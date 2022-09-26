Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Meet the Couple Whose New Platform Connects Black-Owned Businesses in Costa Rica
Successful communities are those united with common goals and visions. There are hundreds of Afro-Latino and Black businesses in Costa Rica; however, Ian and Dawn James noticed that a significant challenge has been locating them across the country. Most business owners solely rely on WhatsApp, 30% use social media platforms,...
Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics is proud to announce that the company’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. This accomplishment comes hot on the heels of Kumavat being named to the 2022 Automotive News Rising Stars list and being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005860/en/ Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List. (Photo: Business Wire)
How the Pet Humanization Trend Is Creating New Brands and Business Opportunities
Pets have become part of the family, fueling opportunities for gourmet pet food, pet insurance, boutique vet clinics, nutritional supplements, and pet tech. Americans spent $123 billion on their pets in 2021, up 13% over the previous year. Over 114 million U.S. households own a dog or a cat. With...
getnews.info
Serial Startup Founder Unveils Exciting New Social Media App For NFT Communities
Lollipop is a revolutionary new platform designed to help the world’s best NFT collections realize the full potential of their community by giving them tools to interact via video stories. Serial startup founder, Hirbod Bigvand, has unveiled an exciting new social media app for NFT communities named Lollipop which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago no longer has nation’s third largest school district
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools has lost its spot as the third largest district in the country. Enrollment at CPS has dropped for the 11th year in a row, to just over 322,000 students. Enrollment has fallen 10% percent in just the past two years. CPS says more students dropped out or didn’t return to […]
ceoworld.biz
Presenceology Founder and Branding Expert Mila Yoli on How Entrepreneurs Can Attract the Right Clients
Attracting clients is an ongoing conundrum for all business owners. From top-level entrepreneurs to local shop owners, and from online storefronts to established corporations, we can’t do business without customers. According to Presenceology Founder and CEO Mila Yoli, the actual issue is not attracting clients — but attracting the right ones.
getnews.info
Top entrepreneur Andrew Grayson makes waves as the founder of Six Pack Coverage
There is something for everyone at Six Pack Coverage, a leading media company helmed by Andrew Grayson. Coming from an impressive healthcare background with zero business knowledge, Andrew knew that the road to success wasn’t easy. He rolled with it anyway – determined to pave his own way and build an empire.
gulfcoastmedia.com
AWS Announces 25 Startups Selected for AWS Impact Accelerator for Women Founders
(BPT) - As part of its continued $30 million commitment to provide underrepresented founders with the resources, capital and community they need to level the startup playing field, Amazon Web …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Ciara Partners With Instacart For Healthy Food Initiative
Ciara has joined Instacart for a new initiative that aims to promote healthy shopping habits. Partnering with the grocery and household item delivery brand, the 36-year-old artist has created a digital shopping cart of “feel good favorites” customers can purchase on their own. Described as her go-to items...
Ian's path of destruction, two million without power
TAMPA - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit, and knocking out power to two million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast.One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States barreled across the Florida peninsula overnight Wednesday, threatening catastrophic flooding inland, the National Hurricane Center warned.The center said Ian became a tropical storm over land early Thursday and was expected to emerge over Atlantic waters near the Kennedy Space Center later in the day. Flooding rains continued across the state,...
Comments / 0