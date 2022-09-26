Read full article on original website
Devante
1d ago
It’s sad, but over my years working for Dallas county juvenile it hits different especially knowing what these kids do out there. Knowing most of these parents don’t care, abandon their kids, or let their kids get raised by the juve system has made me numb to stories like this.
Reply
6
Sonja Jackson
1d ago
So sorry this has happened to your baby, but why would your baby of 14 years old be out in these streets at that time of morning . He should have been at home safely sleeping.
Reply(2)
5
Shay Kennedy
2d ago
There is Noooo way that I could know that someone killed someone especially and a baby and not either convince them to turn theirself in, push them to turn theirself in or make you turn yourself in. I can understand being afraid but can only think if it were my baby.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Dallas police share photos of persons of interest in shooting death of 14-year-old
DALLAS - Dallas police released new photos of persons of interest in the shooting that killed a 14-year-old in South Dallas over the weekend. 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered in a vacant lot at the corner of Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street early Sunday morning. The photos show...
fox4news.com
Dallas police shoot and kill armed man in Far East Dallas
Police responded to a call Wednesday just before 6 a.m. about a man in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles. They say the gunman refused officers' commands to drop his weapon and surrender before opening fire on officers.
theeastcountygazette.com
A 14-Year-Old is Shot and Killed in South Dallas in 24 Hours
Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old. The teen was found in a vacant lot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas around 1:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. Later, he passed away in a Dallas hospital. The victim’s identity remains unknown.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Gun Battle With Dallas Police Officers
A man who opened fire on Dallas Police Wednesday morning has died in a shootout with police officers, the department says. Dallas Police said officers were called at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of an armed person along the 10300 block of Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man fatally shot after exchanging fire with Dallas police
One man is dead after exchanging fire with Dallas police officers early Wednesday morning, police say. No officers were injured in the incident.
fox4news.com
Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia gives update on early morning shooting
Dallas police shot and killed an armed man on Shiloh Road early Wednesday morning. Police say the man was pointing guns at cars and fired at officers.
12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Investigating Shooting Involving an Officer
Dallas Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer Wednesday morning. Dallas Police have released few details other than to confirm the shooting took place on the 10300 block of Shiloh Road. The severity of injuries and who has been shot by whom has not been confirmed by police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'A slap in the face' | Family reacts to released bodycam video that shows acquitted ex-cop shooting Jonathan Price
WOLFE CITY, Texas — It's been almost a week since a Hunt County jury acquitted former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas for murder charges in the death of Jonathan Price. Monday night, WFAA showed viewers police bodycam footage of the fatal shooting. And, for the first time, WFAA...
fox4news.com
Widow wants answers after Arlington police recruit dies during training
Marquis Kennedy’s widow believes he was healthy. He was just 40 years old. He had to pass a physical to get into the academy. Right now, they’re trying to figure out what caused his death.
Four in the hospital following gunfire at a Fort Worth condo complex
Four people are in the hospital following a shooting in east Fort Worth Tuesday. It all began when a 911 caller said a man had been shot in front of a unit at a condo complex.
Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot
SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found Manual Edwards in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His mother Cynthia told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFAA
Raw: Bodycam video from former Wolfe City police officer who shot and killed a man in 2020
Former Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas was acquitted of murder in the Oct. 2020 death of Jonathan Price. Bodycam video released to WFAA shows the events of that night.
WFAA
Young man killed in South Dallas shooting, police say
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to send them any information about a shooting in the South Dallas area. Police said they got a call about a shooting on the 2800 block of Burger Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.
fox4news.com
Funeral held for Fort Worth firefighter who was killed by work-related brain cancer
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth firefighter who died in the line of duty was laid to rest Wednesday. David Greene served the Fort Worth Fire Department for nearly 30 years as a fire engineer. He died last week at the age of 56. The fire department said Greene...
KSAT 12
12-year-old Texas girl who shot father before shooting herself in head planned to kill entire family, deputies say
WEATHERFORD, Texas – A 12-year-old shot her father in the abdomen before turning the gun on herself after planning to kill her entire family, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. The incident occurred Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m. in a residence in Weatherford, located in northwest Parker County,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Faces Charges After Firing Rifle Outside Apartments, Targeting Police
A man firing a rifle in a Southeast Arlington apartment complex Tuesday night fired on police officers before being taken into custody and referred for a mental health evaluation. Arlington Police said they were called to the Trinity Trace Apartments on the 1700 block of Trinity Height Drive at about...
Dallas Police: Two teens shot in separate incidents just a day apart
DALLAS — It was a busy weekend for Dallas police, as two 14-year-olds were shot in incidents just hours apart. One 14-year-old was the victim of a road rage incident, while the other was killed in an alleyway. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Dallas police say, a 14-year-old was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Spruce High School Student Shot Near Campus, Shooter At Large
A gunman is at large after shooting a student outside a Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon. Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in Southeast Dallas at about 4:30 p.m. Investigators said someone in a car opened fire on...
Video: wanted man tries to escape by diving into Lake Worth; fisherman helps save him
A suspected car thief is locked up after being caught by Fort Worth and Lake Worth police Tuesday – with a little help from a fisherman.
Comments / 37