
African American Heritage
From the Michigan Street Baptist Church, a stop along the Underground Railroad, to legendary jazz history at the Colored Musicians Club and Museum, a National Historic Site, Buffalo’s African-American heritage runs deep. The listings below will help you find businesses, restaurants, sites and other attractions that tell the rich stories of black culture in Buffalo.
Erie County Sheriff’s Office offering deputy sheriff, correction officer exam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is looking for ambitious individuals to join the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is offering a deputy sheriff officer and correction officer exam for its jail management division. The exam will be held on Dec. 10. Those who are interested can register by Oct. 26 for the […]
Wages recovered for 93 employees working for Buffalo company
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor has recovered more than $191,000 in unpaid wages for some employees working for a Buffalo company. The wages were recovered for 93 employees who worked at the Magellan Technology/Demand Vape company. Following a tip from a competitor, the labor...
Farm-to-school program in Hamburg Central School District
To make the program even more exciting, the school district is hosting its third annual Jr. Chef Challenge!
New York State Police Make Multiple Arrests In WNY For Theft, Drugs, And More
New York State Police Troopers have been pretty busy here in Western New York, arresting multiple people for a variety of crimes. Here's the arrest round-up for the past week:. Lockport Man Arrested By NYSP For Larceny And Controlled Substance. On September 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested...
Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
