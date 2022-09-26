Read full article on original website
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Volleyball Falls In 3-0 Sweep To UCF
WICHITA, Kan. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team lost to the UCF Knights in straight sets (17-25, 16-25, 9-25) Friday at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 9-6 overall and 2-1 in conference action. Outside hitter Kayley Cassaday finished...
tulsahurricane.com
GAME PREVIEW: TULSA HOSTS CINCINNATI IN AAC OPENER
GAME 5: TULSA (2-2, 0-0 American) vs. CINCINNATI (3-1, 0-0 American) Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 1, 6 pm (CT) Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000) TULSA – Philip Montgomery (Tarleton State '95), 8th year. CINCINNATI – Luke Fickell (Ohio State '97), 7th year. TV: ESPNU. Talent: Jay...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa-UCF Moved to Friday, South Florida Match Postponed
IRVING, Texas — Due to Hurricane Ian, The American Athletic Conference has announced volleyball schedule changes ahead of this weekend's action. Tulsa's match with UCF has been rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. The match will be played at the Charles Koch Area in Wichita, Kan. and will be streamed on ESPN+
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa-Cincinnati Football Game Day Information
The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Cincinnati Bearcats. For Tickets: Purchase Tickets Online at www.TulsaHurricane.com. Tickets on Game Day: Tickets will be sold at the ticket booths beginning at 4:30 p.m. Office Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30-5 p.m. Game Day Reynolds Center Ticket Office Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reopens at 4:30...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Tennis To Host ITA Men’s All-American Championships
Tulsa, Okla. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team will play host to the ITA Men's All-American Championships for the 17th year in a row at the Michael D. Case Center on the Tulsa campus and the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park. Starting on Saturday, Oct. 1,...
tulsahurricane.com
Get to Know Tulsa Rowing Coach Brandon Campbell
Tulsa's Bruce Howard sat down with new head rowing coach Brandon Campbell. The duo discussed how he got into rowing originally, how he came to be at Tulsa, what he thinks of TU so far and what he wants to accomplish during the fall season. Campbell was named as the...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Cross Country Finish 34th Annual Chile Pepper Festival
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –– — The University of Tulsa cross country teams sent 9 runners to compete in the 34th Annual Chile Pepper Festival on Friday afternoon, with six of those runners competing unattached, resulting in no team score for the men or women. Chanel Muir ran unattached...
