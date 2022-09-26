Read full article on original website
2 teens indicted on 1st degree felony murder, robbery in July shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted two 15-year-olds on charges of first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm in connection with the robbery and murder of a 18-year-old in July 2022, according to the release from the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida. Sean Yadriel […]
Samson man arrested, accused of criminal surveillance
SAMSON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation between the Samson Police Department and the SBI has led to the arrest of a Samson man, accused of using a camera to illegally take pictures of a tanning bed user. On June 28, a victim filed a report with the Samson Police Department...
Geneva police searches for wanted man
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva Police Department is searching for a male suspect who fled after police attempted to arrest him. On Friday, September 23rd, Geneva Police Officers attempted to arrest Jacob Davis, 38, in the Walmart parking lot. Davis fled the parking lot in a white Chevrolet Trax and led officers on a pursuit westbound on Highway 52. Geneva and Samson Police chose to stop the pursuit due to hazardous road conditions.
Traffic stop, alleged stolen handgun lands Freeport man in jail
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Freeport man is facing a charge of dealing in stolen property after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Beach. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport, was arrested for dealing in...
Slash attack? Dothan domestic assault arrest
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan woman was arrested after allegedly slashing a man across the face. On September 23, Dothan police responded to the Southeast Health Emergency Room for an assault that occurred in the 800 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male victim...
Elba police investigate teens death
Attorneys claim there is no evidence that would persuade a judge to sentence Koston McWaters to capital punishment.
Elba teen dies from possible gunshot wound
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— Elba Police have identified the victim of a possible shooting who died after crashing his car and being rushed to the hospital. On the night of September 26, Elba Police responded to a call about a vehicle running into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset Boulevard.
Two women charged with hindering prosecution of two wanted murder suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In July of this year, Dothan police began investigating a double murder case back in July and have since made three arrests. Two suspects have been on the loose for nearly two months, DeVante Williams and MacAuthur Hawkins are wanted for one count of Capital Murder, Corpse Abuse, and Kidnapping all in the first degree.
Serial panty thief who took photos of store workers sent to prison
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man will serve five years in prison on multiple convictions that include lewdly photographing employees at the retail store where he worked. 28-year-old John Thomas Uda pleaded guilty on Friday to Voyeurism, Burglary, and a reduced Assault charge. Houston County Assistant District Attorney John Talbot...
Blakely man wanted in shooting
Houston County Commissioners and those who live near the planned bar and grill worry of violence after past killings.
Inmate on trial for killing of fellow inmate
A Holmes County jury will convene Wednesday morning for the first day of a second-degree murder trial. Raymond Strong, 38, is accused of stabbing fellow inmate Kevin Parker to death at the Holmes Correctional Institution in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, video...
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found inside a South Alabama donation bin has been identified as a homeless man. Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. Monday on a report of a possible dead body inside the bin and confirmed the report.
Enterprise community expresses concern over donation bin removal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update. Just hours ago, a donation bin sat in the same condition as it did Monday. The delay in cleanup caused concern for people who live and show around that area. Now, crime scene tape has been replaced with a memorial. A prayer candle and roses...
Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
Claybank Jamboree
Houston County Commissioners and those who live near the planned bar and grill worry of violence after past killings. Abbeville's weather sirens back up and running in time for Ian.
Man Killed During Armed Disturbance in Destin Identified
A gunman killed after he fired at Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies September 21st in Destin has been identified as 45-year old Berlin Gonzales. Deputies were called to Sailmaker Lane in Destin after getting reports of an armed disturbance at a home under construction. Gonzalez shot at his ex-wife,...
Dothan Witches Ride Interview
Protestors are demanding reform from Alabama's prison system. Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project. Boll Weevil Soap Company receives Gold Retailer Award. The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama's small businesses of the year.
Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
Domestic violence incident turns deadly in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. — An apparent domestic violence incident in Destin turned deadly Wednesday after a man, who was reportedly armed and pursuing a woman, fired at lawmen who then returned fire, killing the suspect, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office,...
