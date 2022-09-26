Read full article on original website
Emma's observations from Bears-Texans: Justin Fields seems to be suffering from a lack of confidence
The Bears found a way to win Sunday at Soldier Field, earning a 23-20 victory against the Texans even as second-year quarterback Justin Fields struggled mightily.
Bears Worked Out Five Players
Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie. The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the...
NFL Starting Quarterback Will 'Likely' Miss Multiple Games With Injury
An NFL starting quarterback is going to be out for this next portion of the 2022 season. That quarterback is Mac Jones of the New England Patriots. Jones, the former first-round pick out of Alabama, suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Patriots' Week 3 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. It's still unclear if he will require surgery because of it.
Chargers, Justin Herbert get even more bad news with Jalen Guyton ACL injury
The Los Angeles Chargers are bruised and beaten heading into Week 4, with multiple key players currently dealing with injuries, most notably Justin Herbert. You can officially add Jalen Guyton to that list, too. The Chargers wide receiver reportedly suffered a torn ACL in Week 3’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports that Guyton’s season is officially over, as he will require season-ending surgery to repair his knee.
Ex-Giants quarterback has ‘makeup’ of top QB, but Eagles should see Dak Prescott Week 6
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. Former Giants practice squad quarterback Cooper Rush improved to 3-0 as a starter for the Cowboys following Dallas’ 23-16 win over New York on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Rush filled in for the second week in a row...
Has Cowboys QB Cooper Rush put more pressure on Dak Prescott? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and LeSean McCoy discuss Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones' comments toward QB Cooper Rush. Jones was quoted saying Rush "has the makeup of a top QB." Jones' comments prompted many to wonder if Dak Prescott is under more pressure as he heals from injury. Cowboys face the Commanders in Week 4.
Bears Week 3 Overreactions: Justin Fields' Struggles Cause for Panic?
Bears overreactions: Is scheme to blame for Fields' struggles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears improved to 2-1 with a sloppy, error-filled 23-20 win over the Houston Texans in Week 3. Honestly, it felt like a loss. Justin Fields self-proclaimed his performance as “trash” and vowed to be...
Bears’ Dick Butkus Goes Viral in Awkward Twitter Takeover
The Hall of Fame linebacker delighted the Twitterverse with his wit and wisdom Tuesday night.
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 3 win vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, where they improved to 2-1 on the season. The Bears continued to struggle in the passing game, but they absolutely dominated on the ground with 281 rushing yards. Khalil Herbert, who replaced an injured David Montgomery, accounted for 157 of those. We saw some bend, don’t break defense from Chicago, but they came up big when the team needed them, which included two interceptions at critical moments of the game.
Four Verts: Justin Fields is right, the Cardinals are not, and breaking down Ken Dorsey's temper tantrum
Welcome to the Four Verts column, a mind dump of four topics from the NFL weekend that tickled my brain. This week, the topics range from a serious conversation about where Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are to an in-depth review of Ken Dorsey's rage in the waning moments of the Buffalo Bills' loss in Miami. The column is already long enough as it is, so let's just dive in.
How Justin Fields Flushed, Moved on From ‘Trash' Game Vs. Texans
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' performance against the Houston Texans in the Bears' 23-20 Week 3 win at Soldier Field was alarming. The second-year quarterback candidly referred to it as "trash" following the game. It was an apt description of an afternoon in which Fields went 8-for-17 for...
Miami Heat: What to make of Kyle Lowry’s prickly response to Pat Riley
As the Miami Heat begin their training camp, fresh off of Media Day, there is tons to dive into. With storylines galore and actual fresh basketball content to analyze along the way, things will unfold left and right. Then though, there are those situations where there are new developments on...
Albert Breer: I don't see a scenario where Deshaun is not the QB in December; this is why Jacoby will last 15 years in the NFL
Albert Breer talks about why he doesn’t see a scenario in which Deshaun Watson is not the Browns’ starting quarterback when he returns, Jacoby Brissett’s success to this point, Myles Garrett’s situation following his car accident and more.
Justin Fields opens up on Bears offensive struggles amid 2-1 start
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are currently 2-1, and off to a solid start. But their record doesn’t tell the whole story as the passing offense has been among the worst in the NFL. Between an underachieving offensive line, receivers struggling to make a play, and just overall...
Should Bears Look at Lamar Jackson's Offense to Help Justin Fields?
Simms thinks Bears can help Fields with Lamar-like plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There wasn’t much to like from Justin Fields’ performance against the Houston Texans in the Bears’ 23-20 Week 3 win at Soldier Field. The win is nice but having the supposed future...
Here are Bulls' future draft picks, assets
The Chicago Bulls look a lot different now than when Artūras Karnišovas was hired as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2020. Only Zach LaVine and Coby White remain from the team's 2019-20 roster. Patrick Williams, Marko Simonović, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry were drafted between 2020 and 2022. But the rest of their players were acquired via free agency or trade.
Chicago Bulls Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
Here at NBA Analysis, we hate injuries. They are, bar none, the worst aspect of professional sports. Of course, we’re not huge fans of aging, either. Realistically, we’re pretty opposed to anything that stops NBA players from playing as well as they can. With that said, aging is...
