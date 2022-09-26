ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

PR Overdrive: Palace Plans To Protect King Charles III's Reputation From 'Exploitative' Season Of 'The Crown'

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J02nm_0iB5ZJXA00
Mega

The palace is concerned about the upcoming season of The Crown and making moves to protect King Charles III 's reputation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Season five of the series will explore the downfall of Charles' marriage to Princess Diana , her explosive tell-all interview, and his affair with his now wife, Queen Consort Camilla .

The highly-anticipated season hits Netflix on November 9, just two months into Charles' reign as King. Despite Queen Elizabeth 's death, a spokesperson for the streaming giant confirmed that they will not be making any modifications to the 10-part series as the season was already filmed before her passing on September 8.

Buckingham Palace is preparing to do damage control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058Ve6_0iB5ZJXA00
Mega

A senior royal source stressed the show is a drama and "not a documentary." One of Charles' pals bashed Netflix, calling the company "exploitative" and saying it has "no qualms about mangling people's reputations."

"What people forget is that there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this," the friend stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bveqc_0iB5ZJXA00
Mega

While the palace is attempting to rewrite Charles' reputation, not everyone believes his past will come back to haunt him. Royal aids think Charles will be able to change the negativity surrounding his early courtship with Camila now that he's King.

A source told The Telegraph that the rise in their royal status will give people "more of an opportunity to compare the real people with the fiction they see in The Crown."

"In the past they didn't get so much coverage, so in that sense it was harder for people to be able to compare and contrast the drama with the reality," the insider added.

In the trailer, Charles and Di's split is described as an "all-out war." It also shows Princess Di's jaw-dropping interview with Martin Bashir, in which she claimed there were three people in their marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVMy2_0iB5ZJXA00
Mega

The upcoming season will focus on the 1990s, which proved to test the Queen. Not only did a part of the palace burn, but Her Majesty also faced the embarrassment of Di's infidelity allegations against Charles and the crumble of her other son Prince Andrew 's marriage.

Comments / 14

nyc
2d ago

I guess Charle's mind is in overdrive he knows how he used Diana as a vessel to bare children and then kicked her to the curb for the experienced crone.🤣 Diana is haunting him and the crone into his reign as King.

Reply(1)
10
Pamela Darling
2d ago

if people don't like him and his mistress nothing much he can do about it infact he should be more worried about the 100 staff members he was going to let go ...

Reply
8
Gideon Bjorn
2d ago

I know a lot of people seem to like that series but I’ve never watched it and have no intentions of doing so. The writer’s have all admitted that it’s a fictional story with exception of the names and places. Just more BS out there for people to believe as the gospel truth just like some do with the tabloids.

Reply(1)
6
Related
RadarOnline

Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned. According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead. The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Queen Elizabeth
RadarOnline

Prince Harry 'Insisting' $20 Million Memoir Be Released In November As He Scrambles To Write New Chapters After Queen's Death

Prince Harry is adamant that his highly-anticipated memoir will be released in November despite Queen Elizabeth's death — even if that means he's adding to his workload by adding new chapters, as RadarOnline.com previously reported. Article continues below advertisement. "I am told tonight that Harry is insisting that his...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Buckingham Palace#King Charles#The Palace#Overdrive#Crown#Radaronline Com
Popculture

Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed News

People Are Once Again Calling Out A Royal Double Standard After Harry And Meghan Got Attacked For Holding Hands At The Queen’s Lying-In-State

Photos of members of the royal family at a service to mark the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state have sparked a debate about double standards on social media, as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been attacked for holding hands — whereas another hand-holding royal couple have not.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
RadarOnline

A Second Snub? Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Discovered They Were 'Uninvited' From Prestigious Royal Event By Reading The News

Don't tell the Sussexes! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly "uninvited" to Sunday's state reception for world leaders hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, and according to a source, they had to figure out the news for themselves. Radar learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were likely unwelcome to the prestigious event after a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace clarified that only "working members of the royal family only" were invited. However, the update caused confusion as a royal source also confirmed that both Harry and Meghan had received invitations and "nobody told them they...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

King Charles III & Camilla’s Alleged Secret Love Child Speaks Out About Loss Of His 'Grandmother’ Elizabeth Despite Queen Blowing Off His Pleas To Connect

King Charles III & Queen consort Camilla’s alleged secret love child has come forward after the passing of his “grandmother” Queen Elizabeth, RadarOnline.com has learned. For years, a 56-year-old Australian man named Simon Dorante-Day has accused King Charles and Camilla of being his biological parents. He claimed...
WORLD
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

81K+
Followers
2K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy