I work in marketing-by-day but my music side hustle brings me an extra $30,000 a year and I make my own schedule

By Karina Mitchell
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ONE marketing professional turned her time off-the-clock into a lucrative side hustle.

She revealed she makes up to $30,000 annually for her music-related side gig and sets her own timetable.

Rina Goodwin created the DJ Goodwin duo with her then fiance as a side-hustle and now draws in about $30,000 a year from deejay engagements
She shared her story on a podcast, appropriately titled Side Hustle School.

“During the week Rina Goodwin handles the marketing for all-girls school,” the podcast’s narrator starts of by telling his listeners.

“But now on the weekends you’ll find Rina spinning tunes at weddings and events through her side-hustle called DJ Goodwin,” he points out.

She was not wholly unfamiliar with the music world when she decided to take up her new gig.

Background in music helped her get into her side gig

During college in Ohio she got her first paid gig working as a promoter for artists for Sony music on the college campus, per the podcast.

Then she worked for Columbia Records in New York, before working with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

That’s where she attended regular dance parties and the organizer suggested she get more involved.

“He knew I had a passion for music, as well as connections in the music industry and a marketing background,” she told the podcast.

It was during that time she began to deejay. The podcaster relayed she was so nervous during her first gig, she thought it may be her first and last time deejaying.

For her second deejay gig she recruited her then fiance, who is now her husband, and they’ve been a deejaying pair ever since.

Expenses involved in her side-hustle

Her initial outlay included a few thousand dollars for equipment and insurance, per the podcast.

Rina and her husband also pay a few hundred dollars a year in licensing fees to be able to perform.

The deejay relayed that though some months are quieter than others, overall the work is steady.

They charge a base rate of $200 per hour and do about 25 gigs a year, which translates to about $30,000 annually.

She said they spend very little on advertising, instead relying on word-of-mouth to secure gigs.

Rina Goodwin says the key to being a successful deejay is being flexible by giving customers the music they want to provide a memorable experience

Things to consider if you want to deejay

Rina offered some advice for those considering deejaying as a side-hustle.

“You really need to know and love music,” also adding that “you really need to find a niche.”

DJ Goodwin’s motto is “we’re not wedding deejays, but we’ll deejay your wedding.”

Rina says to be successful, even while staying loyal to your brand, you must be open to suggestions and have a certain amount of flexibility in the music you are asked to play.

If that side-hustle wasn’t enough, the podcast shares that she has another one, involving public relations, which she hopes to turn into her main business.

She says the key to juggling three different gigs is to be maniacal about scheduling.

Here’s more on how a gaming enthusiast makes up to $5,000 a month by coaching others on playing popular video games.

Plus, how one woman makes up to $55,000 a month with her side gig that involves curating and selling vintage designer bags.

