Community Baby Shower provides residents with much needed supplies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Crossroads Christian Church today hosted its Community Baby Shower to benefit local residents.
Items available include:
- rockers
- cribs
- bathing equipment
- diapers
- wipes
- toys
- strollers
- pack n’ plays
- bottles
- & more
Officials say expecting parents and parents of children up to 3 months old can come out and see what the organization has to offer.
