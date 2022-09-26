ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview

The Yankees’ 2022 campaign has been a story with three acts. The first involved an unforeseen juggernaut running roughshod against the rest of the league en route to one of the best starts in MLB history, 52-18 on June 23rd after a dramatic walk-off victory against the hated Astros. A no-hitter at Houston’s hands two days later set the tone for an ugly chapter over the next couple months. They might have been the fastest team in baseball to reach 70 wins, but in those eight weeks, they went 21-30, including a 3-14 stretch at the beginning of August.
Biden hosts World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed the Atlanta Braves to the White House Monday to commemorate the team's 2021 World Series championship. The president gathered with the players and coaches shortly after noon in the East Room. "Welcome to the White House, 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves!" Biden...
Watch Aaron Judge’s mom, Roger Maris Jr. react to 61st home run

Aaron Judge’s mom and Roger Maris Jr. hugged after the New York Yankees star hit his 61st home run of the season. The sports world watched and waited to see when exactly Aaron Judge would hit his 61st home run of the season to tie the American League record. On Sept. 28, 2022, Judge sent a baseball into the left field bullpen Rogers Centre to record his 61st homer of the season.
