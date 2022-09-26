ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics is proud to announce that the company’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. This accomplishment comes hot on the heels of Kumavat being named to the 2022 Automotive News Rising Stars list and being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005860/en/ Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List. (Photo: Business Wire)
WGN TV

Chicago no longer has nation’s third largest school district

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools has lost its spot as the third largest district in the country. Enrollment at CPS has dropped for the 11th year in a row, to just over 322,000 students. Enrollment has fallen 10% percent in just the past two years. CPS says more students dropped out or didn’t return to […]
getnews.info

Top entrepreneur Andrew Grayson makes waves as the founder of Six Pack Coverage

There is something for everyone at Six Pack Coverage, a leading media company helmed by Andrew Grayson. Coming from an impressive healthcare background with zero business knowledge, Andrew knew that the road to success wasn’t easy. He rolled with it anyway – determined to pave his own way and build an empire.
gulfcoastmedia.com

AWS Announces 25 Startups Selected for AWS Impact Accelerator for Women Founders

(BPT) - As part of its continued $30 million commitment to provide underrepresented founders with the resources, capital and community they need to level the startup playing field, Amazon Web …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
msn.com

Ciara Partners With Instacart For Healthy Food Initiative

Ciara has joined Instacart for a new initiative that aims to promote healthy shopping habits. Partnering with the grocery and household item delivery brand, the 36-year-old artist has created a digital shopping cart of “feel good favorites” customers can purchase on their own. Described as her go-to items...
CBS Miami

Ian's path of destruction, two million without power

TAMPA - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit, and knocking out power to two million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast.One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States barreled across the Florida peninsula overnight Wednesday, threatening catastrophic flooding inland, the National Hurricane Center warned.The center said Ian became a tropical storm over land early Thursday and was expected to emerge over Atlantic waters near the Kennedy Space Center later in the day. Flooding rains continued across the state,...
