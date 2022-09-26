ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

City of Victoria representive speaks on housing crisis

By Karina Garcia
 2 days ago
In light of the housing crisis in Victoria, the city partners with a developer to help build a new affordable living space. The establishment will be referred to as Enchanted Garden Homes, located on Ben Jordan.

The housing is 85% complete and it is scheduled to open in early November.

To qualify, future residents must earn $42,00-$43,000 a year.

"See You at the Pole" brings people together for prayer

PORT LAVACA, Texas – The residents at Bethany Senior Living in Port Lavaca, gathered at their flagpole to pray. They were joined by some local school students. This is the 32nd year for what's called 'See you at the Pole', an event that started in in 1990. It's a student-initiated and student-led event at schools around the country. Marjorie Phillips, Bethany resident and event organizer.
Victoria airport director gives economic update on property potential

Executive Director for the Victoria Regional Airport, Lenny Llerena, speaks on updates surrounding the airport area. Llerena mentions a land development study that aims to produce business and develop potential industries in the surrounding airport area. As a result, an economic impact study revealed these potential projects could boost an economic impact of over $34.1 million.
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria artist speaks on her work and showcases a musical performance

Local renowned artist Cat Wolf joins Community Crossroads to discuss her musical upbringing. Wolf fully emerges into her artistic passions this year as she pursues a music career at full speed. She also discusses her performance at the Viva Texas Film Festival. Moreover, Wolf is a voice actor and an active member of the Victoria Community.
VICTORIA, TX
Cuero, Yoakum fire crews work to extinguish house fire early Monday morning

CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Fire and Cuero Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday in the 200 block of 3rd St. in Cuero. Firefighters took action quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to the front part of the house. Before crews could gain control of the fire, the home and a shed were a total loss.
CUERO, TX
Law enforcement encourage residents to check gate locks for suspicious activity

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas – Local law enforcement have encouraged residents to check gates for any suspicious activity following a series of pursuits in the area. On Tuesday night, the Operation Lone Star Taskforce member agencies assisted Live Oak County Sheriff's Office and DPS as a series of pursuits came to an end in Live Oak County.
LIVE OAK COUNTY, TX
Two migrants arrested for displaying a fictious paper license plate

GOLIAD, Texas – On Friday afternoon, a Goliad County Sheriff's Office Operation Lone Star Taskforce deputy conducted a traffic stop on N. Highway 59 in Goliad County. The vehicle displayed a fictious paper license plate and had an altered Vehicle Identification Number. The deputy discovered both occupants were migrants and arrested both. The deputy then transported both to the Goliad County Jail.
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
Victoria, TX
Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

