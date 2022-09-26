Read full article on original website
Scott Anthony
2d ago
I'll start by saying yeah and the mass scenario it's all Democratic liberal people in charge no loss no police you can do anything you want in this area so what that there is what the problem is
wksu.org
Black infant mortality drops in Summit County, but racial disparities persist, officials say
The rate at which Black babies in Summit County died before reaching their first birthdays dropped in 2020, according to data presented Wednesday during Akron's Health Equity Summit. Between 2013 and 2017, the county's Black infant mortality rate per 100,000 births was more than 14%, according to Full Term First...
wksu.org
Akron activists aren't satisfied with civilian police review board approved by city council
Akron will have an 11-member civilian police review board, now that city council approved an ordinance proposed by Mayor Dan Horrigan. Activists who have been calling for police reform in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker, however, are not satisfied with this plan. Akron NAACP President...
wksu.org
Garfield Heights teachers prepare to strike if agreement can't be reached
A group of 275 teachers at Garfield Heights City Schools are prepared to go on strike if they cannot come to an agreement with school administration. Garfield Heights Teachers' Association President Terese LePelley said in a release Tuesday the teachers are the lowest paid of any school district in the county, and are being physically assaulted by students with little repercussion or consistency in terms of the response from the administration. She said over 200 teachers have left the school district over the last 11 years.
Cuyahoga County’s $40 million bailout of failed Med Mart should go to the voters
Cuyahoga County Council has circled the wagons and approved a $40 million bailout for the failed former Medical Mart, now known as the Global Center for Health Innovation (”Council approves $40M to renovate Global Center,” Sept. 14). I wouldn’t mind so much if we actually knew what the...
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
wksu.org
Akron City Council passes Mayor Dan Horrigan's proposed civilian police review board
Akron will now have a civilian police review board. City Council passed Mayor Dan Horrigan’s proposal for a citizens oversight board Monday night by a vote of 9 to 4. The 11-member board will review complaints against Akron Police and provide input on the department’s training, policies and procedures.
WKYC
Execution date set for George Brinkman, convicted of killing Stark County couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman, of Brunswick, pleaded guilty to the...
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
wtuz.com
Calling Hours for Carroll Sheriff, Remaining Term Goes on Ballot
On Saturday, a neighboring Sheriff’s Office announced that there leader passed away peacefully and calling hours have been announced. Sheriff Dale Williams served the Carroll County community for the past 18 years. The law enforcement agency released more details noting that services for Williams will be held at the...
Ex-Independence financial adviser pleads guilty to role in fake charity scheme that provided tax shelter for wealthy clients
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A former top official at an Independence wealth-management company pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a scheme that provided a tax shelter for wealthy clients. Cullen Fischel, the former chief financial officer of Associated Concepts Agency, entered the plea in federal court in Cleveland to conspiring...
2 Northeast Ohio men arrested, accused of operating multistate fraud ring
MARION, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio men have been arrested in Crawford County, accused of the fraudulent sale of ATVs and other equipment totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Michael Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, and Jarell Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, each have been charged with a felony count...
wksu.org
Trailblazers show what's possible when it comes to restoring the Mahoning River
It’s never been easier to get on the Mahoning River. That’s because people like Chuck Miller and Vickie Davanzo got there first. When it comes to having fun on the Mahoning River, I’m late to the party. Despite the river’s reputation for having been one of the...
whbc.com
Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit
AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
Construction cost estimate for I-77/Miller Road interchange expansion rises by more than 30 percent
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city’s estimated share of construction costs for the Interstate 77/Miller Road interchange expansion has risen from $5.8 million-$5.9 million to $7.8 million -- an increase of more than 30 percent. The numbers indicate that the total cost has also risen, but the Ohio Department of...
Will Hurricane Ian deliver heavy rain to Northeast Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Once Hurricane Ian finishes pummeling the South, what are the chances that the remnants will make their way to Northeast Ohio and further dampen areas that have seen heavy rains in recent days?. Not good, said Kirk Lombardy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Computer models...
Cleveland Approves Stimulus Checks
The Cleveland City Council is expected to approve $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding for an affordable housing project which has actually now been in the process for years.
cityofmentor.com
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
Cuyahoga County, MetroHealth settle lawsuit for $550,000 over first in historic string of jail deaths
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The family of a man whose death marked the first in an historic string of inmate deaths at the Cuyahoga County Jail settled its lawsuit with the county and MetroHealth for $550,000. Larry Johnson died by suicide July 1, 2018, in his jail cell. Jail officials...
