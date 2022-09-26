Read full article on original website
OJ Simpson Sends Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin An Important Message Ahead Of Week 4
Just as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is already causing discussion and controversy. Through three games, the Mitch Trubisky experiment hasn’t gone all that well. After winning the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the black and gold have since lost two straight. Now sitting at 1-2 heading...
Steelers players not holding back on criticizing Canada's scheme
The Steelers — specifically the team’s players — do not seem happy with the scheme and play calling orchestrated by offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Just listen to them.
NFL analyst shows that Steelers problems are not Mitch Trubisky's fault
Perhaps Mitch Trubisky isn’t the problem with the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season? If you ask former linebacker and analyst Emmanuel Acho, Trubisky is far from the Steelers big issue
Steelers make roster moves to make room for kicker Jordan Berry
After initial reports, the Steelers have officially signed kicker Jordan Berry to the team’s practice squad. Berry played his first six seasons in the NFL with the Steelers before losing his job to 2021 seventh-round pick Presley Harvin III.
Mary Kay Cabot: I wouldn't be surprised if the Browns made some roster moves over the next few days
What will the Browns do at defense with Myles Garrett likely out after a car accident? Mary Kay Cabot says she wouldn’t be surprised if they make some moves in the next few days. Hear why with Baskin and Phelps!
Pittsburgh Steelers Make Official Decision On Starting Quarterback For Week 4
The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 1-2 start the 2022 season. That's led some to wonder if Mike Tomlin would make a change at quarterback. It doesn't look like that's the plan. The Steelers have released their official Week 4 depth chart. Mitchell Trubisky still tops the quarterback depth...
Minkah Fitzpatrick gets troublesome injury update ahead of Steelers’ Week 4 vs. Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has entered concussion protocol, per Brooke Pryor. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that Fitzpatrick was attended to after the loss against the Cleveland Browns last week. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is also dealing with health concerns, as he is questionable with a hamstring injury....
3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos
After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
Steelers DT Cam Heyward not going to act like 'the sky is falling'
Heyward believes the Steelers don't have major issues. "Guys know how to play better. So let's do it," he said. Despite Heyward's optimism, it's hard to believe a simple change will fix the Steelers' problems. After winning the opener in Cincinnati, the Steelers lost to the Patriots and Browns. The offense and defense have faltered.
Giants could trade Saquon Barkley to AFC contender, WFAN’s Boomer Esiason says
This would really shuffle things up. The 2022 NFL trade deadline is not until Nov. 1 but some people are starting to consider how things could shake out before then. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFAN’s Boomer Esiason has a particularly bold take. He thinks the New...
Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad
New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
Ex-Giants coach has to break in new Patriots starting quarterback
The Patriots need to act quick. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a severe high-ankle sprain, and New England is set to visit a 2-1 Green Bay Packers team on Sunday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So it’s time for a former New York Giants head...
Wilson Soon to Return to Jets
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets at Pittsburgh on Sunday, six weeks after having knee surgery. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to have the second-year QB make his season debut if all goes well in practice. Wilson had been ramping up workouts in recent weeks, but Saleh said Monday the Jets were waiting for the quarterback’s doctors to clear him before making a decision about this week. Wilson suffered a bone bruise in the preseason opener against Philadelphia on Aug. 12 and needed arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Joe Flacco started the first three games of the season, during which the Jets went 1-2.
Steelers Set To Face Jets’ Zach Wilson In Week 4, As HC Mike Tomlin Details Unique Challenge In Facing The Sophomore QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers come into Week 4 in must-win mode after beginning the season 1-2. The team is coming off two consecutive losses and with a difficult schedule coming up, beating the New York Jets feels like a must if they want any chance of making a run at the playoffs. The Jets have officially announced Zach Wilson as their starter for Sunday against the Steelers.
Jets announce big QB news ahead of Steelers game
The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
Jets’ Zach Wilson set to return Sunday vs. Steelers
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is clear to return to action as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday. Wilson, 23, sustained a right knee injury during the Jets' preseason opener in August and underwent a successful arthroscopic knee surgery to trim his meniscus.
Steelers Super Bowl champ on O-‘they suck’, then elaborated
His first reaction was that the Steelers offense sucked, but then ESPN analyst and former Steeler Ryan Clark said more, what he said to the PM Team
