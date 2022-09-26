PR Overdrive: Palace Plans To Protect King Charles III's Reputation From 'Exploitative' Season Of 'The Crown'

Mega

The palace is concerned about the upcoming season of The Crown and making moves to protect King Charles III 's reputation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Season five of the series will explore the downfall of Charles' marriage to Princess Diana , her explosive tell-all interview, and his affair with his now wife, Queen Consort Camilla .

The highly-anticipated season hits Netflix on November 9, just two months into Charles' reign as King. Despite Queen Elizabeth 's death, a spokesperson for the streaming giant confirmed that they will not be making any modifications to the 10-part series as the season was already filmed before her passing on September 8.

Buckingham Palace is preparing to do damage control.

A senior royal source stressed the show is a drama and "not a documentary." One of Charles' pals bashed Netflix, calling the company "exploitative" and saying it has "no qualms about mangling people's reputations."

"What people forget is that there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this," the friend stated.

While the palace is attempting to rewrite Charles' reputation, not everyone believes his past will come back to haunt him. Royal aids think Charles will be able to change the negativity surrounding his early courtship with Camila now that he's King.

A source told The Telegraph that the rise in their royal status will give people "more of an opportunity to compare the real people with the fiction they see in The Crown."

"In the past they didn't get so much coverage, so in that sense it was harder for people to be able to compare and contrast the drama with the reality," the insider added.

In the trailer, Charles and Di's split is described as an "all-out war." It also shows Princess Di's jaw-dropping interview with Martin Bashir, in which she claimed there were three people in their marriage.

The upcoming season will focus on the 1990s, which proved to test the Queen. Not only did a part of the palace burn, but Her Majesty also faced the embarrassment of Di's infidelity allegations against Charles and the crumble of her other son Prince Andrew 's marriage.