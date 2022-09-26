ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Comments / 7

Scott Anthony
2d ago

I'll start by saying yeah and the mass scenario it's all Democratic liberal people in charge no loss no police you can do anything you want in this area so what that there is what the problem is

Reply
2
Related
wksu.org

Garfield Heights teachers prepare to strike if agreement can't be reached

A group of 275 teachers at Garfield Heights City Schools are prepared to go on strike if they cannot come to an agreement with school administration. Garfield Heights Teachers' Association President Terese LePelley said in a release Tuesday the teachers are the lowest paid of any school district in the county, and are being physically assaulted by students with little repercussion or consistency in terms of the response from the administration. She said over 200 teachers have left the school district over the last 11 years.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Stark County, OH
Government
County
Stark County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Housing Market#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing
wtuz.com

Calling Hours for Carroll Sheriff, Remaining Term Goes on Ballot

On Saturday, a neighboring Sheriff’s Office announced that there leader passed away peacefully and calling hours have been announced. Sheriff Dale Williams served the Carroll County community for the past 18 years. The law enforcement agency released more details noting that services for Williams will be held at the...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ex-Independence financial adviser pleads guilty to role in fake charity scheme that provided tax shelter for wealthy clients

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A former top official at an Independence wealth-management company pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a scheme that provided a tax shelter for wealthy clients. Cullen Fischel, the former chief financial officer of Associated Concepts Agency, entered the plea in federal court in Cleveland to conspiring...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
whbc.com

Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit

AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Will Hurricane Ian deliver heavy rain to Northeast Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Once Hurricane Ian finishes pummeling the South, what are the chances that the remnants will make their way to Northeast Ohio and further dampen areas that have seen heavy rains in recent days?. Not good, said Kirk Lombardy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Computer models...
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
MENTOR, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy