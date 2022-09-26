Everything you need to know as Devils open preseason play vs. Canadiens | How to watch, rosters, line projections, more

Read full article on original website
NHL Eastern Conference 22-23 preview: recent HOF inductee Al Morganti likes Rangers
It seems like only yesterday we were watching the Colorado Avalanche dethrone the Tampa Bay Lightning to win their third Stanley Cup, and first since 2001. But the National Hockey League is back soon, and newly-elected Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Al Morganti has run the rule over the entire league, from top to bottom, to give fans a look at how the NHL will break down in 2022-23.
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason
The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game after playing their big horses on Tuesday:. Line 1: Jujhar Khaira - Sam Lafferty - Dylan Sikura. Line...
Yardbarker
Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing
The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
NHL Western Conference 22-23 preview: can anyone dethrone champions Colorado?
It is very hard to repeat as champions in any professional sport. In the National Football League and Major League Baseball, it has been two decades (or more) since a team won back-to-back titles. In the National Basketball Association, the Golden State Warriors did it in 2017 and 2018, with the Miami Heat (2012 and 2013) and Los Angeles Lakers (2009 and 2010) also accomplishing the feat.
NHL・
Yardbarker
Reese’s Remarks: Konecny scores, Sabres hold off Flyers
After two games in the 2022-2023 NHL Preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-1-0 following a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Brandon Biro scored both goals for the Sabres; one on a quick cut fed by Lukas Rousek and the other rounding the top of the faceoff circle, beating Troy Grosenick through a layered screen set by Alex Tuch. Travis Konecny did tie the game at 1-1, but Malcolm Subban blanked the Flyers to preserve the close victory after Biro scored his second.
McCrimmon Announces Golden Knights Roster Transactions
The Vegas Golden Knights assigned 19 players to the Henderson Silver Knights and junior teams on Tuesday.
alaskasportsreport.com
North Pole’s Pheonix Copley crushes his preseason debut with the NHL’s LA Kings
Barring injury to either or both of the Los Angeles Kings’ projected goaltending tandem, North Pole’s Pheonix Copley is likely ticketed to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate. Monday, on a night when one of those projected starters, Cal Petersen, left a preseason game...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Knight locked in; Lundell on top line
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Spencer Knight would rather worry about stopping pucks than paperwork. Taking that stance to heart, the 21-year-old goaltender got out ahead of some important business on Tuesday when he agreed to terms on a new three-year contract extension with the Florida Panthers. "I'm still the same...
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde still laughing about handsome ranking
Derek Lalonde is still laughing about the ranking that placed his looks near the top among NHL coaches. There's a lot for Lalonde to do in his role as first-year head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, and it's nice to have something lighthearted to break up the workload. Lalonde finished his Wednesday...
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde relieved family evacuated from Tampa
Derek Lalonde had one less thing to worry about Tuesday: His family was safely out of the Tampa area and the path of Hurricane Ian. While Lalonde has moved to Detroit as he embarks on his first year as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, his wife and children are still living in Tampa.
