Top 5 Long-Range AR Warzone Loadouts
Looking for the best long-range assault rifle loadouts to use in Call of Duty: Warzone? We've got you covered. With the launch of Warzone Season 5 Reloaded right around the corner, it remains important as ever to run one of the top options in the current weapon meta in order to stay competitive. Here are the top-five long-range AR loadouts to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Full List of Weapon Buffs and Nerfs
Warzone's final big update is arriving Wednesday and with it comes a plethora of buffs and nerfs, the most important being those that come to the weapons. Call of Duty is known for the various guns players can use to secure kills and customize to their heart's conent. Here is the full list of buffs and nerfs rolling out on Wednesday.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded buffs older weapons, decreases Loadout cost
Season 5 Reloaded is the final major update for Call of Duty: Warzone, and it goes live at 9 a.m. PT today. Ahead of the update’s release, Activision has published a list of patch notes that highlight a substantial number of changes. Most notably, Loadout Drops will now decrease in cost as a match progresses, while a slew of older weapons have received buffs.
WATCH: Alligator Handler Bitten, Dragged Into Water in Shocking Attack
An alligator handler got more than what she was bargaining for when one of the large reptiles ended up dragging her into the water during a shocking attack. A new viral video showed the attack, which took place during a child’s birthday party in August 2021. An alligator attacked its handler, named Theresa Wiseman, and threw her into the water. When she used methods to calm the reptile down, it decided to barrel roll and her down with it. One of the guests in attendance jumped into the little pool to save her. The guest then held the gator while another guest was able to pull her out. It was noted that everyone involved in the situation was ok.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Loadout Changes
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is set to launch worldwide on Nov. 16, 2022.
Warzone YouTuber Claims M4A1 is Back as 'OG Meta'
The M4A1 makes a return to Call of Duty: Warzone meta, according to YouTuber WhosImmortal in a recent video. While the M4A1 was originally a popular pick during the early days of Warzone, many people decided to change their loadouts with the inclusion of Vanguard weapons, which many people saw as simply better than the Modern Warfare weapons being offered. Although most people dismissed the Modern Warfare guns, especially the M4A1, recent stats show that the M4A1 can go toe-to-toe with its Vanguard cousins.
Viral TikTok 'Camper Exterminator' Warzone Loadout Shreds Through Walls
A certain Call of Duty: Warzone loadout guide has gone viral on TikTok, this time showcasing the capabilities of the "Camper Exterminator" PKM LMG on Rebirth Island. In general, the PKM has been of the top-tier LMGs for players to use in Warzone as of late thanks to its sheer power and low recoil. However, as shown in this TikTok recently posted by @gamewithgabe, there is a build that takes things to another level as it makes it so that players can shoot through just about every surface on Rebirth Island.
Top 5 Warzone Loadouts to Improve Your KD
Looking for the best weapon loadouts to improve your average kill-death ratio (KD) in Call of Duty: Warzone? We've got you covered. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)" and "bot lobbies" generate genuine animosity among players, it is perhaps no surprise that many take their KD ratios very seriously. After all, it is perhaps the clearest point of comparison that players can use to compare their in-game skill to others.
Popular Twitch Steamer Believes Warzone 2 is Better Without Loadouts
Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber TimTheTatman has been vocal about Warzone 2.0's choice to get rid of loadouts. In a recent video focused on the differences between the original Warzone and Warzone 2, TimTheTatman argued that Warzone 2's decision to get rid of loadouts was beneficial to the game as he believes that currently, the weapons found on the ground in Warzone are useless.
New Overwatch 2 accounts have to unlock old heroes, too
The old hero roster is free, but you'll have to unlock them if you never played the original Overwatch.
Lost Ark September 'Rage with the Machinist' Update Revealed
Here's a breakdown of Lost Ark’s Rage with the Machinist update.
Respawn Entertainment Explains Reasoning for Spitfire Ammo Change in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment released a major change when it comes to spitfire ammo in Apex Legends. A few different weapons saw changes in the type of ammo they use and the news shocked the Apex Legends community. Season 14 of Apex Legends began on Aug. 9, 2022 and is expected to...
Warzone Expert Predicts UGM-8 Nerf
Call of Duty: Warzone is nearing the end of its updates after Season 5 and with this final update comes many needed buffs or nerfs to better help balance the game. With this being the final update that Warzone will be receiving, many people have been trying to predict which guns will come out unharmed and which will be worse to use after the updates.
Is Verdansk Coming Back in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been officially announced as players will travel to the vast battlefield of Al Mazrah. Although this new map is exciting for players, fans of the series are left wondering whether Verdansk will be coming back to Warzone 2.0 or not. September has been quite...
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ cheats will face “action” from Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward has confirmed that it will be “taking live action” against cheaters in Modern Warfare 2, following concern over the prevalence of hackers in the shooter. In a tweet posted on Saturday (September 24), Infinity Ward outlined some of the action it would take as the last beta for Modern Warfare 2 entered its final days.
How to Find the Scrying Mirror in At Dead of Night
Finding the Scrying Mirror in At Dead of Night is fairly easy if you're persistent.
Yveltal Pokemon GO Raid Guide 2022: Dates, Weakness, Counters
Yveltal is Pokemon GO's newest five-star raid.
dexerto.com
Censor threatens to expose Call of Duty hackers after getting list from cheat provider
Call of Duty competitor Doug ‘Censor’ Martin has threatened to expose a huge chunk of Call of Duty hackers after getting a list of names from a cheat service provider. Censor has long been one of the biggest names in Call of Duty, despite not having any luck in his push to reach the CoD League so far.
'Pay-to-Win' Flatline Skin Returns to Apex Legends Store
A certain weapon skin for the VK-47 Flatline has re-emerged in the Apex Legends in-game store, stirring up some more debate as to whether or not Respawn Entertainment's handling of the "competitive integrity of iron sights" is warranted. Early on in September, Respawn notoriously nerfed the visibility of the Season...
