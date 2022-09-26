ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Baby Shower provides residents with much needed supplies

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Crossroads Christian Church today hosted its Community Baby Shower to benefit local residents.

Items available include:

  • rockers
  • cribs
  • bathing equipment
  • diapers
  • wipes
  • toys
  • strollers
  • pack n’ plays
  • bottles
  • & more

Officials say expecting parents and parents of children up to 3 months old can come out and see what the organization has to offer.

Watch KOAM and Fox 14 Evening News for more, or click here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
