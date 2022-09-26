Read full article on original website
Dolphins And Bills Fans Brawl in Parking Lot at Hard Rock Stadium
Dolphins fans and Bills fans fought in the parking lot on Sunday.
Sean McDermott speaks on Week 3 loss, injuries, more
This stream has now ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to speak with the media at 4 p.m. Monday. The Bills lost 21-19 to division rival Miami on Sunday in a game in which the Bills were plagued with injuries. Coordinators Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier will […]
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
Josh Allen reveals what he told Tua Tagovailoa after Bills loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills lost their first game of the season Sunday, dropping a tough 21-19 decision to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills comeback attempt fell just short as Josh Allen and the offense failed to get one last snap off to set up a game-winning field goal. Afterward, Allen and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shared a hug on the field and exchanged some words.
What should be making Dolphins’ Ross very happy. And another area where Tua leads the NFL
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday night:
Tua Tagovailoa’s scary head injury isn’t the only worry for Dolphins after Week 3
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got banged up in the Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills and will look to get ready to take the field again on Thursday Night for the Week 4 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa appeared to take a big hit to the head in the game, and it was a major concern when he came up wobbling, appearing very dazed. While Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols and returned to the game, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed there were some other ailments the Dolphins star picked up in the game, too.
thecomeback.com
NFL reveals surprising truth in Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation
During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury and appeared to be woozy as he headed to the sideline. Despite his apparent dizziness, Tagovailoa passed the concussion protocol and was allowed to return to the game, leading to a joint investigation as to whether or not concussion protocols were correctly followed. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, it looks like they were.
Yardbarker
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
Bills’ Ken Dorsey Comments On Press Box Outburst vs. Dolphins
A camera showed Dorsey slamming his tablet on his desk at the end of Sunday’s 21–19 loss to Miami.
New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon’s Relationship Timeline
College sweethearts. Saquon Barkley has been dating longtime love Anna Congdon since before he was drafted by the New York Giants. The twosome met while attending Penn State University, making their relationship official in January 2017. “One year with my king!” she gushed via Instagram in January 2018. “Who would’ve known that acting a little […]
Granderson: The accusations against Brett Favre are not just another NFL scandal
Stealing welfare funds would be new low.
FOX Sports
Dolphins now under investigation for QB Tua's concussion check | THE CARTON SHOW
The National Football League Players Association will be looking into the circumstances surrounding Tua Tagovailoa's injury during the Miami Dolphins' win over the Buffalo Bills. After an unassuming sack in the second quarter of the game, Tua appeared to be concussed, struggling to walk and eventually taken off the field and into the locker room. The quarterback later returned to finish the game, leading the Dolphins to a comeback win. Some are questioning whether concussion protocols were followed, and while Tua offered an explanation involving an injured back, Craig Carton isn't so sure that's the whole story. Watch as he shares his thoughts on this investigation.
UC Daily Campus
What Micah Hyde’s loss means for the Buffalo Bills on their mission to Super Bowl LVII
Despite a dominant performance by the Buffalo Bills last Monday night against the Tennessee Titans, the team suffered significant losses in their secondary. The losses in question were All-Pro safety Micah Hyde and starting corner Dane Jackson, who both suffered serious neck injuries. Already down with All-Pro corner Tre’Davious White, Buffalo is certainly looking thin in their defensive backfield.
NFL
Bills OC Ken Dorsey on end-of-game outburst after loss to Dolphins: 'That's something I'm definitely going to learn from'
The video of Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's end-of-game outburst in the booth immediately went viral following Buffalo's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dorsey seemed remorseful about letting his emotions get the best of him. "It was an intense game, it was a...
Miami Dolphins Thomas Morstead should be special teams POTW
Thomas Morstead had his agent call the Miami Dolphins this past off-season. He needed a job and he knew the Dolphins needed a punter. Miami needs to keep him. After Sunday’s victory, the Dolphins are not likely going to land many players on a Player of the Week list but Thomas Morstead should absolutely be considered for the weekly award. His role in the Dolphins’ victory on Sunday can’t be downplayed.
Miami Dolphins next 8 games are winnable but the Bengals are up first
The Miami Dolphins’ schedule will get a little less weighted after they leave the city of Cincinnati. The Bengals are going to be one of the toughest teams Miami will face in the next month or so. After a slow start, the Bengals got into the win column last...
Tyler Herro offers clear warning to rest of league, including a special message for Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro is on the verge of what may arguably be his most important NBA season to date. As the defending Sixth Man of the Year award winner, Herro will now get the chance to prove that he deserves to be on the team’s starting five. He is also currently scheduled to become a restricted free agent in 2023 and is surely going to try to state his case for why he deserves a big contract.
Mike McDaniel September 27 Takeaways
Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex
