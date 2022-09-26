ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

John Prine, Patsy Cline, Dr. Paul T. Kwami to join Music City Walk of Fame

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrGbl_0iB5YhPr00

A beloved folk singer, a country legend, a Music Row titan and a longtime torchbearer for the Fisk Jubilee Singers enter the Music City Walk of Fame next month.

The latest Walk of Fame class includes singer-songwriter John Prine, "Crazy" Country Music Hall of Famer Patsy Cline, music industry veteran Ed Hardy and Dr. Paul T. Kwami, former music director of the Grammy Award-winning Fisk Jubilee Singers.

The four late stewards of Nashville entertainment and culture join the Walk of Fame at a free public ceremony set for Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. in downtown Nashville's Walk of Fame Park. The new additions now brings Nashville's Walk of Fame to 97 sidewalk stars.

More music news:Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival draws 17,000 for music and family fun

CMA Awards:Luke Bryan on hosting CMA Awards with Peyton Manning: '[He's] a great fan of country music'

As with most Walk of Fame inductions, the ceremony comes with plenty of star power. The event plans to feature Brenda Lee presenting on behalf of John Prine; Trisha Yearwood celebrating Patsy Cline; CeCe Winans honoring Kwami; and Garth Brooks paying tribute to Hardy, according to a Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. news release.

The induction coincides with what would've been Prine's 76th birthday and a weeklong celebration of the singer held in music venues throughout Nashville.

Prine, Cline and company mark the second class to be inducted this year; Bobby Bare, Dierks Bentley, Keb' Mo' and Connie Smith entered the Walk of Fame at a ceremony held last April. Organizers recognize inductees for "their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song," according to a news release.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Tribune

National Museum of African American Music Opens New Exhibit to Honor Rap Legend Lil Wayne on His 40th Birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The National Museum of African American Music. (NMAAM) announces a new exhibit with Grammy award-winning rapper, songwriter, and. executive, Lil Wayne. NMAAM will host an event for local college students to view the artifacts first and engage in a celebration and lecture discussion presented by Vanderbilt professors for the artist. The exhibit includes personally donated artifacts from Lil Wayne and will honor his upcoming 40th birthday on September 27, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
dornob.com

Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million

Miley Cyrus just made bank selling her five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse for a whopping $14.5 million. The “Wrecking Ball” singer formerly known as Hannah Montana purchased the 33-acre estate in 2017 for $5.8 million, which means she earned a 150-percent profit in a mere five years. The sale is said to be one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Nashville area this year, second only to Reese Witherspoon’s recent purchase of an $18 million home in the city’s upscale Belle Meade neighborhood. The buyer, in Cyrus’ case, is apparently a Minneapolis native who owns 200 Dairy Queen franchise locations worldwide.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
TODAY.com

Family vacations in Nashville with matching shirts and Sunday Mugs

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Carey Pat, James, Glenda, Sue Faye, Jacquelyn, Jeannette and Freddie Lou on vacation in Nashville and more! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Sept. 25, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

The National College Housing Crisis Looks a Little Different at TSU

Chandler Holt wasn’t expecting to live in a Best Western the first semester of her sophomore year at Tennessee State University. But two-and-a-half years into these “unprecedented times” of ours, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that things still aren’t back to normal. Holt, who...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Cece Winans
Person
Bobby Bare
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Connie Smith
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
John Prine
Person
Brenda Lee
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Music Industry#Music News#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Walk Of Fame#Keb
WSMV

Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to Nashville before Tampa airport closes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hurricane Ian evacuees made their way into Nashville Tuesday before the Tampa airport closed down because of the impending storm. Tampa International Airport closed Tuesday at 5 p.m. after the hurricane rapidly intensified, threatening to make a direct hit somewhere on the west coast of Florida.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy