Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

St. Clair County Transit District Awards $13.5 Million Contract to Poetkker Construction for New Public Safety Center at Emerson Park Transit Center

Project is Being Made Possible by “Rebuild Illinois” Grant. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has selected Breese, Ill. – based Poetkker Construction to oversee construction of a new 16,000-square-foot Public Safety Center project planned at Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis. The contract is valued at $13,584,000 and is being funded by a $9.975 million “Rebuild Illinois” grant received from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker earlier this year, along with funding from St. Clair County Transit District and Bi-State Development. It will be owned and operated by St. Clair County Transit District. Construction will commence later this year and is expected to be completed in 2024.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

What you can do to help with hurricane relief efforts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hurricane Ian is devastating the State of Florida as it recently hit land as a category 4 storm. The storm brings with it much damage affecting homes and lives. As we speak, relief is already headed towards the affected areas. The American Red Cross is...
FLORIDA STATE
showmeinstitute.org

Robertson Fire District Changes Move Forward

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit that sought to block a recall vote for Robertson Fire District in northwest St. Louis County. So the recall vote of the full board will move forward, although the politics of that recall are not what this post is about. As I have written about before, this dispute is a complicated but ultimately vital issue that perfectly encapsulates what is wrong with so many of our very small tax entities in Missouri that get little attention from the public or media.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Construction worker falls off Rocheport bridge into Missouri River

A construction worker suffers minor injuries after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. MoDOT says an employee of Lunda Construction Company suffered an apparent equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River Tuesday morning. Officials call the incident a “freak accident.” The worker was taken to the hospital. Construction...
ROCHEPORT, MO
FOX2now.com

When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Emergency response exercise to be held in Mount Vernon, Ill.

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Don’t be alarmed if you see a large presence of first responders in Mount Vernon on Thursday, September 29. The City of Mount Vernon and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agencies (EMA) will be conducting a full-scale emergency response exercise. The exercise will be held...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Terry Mansfield

How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis

If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

