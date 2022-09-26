Vote for the Treasure Valley volleyball player of the week (Sept. 19 to 25)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman volleyball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes, not scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

[Related: Football player of the week | Boys, girls soccer players of the week ]

VOLLEYBALL

Madison Boggess, Boise: Tallied 21 assists in a sweep of Meridian and 26 more in a four-set win over Middleton, averaging 6.75 assists per set. She also had 10 aces and five kills in the two matches.

Marisa Braun, Ambrose: Racked up 21 aces, 34 digs and five assists in three matches, leading the Archers to a 2-1 record.

Mylie Mills, Columbia: Finished the week with 59 kills, 50 blocks and 18 aces after leading the Wildcats to the title at the Rocky Mountain Invite and splitting conference matches with Skyview and Emmett.

Aubrey Evans, Rocky Mountain: Had 10 kills, nine blocks, eight digs and two aces in a five-set win over Mountain View that vaulted the Grizzlies into second place in the 5A SIC.

Ava Brickner, Timberline: Racked up 15 kills in a sweep of Middleton, then added 19 kills to hand Mountain View a straight-sets loss.

Bailey Coleman, Weiser: Had 55 digs in a five-set win over McCall-Donnelly.

Yvonne Asuega, Borah: Totaled 15 kills, 10 digs and two aces as the Lions topped Kuna in four sets.

Rhys Layton, Eagle: Finished with 30 assists and 11 digs as the Mustangs swept Centennial.

Abby Howerton, Horseshoe Bend: Led the Mustangs to sweeps of Tri-Valley and Council with a combined total of 18 kills, 31 digs and five aces.

Aubrey Moote, Liberty Charter: Had 11 aces, six kills and six digs in a sweep of Riverstone.