Community Baby Shower provides residents with much needed supplies

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Crossroads Christian Church today hosted its Community Baby Shower to benefit local residents.

Items available include:

rockers

cribs

bathing equipment

diapers

wipes

toys

strollers

pack n’ plays

bottles

& more

Officials say expecting parents and parents of children up to 3 months old can come out and see what the organization has to offer.

