Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage
(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
610KONA
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
610KONA
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash
Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
610KONA
Body Found Near Cable Bridge Said to Be Female
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details in the case of a human body found floating in the water off the Cable Bridge Tuesday. Authorities say it was around 12:56 PM law enforcement received a report from a fisherman of possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Deputies, detectives, and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using a sheriff’s office boat. A deceased adult female was recovered from the river and taken to the Benton County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was conducted on the human remains Wednesday. The cause of death has not been determined at this time. Steps are being taken by detectives and the coroner’s office to identify the female.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
610KONA
Semi vs. Big Tire Service Truck Crash Sends 2 to Hospital
The condition of the two workers in the tire service truck is unknown. Monday afternoon, a large farm tire service truck collided with a semi potato truck about 2 miles east of Royal City in Grant County. Grant County Sheriff's Department Motor Unit Deputies say the tire service truck was...
610KONA
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland
Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
610KONA
One Injured After Rollover Crash in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police responded to South Rainer Street and West 19th Ave Tuesday for a two vehicle collision, with one vehicle rolling over onto a nearby residence’s property. After further investigation it was determined the at fault vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign. There were no signs of impairment. One of the drivers was extricated from their vehicle and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
610KONA
Drunk Driver Blasts Through Fence, Speeds Away in West Richland
West Richland Police say not only did the driver go through a fence, they smashed the victim's car as well. Shortly after 8 PM Saturday night, WRPD was called to the neighborhood near Jamison Street and North 60th Ave, a location just west of Grosscup Road, and just northeast of Tapteal Elementary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
610KONA
Richland to Add AED Emergency Station in Howard Amon Park
You may not know what they are, but we guarantee you have seen them on the walls of many gyms, including (for example) Planet Fitness. In 2021 an AED was credited with saving a person's life at a PF gym, workers used it to revive a cardiac arrest victim. New...
610KONA
Fire Danger in Benton County Downgraded to “High”
(Prosser, WA) -- The Benton County Fire Marshall's Office has downgraded fire danger in the county to High. Benton County Fire Marshall Clark Posey telling Newsradio that cooler conditions at night have led to more moisture in the air, which allows for less favorable fire conditions. He does add that people need to continue to be careful around fires, and when setting them. Benton County was in Extreme/High Danger previously, and we are likely to stay in the High category until the weather becomes wetter.
610KONA
Possible Human Remains Found Near Cable Bridge
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they've located what appears to be possible human remains in the Columbia River just off the Southeastern side of the Cable Bridge. This happened around 1:00pm when deputies were called to the scene. The Benton County Coroner’s Office and detectives will be working together to determine identity and cause of death.
610KONA
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
610KONA
Popular Pasco Cheese Steaks Shop Expanding to New Kennewick Location
Brother's Cheese Steaks has moved to a new location in Kennewick. The popular sandwich shop is now open at 8524 West Gage Boulevard, Suite A4 in Kennewick, WA 99336. A soft opening was held last Friday. Brothers Cheese Steaks was originally formed by three people passionate about business, food, and...
610KONA
Pacific Power Plans ‘Incentives’ for Customers to Go to EV’s
Pacific Power has released a series of incentives for consumers, related to electric vehicles. Pacific Power serves consumers in the Yakima, Toppenish, and Sunnyside areas, as well as Walla Walla, Dayton, and Pendelton among its service locations around the Pacific Northwest. The Portland-based energy company, which first began in 1910,...
610KONA
Alert Issued, Benton County Fire Danger High-No Burning
Benton County Tuesday morning issued a High Fire Danger alert, in effect til further notice. According to information released by Benton County by way of Benton County Commissioners Communications Coordinator Shayanne Palmus:. "Wildfires are likely. Fires in heavy, continuous fuel such as mature grassland, CRP fields and forest litter, will...
610KONA
Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area
Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
610KONA
USPS Wants YOU in Blue, Hosting ‘Massive’ Area Hiring Event 9-30
Massive Postal hiring event coming September 30th to Tri-Cities. The United States Postal Service is looking for folks, and they hope to hire hundreds, if not thousands, as a result of a massive recruiting blitz coming soon. September 30th, from 10 AM to 3 PM in West Richland, Pasco, Walla...
610KONA
Hermiston Food Plant Will Not Be Rebuilt
(Hermiston, OR) -- Shearer’s Foods will not be rebuilding its plant in Hermiston, Oregon after the property was destroyed in a fire earlier this year. In a statement, the company, based in Massillion, Ohio says employees were notified of this decision earlier this week. “It was a difficult decision...
610KONA
Richland Police Department Joins the Pink Patch Project
The Richland Police department is joining hundreds of agencies across the county and the world with the Pink Patch Project, all to raise awareness of breast cancer. Though most believe breast cancer to be a female-only ailment, the disease can affect men, as well. Richland Chief of Police, Briget Clary...
610KONA
Remembering Former Tri-Cities Man Who Died in Motorcycle Accident
Growing up is tough. You lose contact with your school friends, through no fault of anyone but time itself. We get busy writing new chapters of our lives. In the back of your mind, people creep back up. You smile when you think of them and hope they're doing well. Then one day, you learn that they died.
Comments / 0