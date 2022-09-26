ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black suffered 'serious head injury after being punched in a gay bar' and was taken to Greek Islands by Olympic diver husband Tom Daley to help with his recovery

Oscar-winning screenwriter of Milk, Dustin Lance Black, 48, revealed that he suffered a 'serious head injury' last month and is recovering, but says his 'road back will be long.'

Black, who is married to British Olympic gold-medalist diver Tom Daley, 28, posted a lengthy message to his Instagram on Monday, updating his followers on his condition.

He began, 'So I vanished for a while...

'A month ago I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission. Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing,' he wrote alongside a carousel of pictures from a recent Grecian vacation.

'This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what’s in his skull to work, care and love. And now I understand the road back will be long,' he continued.

Black revealed his injury on his Instagram Monday, using the opportunity to post a number of recent vacation pictures of him and husband, Tom Daley in Greece
 Married couple screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, 48, (left) and Olympic diver Tom Daley, 28 (right)
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black attend Day Six of Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022

Black, the creator of FX's recently released limited series Under the Banner of Heaven starring Andrew Garfield, has been married to Daley since 2017. The pair welcomed a son, Robbie, in 2018.

The couple were most recently spotted together at Wimbledon in July and later accompanying Daley to investiture ceremonies at Windsor Castle.

'This week my sweet, over the top husband took us to the Greek Islands to make me shut off. I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again. Thank you for all of your love and patience. More to come. Promise,' concluded Black.

Last month, Black and Daley were involved in an incident at a London nightclub in which Black reportedly threw a drink at a woman, who allegedly responded by hitting him in the back of the head.

According to an account of the incident, Black threw a drink at an events promotor in the early hours of the morning at the gay bar Freedom in Soho, London.

Teddy Edwardes, 32, says Black dumped a drink on her head after she asked an individual at the venue to leave her table, at which Black and Daley were also seated.

Edwardes said after the incident, Black called the police and she had to 'wait there for hours' while Black stood outside the club 'crying,' saying it was 'a targeted attack and that he's traumatized.'

At the time, Edwardes tweeted that when she posted about the incident on her Instagram she received 'so many messages from other women saying they've experienced the same with him.'

Representatives for Black and Daley did not respond to comment from the Daily Mail about the nature of Black's injury.

In October, Black's HBO documentary, Mama's Boy, is set to open the NewFest LGBTQ+ film festival in New York. The film is about Black's life.

Black also wrote and produced Rustin, a forthcoming fil about the life of gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. The film is expected in 2023.

Black was recently involved in an incident at a British gay bar, during which he was allegedly punched in the head after pouring a drink on a club promoter
