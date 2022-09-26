ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day

On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
Williams details summer workouts with DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan promised Patrick Williams “hell” in the form of joint summer workouts during his exit interview with local reporters at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season. To hear both Chicago Bulls forwards tell it at the organization’s annual media day on Monday, DeRozan delivered. “Yes...
NFL Quarterback Reportedly Suffered 'Pretty Severe' Ankle Injury During Sunday's Game

An NFL starting quarterback exited on of Sunday's Week 3 game in a lot of pain with an injury. Unfortunately, it sounds like it's as serious as advertised. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain. He sustained the injury in the midst of New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens at Gillette Stadium yesterday.
Former Tigers utility man makes it back to big leagues with Padres

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ home run king in 2019 is back in the big leagues. Brandon Dixon was selected from Triple-A El Paso by the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The 30-year-old infielder/outfielder was a mainstay in the Tigers’ lineup in 2019, leading the club with 15 home runs while playing primarily first base. He had a brief stint with the Tigers in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and then headed overseas to play in Japan in 2021.
Lonzo Ball
Zach LaVine details passion for old-school muscle cars

When asked about his offseason during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Unfiltered with David Kaplan, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine gave an interesting tidbit about his life outside of basketball. “(I’m) really into old school cars. I got a bunch of different muscle cars. I collect them,” LaVine...
Here are Bulls' future draft picks, assets

The Chicago Bulls look a lot different now than when Artūras Karnišovas was hired as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2020. Only Zach LaVine and Coby White remain from the team's 2019-20 roster. Patrick Williams, Marko Simonović, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry were drafted between 2020 and 2022. But the rest of their players were acquired via free agency or trade.
Why Bulls’ Caruso wasn’t allowed to change jersey No. 6

During a press conference with reporters at Chicago Bulls media day, Alex Caruso revealed that he considered changing his jersey number this offseason. Caruso wears No. 6, which in August became the first number retired across the NBA in honor of the late Bill Russell. The league at the time specified that players currently using the number would be allowed to keep it if they desired.
Chad Pinder batting in cleanup spot in Oakland's Tuesday lineup

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pinder will man right field after Conner Capel was benched on the road. In a matchup vesus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Pinder to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Country fumbles with Flus: How Bears D can play better

The Bears defense has been effective taking the ball away through the first three games of the season. In each of their two wins, a key turnover has played a pivotal role in locking up a win. It’s early evidence that the H.I.T.S. principle is taking hold at Halas Hall, but Matt Eberflus thinks the team can do even better.
PGA Tour winner accepts rare 4-shot penalty with remarkably good humor

As Wesley Bryan prepared to play his tee shot on the par-3 3rd hole at the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship earlier this week, he made an unfortunate discovery. The 7-iron in his hands at Deerfield GC, in Mississippi, was not his gamer club. “That’s the wrong 7-iron,”...
