First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
stlouiscnr.com
St. Clair County Transit District Awards $13.5 Million Contract to Poetkker Construction for New Public Safety Center at Emerson Park Transit Center
Project is Being Made Possible by “Rebuild Illinois” Grant. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has selected Breese, Ill. – based Poetkker Construction to oversee construction of a new 16,000-square-foot Public Safety Center project planned at Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis. The contract is valued at $13,584,000 and is being funded by a $9.975 million “Rebuild Illinois” grant received from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker earlier this year, along with funding from St. Clair County Transit District and Bi-State Development. It will be owned and operated by St. Clair County Transit District. Construction will commence later this year and is expected to be completed in 2024.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
KFVS12
What you can do to help with hurricane relief efforts
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hurricane Ian is devastating the State of Florida as it recently hit land as a category 4 storm. The storm brings with it much damage affecting homes and lives. As we speak, relief is already headed towards the affected areas. The American Red Cross is...
KSDK
St. Charles County residents will see personal property tax increase this year
ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles County leaders are doing what they can to reduce personal property taxes for residents. Due to supply chain issues and a chip shortage, the price of used vehicles has gone up. That means drivers will pay roughly 25% more in personal property taxes.
showmeinstitute.org
Robertson Fire District Changes Move Forward
A judge has thrown out a lawsuit that sought to block a recall vote for Robertson Fire District in northwest St. Louis County. So the recall vote of the full board will move forward, although the politics of that recall are not what this post is about. As I have written about before, this dispute is a complicated but ultimately vital issue that perfectly encapsulates what is wrong with so many of our very small tax entities in Missouri that get little attention from the public or media.
St. Charles woman sentenced for $2.5M Missouri Medicaid fraud
A St. Charles woman will spend nearly five years in federal prison for her role in fraud schemes involving Missouri's Medicaid program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
KFVS12
St. Louis City firefighters battle warehouse fire with report of chemical release
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Firefighters in St. Louis City battled a large warehouse fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department said the fire broke out in the 400 block of DeSoto Avenue near Broadway off Interstate 70 in North City. There was a report of a chemical release and the Hazardous...
Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
KMOV
South County staple feels the effects of rising commercial rental costs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inside the Watering Bowl on South Hanley Road, top dawg Jeremy King is working against the clock to get their dog grooming and boarding facility back up and running since it flooded back in July. “All the drywall, electrical, flooring, fencing, turf, everything had to...
kbia.org
A controversial company wants to expand mining in Missouri. The public can comment
A controversial mining company is looking to expand its operation underneath the Mark Twain National Forest. The public can comment on the petition but must limit comments to the proposed expansion. The Doe Run Company currently operates 3,800 acres of mineral mines in Reynolds and Shannon counties and wants to...
St. Charles County to vote on tax breaks for used car owners
St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says governments shouldn’t make a windfall off taxpayers whose car went up 30% in Blue Book value. The St. Charles County Council expected to vote on a break for taxpayers Monday night.
Career Central: City of St. Louis looking for experienced workers
ST. LOUIS — From healthcare jobs to positions in accounting and payroll, there are many opportunities to grow your career this week. City of St. Louis needs experienced job candidates. Are you an accountant, auditor, payroll specialist, legal secretary, or personal property appraiser? Are you an outgoing customer service...
kjluradio.com
Construction worker falls off Rocheport bridge into Missouri River
A construction worker suffers minor injuries after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. MoDOT says an employee of Lunda Construction Company suffered an apparent equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River Tuesday morning. Officials call the incident a “freak accident.” The worker was taken to the hospital. Construction...
St. Louis Board of Alderman still prohibited from meeting in person
St. Louis Alderman Jack Coatar joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss why the St. Louis Board of Alderman is still meeting virtually and is prohibited from meeting in person with very few exceptions.
FOX2now.com
When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
KFVS12
Emergency response exercise to be held in Mount Vernon, Ill.
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Don’t be alarmed if you see a large presence of first responders in Mount Vernon on Thursday, September 29. The City of Mount Vernon and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agencies (EMA) will be conducting a full-scale emergency response exercise. The exercise will be held...
St. Louis health officials urge people to get new COVID booster shots amid colder weather
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County health officials expressed concern about what colder days could mean for the state of COVID-19. Right now, the St. Louis County Health Department, said our transmission rates are at a 'severe level.'. That's why doctors are pleading for people to be prepared. St....
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
