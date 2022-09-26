Read full article on original website
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day
On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA・
Kevin Durant Reveals Why He Made Trade Request From Nets
The Brooklyn star spoke at media day to open the 2022-23 season.
Williams details summer workouts with DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan promised Patrick Williams “hell” in the form of joint summer workouts during his exit interview with local reporters at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season. To hear both Chicago Bulls forwards tell it at the organization’s annual media day on Monday, DeRozan delivered. “Yes...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Quarterback Reportedly Suffered 'Pretty Severe' Ankle Injury During Sunday's Game
An NFL starting quarterback exited on of Sunday's Week 3 game in a lot of pain with an injury. Unfortunately, it sounds like it's as serious as advertised. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain. He sustained the injury in the midst of New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens at Gillette Stadium yesterday.
NFL・
MLive.com
Former Tigers utility man makes it back to big leagues with Padres
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ home run king in 2019 is back in the big leagues. Brandon Dixon was selected from Triple-A El Paso by the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The 30-year-old infielder/outfielder was a mainstay in the Tigers’ lineup in 2019, leading the club with 15 home runs while playing primarily first base. He had a brief stint with the Tigers in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and then headed overseas to play in Japan in 2021.
Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign 6-Foot-10 Forward
On Monday, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that the Denver Nuggets have signed Grant Golden.
BREAKING: Thunder And Hawks Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade on Tuesday.
Andre Iguodala Reacts to Returning to Golden State Warriors
Andre Iguodala is back for a final NBA season.
Zach LaVine details passion for old-school muscle cars
When asked about his offseason during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Unfiltered with David Kaplan, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine gave an interesting tidbit about his life outside of basketball. “(I’m) really into old school cars. I got a bunch of different muscle cars. I collect them,” LaVine...
Here are Bulls' future draft picks, assets
The Chicago Bulls look a lot different now than when Artūras Karnišovas was hired as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2020. Only Zach LaVine and Coby White remain from the team's 2019-20 roster. Patrick Williams, Marko Simonović, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry were drafted between 2020 and 2022. But the rest of their players were acquired via free agency or trade.
How Bears plan to fix Fields, pass game after Texans game
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields was bad Sunday in the Bears' 23-20 win over the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. The second-year quarterback admitted as much, calling his performance "terrible" and "trash." There's no reason to dance around the myriad issues plaguing the Bears' rickety passing game. Fields...
Why Bulls’ Caruso wasn’t allowed to change jersey No. 6
During a press conference with reporters at Chicago Bulls media day, Alex Caruso revealed that he considered changing his jersey number this offseason. Caruso wears No. 6, which in August became the first number retired across the NBA in honor of the late Bill Russell. The league at the time specified that players currently using the number would be allowed to keep it if they desired.
5 things to know about 'The Redeem Team' from 2008 Olympics
Ever since NBA stars Dwyane Wade and LeBron James revealed that they would be teaming up to produce a Netflix-collaborative documentary on the 2008 U.S. men's Olympics basketball team, fans have been on the edges of their seats waiting to see the film. "The Redeem Team," as the doc is...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder batting in cleanup spot in Oakland's Tuesday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will man right field after Conner Capel was benched on the road. In a matchup vesus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Pinder to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Can the Chicago White Sox still make the playoffs?
The White Sox were eliminated from winning the AL Central division as the Cleveland Guardians locked up the title. But, is there still a chance the White Sox can make it to the playoffs?. The team's only hope lies in the AL Wild Card. If they have one of the...
Billy Donovan for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think
New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations. Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to...
Country fumbles with Flus: How Bears D can play better
The Bears defense has been effective taking the ball away through the first three games of the season. In each of their two wins, a key turnover has played a pivotal role in locking up a win. It’s early evidence that the H.I.T.S. principle is taking hold at Halas Hall, but Matt Eberflus thinks the team can do even better.
Golf.com
PGA Tour winner accepts rare 4-shot penalty with remarkably good humor
As Wesley Bryan prepared to play his tee shot on the par-3 3rd hole at the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship earlier this week, he made an unfortunate discovery. The 7-iron in his hands at Deerfield GC, in Mississippi, was not his gamer club. “That’s the wrong 7-iron,”...
GOLF・
DeRozan out to defeat Father Time, prove doubters wrong
Father Time is undefeated. Nobody told DeMar DeRozan. “Why? Who comes up with that theory? I always wondered that,” DeRozan said Monday at Chicago Bulls media day, when asked about if it’s unfair to expect him to continue to evolve entering his 14th season. “It ain’t like I’m 48.”
