FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
Downtown Castle Rock schedules first Restaurant WeekNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel roomsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora cracks down on gift card fraud, catalytic converter theftDavid HeitzAurora, CO
5 things you can do in Douglas County this weekNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.28.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Arapahoe at Grandview, 6:30 p.m. Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Tennis: 2022 Class 5A team state tournament bracket, schedule
AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2022 Class 5A team boys tennis state tournament, which begins on Sept. 28, 2022, as released by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Higher seeded teams have home court in each matchup through the semifinals. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is...
highlandsranchherald.net
Creek whallops Regis Jesuit 42-14
Cherry Creek wrapped up its non-conference schedule on Sept. 22 and now faces another challenge against Centennial League teams. The three-time defending state champion Bruins, the top-ranked team in the CHSAANow.Com poll, rolled to a 42-14 victory over fourth-ranked Regis Jesuit. Creek is now 4-1 with its lone loss coming...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.27.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Douglas County def. Regis Jesuit 25-17, 25-14, 25-14 Gateway def. Adams City, 3-0 Vista PEAK def. Lakewood 25-22,...
Westword
Colorado's Best Public and Private High Schools for 2022-2023
The ninth annual list of Colorado's best high schools from ratings service Niche has a new number one in the public category. And while there's less movement among the top private high schools, there's still a significant change: Tuition has increased at four of the top five. In the rundown...
Thrillist
The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver
Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
94.3 The X
This Colorado City is One of the Least Potty Mouthed in the Country!
Do you have a potty mouth? Your cursing may stand out if you're in the Mile High City. According to a new report, Denver is one of the least potty-mouthed cities in the country, followed by Nashville and San Antonio. The report by Preply finds the average person swears 21...
Some of the busiest places to leaf-peep in Colorado
If you are making plans to go see the fall leaves this weekend, you likely won't be alone on your leaf-peeping journey.
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
lamarledger.com
TikTok is making small Denver restaurants famous — but it caused Domo Japanese to close for good
A 15-second TikTok video shows a close-up shot of a lobster tail being generously dunked into a ramekin of butter, then pans out to reveal the rest of a plate loaded with shrimp, crab and sausage. “Hidden Gem in Denver, CO” reads the Jan. 27, 2021, caption from the account @denverfoodscene before introducing TK’S Surf and Turf as Denver’s first black-owned seafood restaurant.
castlepinesconnection.com
Watering the garden of life
Jennifer Drinkwine Rexroat is an exceptional woman of strength, character and compassion for people who need it the most. She and her husband, Karl, are funeral directors at Drinkwine Family Mortuary, a third-generation family business based in Littleton. Rexroat’s grandparents, Lila and Donald Drinkwine, bought the business more than 60...
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
Casa Bonita closes language barrier as part of new culture
One of Colorado's most iconic establishments is being revamped in more ways than just aesthetics.
unionstreetjournal.com
‘Wow, This Is Not a Drill’: East High School Students React to Active Shooter Threat
On Sept. 21, Denver Police received a call about an active shooter from East High School. Students and staff went on an immediate lockdown, and were later escorted out of the building. “I was in my sixth-period class and all of a sudden there was an announcement saying that the...
KDVR.com
The tragic history of Lafayette’s 1st public pool
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — A fifth-grade teacher was finally able to take his students on a field trip after years of COVID restrictions to teach them a lesson in Hispanic history. Mr. Vargas and a bus full of elementary kids headed to Rose Lueras swimming pool in Lafayette. The...
castlepinesconnection.com
Douglas County School District bond and mill levy override
Douglas County School District’s Board of Education (BOE) unanimously authorized a mill levy override (MLO) for the upcoming November ballet. The BOE is asking for a $60 million MLO and a $450 million bond. The impact on homeowners is estimated to be $1 per week for every $100,000 in assessed home value, or about $250 per year in additional taxes for a $500,000 home.
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
denverite.com
What Denver voters want in a mayor: A woman, a community leader and somebody other than Hancock
More than half of people surveyed in a recent poll say they are motivated by voting for a woman as the next mayor, and a quarter are very motivated by it. Republicans were the only group that did not consider it an important factor. Denver has never had a woman...
