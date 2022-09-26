ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Munsters Free Online

Cast: Jeff Daniel Phillips Sheri Moon Zombie Daniel Roebuck Jorge Garcia Richard Brake. Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood. Is The Munsters on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Munsters in its online library at the time of...
Collider

HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 21

In a quiet week on Netflix, Cobra Kai Season 5 held on to the No. 1 spot on the streaming service's weekly Global Top 10 list for Sept. 12-18, Netflix announced yesterday. It's been No. 1 for two weeks, and is No. 1 again on the daily Top 10 chart on Wednesday, Sept. 21. But it could be overtaken tomorrow by Ryan Murphy's Evan Peters-led Jeffrey Dahmer limited series, which releases today. On the movies side, the Minions continue to dominate, with the Despicable Me franchise occupying three of the 10 spots on the list.
TVLine

Grendel Star Expresses 'Shock' in Wake of Cancellation at Netflix: 'An Entire Season Now Might Go Unseen'

Netflix’s decision to scrap its Grendel comic book adaptation after all eight episodes were shot is not sitting well with one of the show’s stars. “Hundreds of talented, tireless, wonderful people shot not just a pilot, not just a few episodes, but an entire season that now might go unseen,” Flash alum Andy Mientus (aka Grendel’s Larry Stohler) lamented Wednesday on Instagram. “I’m used to shows closing or getting cancelled, but only after they at least get to meet the world, their fate decided (mostly) by their audience. What’s happened here is a new one for me, and a shock, and I won’t pretend it doesn’t...
Popculture

Best Fantasy Shows on Netflix

It's a glorious time for the fantasy genre, though fans looking for their next binge-watch may not find things organized in quite the way they want. Between House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, it's clear that fantasy and TV are a match made in heaven. If you're looking to dive deeper, read on for some of the best fantasy productions that are available on Netflix.
Popculture

'Hocus Pocus 2': Thora Birch 'Dismayed' She Couldn't Return for Sequel Film

The Sanderson sisters may be flying back into Salem this Friday in Hocus Pocus 2, but they won't be seeing many familiar faces when they return from the grave 30 years after the events of the original 1993 film. As Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker grab their brooms and step back into character, Dani Dennison, one of the characters at the heart of the original Hocus Pocus, will not be there trying to fight them off, a scenario that left actress Thora Birch "dismayed."
Popculture

Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Sister Speaks out on Netflix Show 'Monster'

Amid the wave of chatter surrounding Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the sister of one of Dahmer's victims is speaking out. Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, has addressed the new true crime series, which currently ranks as the No. 1 TV series on Netflix U.S., accusing the streamer of "trying to get paid" by retelling the heartbreaking story of the 17 boys and men murdered in Dahmer's 13-year crime spree.
Decider.com

Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
thedigitalfix.com

Blonde is now streaming on Netflix

Blonde, the drama movie based on the life of Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe, is now available to watch on streaming service Netflix if you already have a subscription. The movie based on a true story stars Ana de Armes as Marilyn (born Norma Jeane Mortenson), with other main cast members including Adrian Brody as Arthur Miller, Julianne Nicholson as Marilyn’s mother, Sara Paxton as Miss Flynn and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio among others.
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished

Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
Popculture

Here's Why Thousands of Netflix Subscribers Threatening to End Their Subscriptions

Netflix has already lost over 1 million subscribers this year, and a new survey says the streamer should expect more. A recently published survey from Reviews.org shows one in four Americans plans to drop their Netflix subscriptions before the end of the year. The number one reason, the rising cost of a subscription, should come as no surprise.
