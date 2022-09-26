The National Football League Players Association will be looking into the circumstances surrounding Tua Tagovailoa's injury during the Miami Dolphins' win over the Buffalo Bills. After an unassuming sack in the second quarter of the game, Tua appeared to be concussed, struggling to walk and eventually taken off the field and into the locker room. The quarterback later returned to finish the game, leading the Dolphins to a comeback win. Some are questioning whether concussion protocols were followed, and while Tua offered an explanation involving an injured back, Craig Carton isn't so sure that's the whole story. Watch as he shares his thoughts on this investigation.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO