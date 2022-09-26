A group of 275 teachers at Garfield Heights City Schools are prepared to go on strike if they cannot come to an agreement with school administration. Garfield Heights Teachers' Association President Terese LePelley said in a release Tuesday the teachers are the lowest paid of any school district in the county, and are being physically assaulted by students with little repercussion or consistency in terms of the response from the administration. She said over 200 teachers have left the school district over the last 11 years.

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO