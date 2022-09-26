Read full article on original website
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced on Sunday that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm.
Miami Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier went seven seasons in his MLB career before committing his first balk. The wait for his second, and third, balk was more than a little shorter. A game between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets on Tuesday abruptly devolved into an ump show when...
The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
Judge has seven games to break the record, starting with a series opener against Baltimore at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.
With eight days left in the season, the New York Mets are bound for the playoffs and in a tie
Aaron Judge’s mom and Roger Maris Jr. hugged after the New York Yankees star hit his 61st home run of the season. The sports world watched and waited to see when exactly Aaron Judge would hit his 61st home run of the season to tie the American League record. On Sept. 28, 2022, Judge sent a baseball into the left field bullpen Rogers Centre to record his 61st homer of the season.
