Ocean County, NJ

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FORMER OCSD CAPTAIN HARVEY "DUKE" FOSTER DIES

On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we send our thoughts and prayers to the family of retired Captain Harvey “Duke” Foster. Captain Foster served our office proudly for 25 years retiring in 1994. Captain Foster was instrumental in then CIU (CSI) becoming one of the best labs in Néw Jersey. His strong character and integrity along with compassion were never forgotten. God Speed Captain Foster!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 28

United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties (UWMOC) has kicked off its 10th annual Warmest Wishes Coat Drive for local preschool, elementary and middle school children in need. UWMOC is collecting new winter coats in toddler sizes 3T to 4T and children’s sizes Extra Small to Extra Large to be distributed to more than 50 schools throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. The collection will run through Nov. 1, according to a press release.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River School District Denied Preschool Aid

TOMS RIVER – School District officials had hoped to take a small step toward expanding their preschool program, but were denied state aid. Superintendent Michael Citta said during a recent Board of Education meeting that they applied for a grant to convert two classrooms from half day to full day.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thecoaster.net

In Asbury Park High School Athletic Director 'Reassigned'

The heads, as they say, have begun to roll. When the Asbury Park High School Blue Bishops were forced last month to forfeit their first game of the season – because they could not field the appropriate number of eligible players – School Superintendent Dr. RaShawn M. Adams acknowledged mistakes had been made.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: TWENTY TWO NEW MONMOUTH COUNTY CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION POLICE OFFICERS SWORN IN TODAY

SheriffGolden was proud to swear in the #MCSONJ’s newest correctional police officers of the Monmouth County Correctional Institution this morning as 18 men and 4 women took the oath of office. All will now attend the Monmouth County Police Academy’s Basic Course for County Corrections Officers for 15 weeks. Best of luck to all as they embark on careers as law enforcement professionals.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Any News on When Chick-fil-A Coming to Toms River, NJ?

I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick and Manahawkin, and it might be happening. It is happening, just when?. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, and Toms River. Manahawkin recently opened...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees

Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
AGRICULTURE
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE MOURNS A LOSS OF ONE OF THEIR OWN

Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Gerard Eick who passed away on September 28, 2021. Gerry came to OCPO in 2011, after a distinguished 20 year career with the New York City Police Department. During his time here at OCPO, Gerry was a beloved and valued part of our office. Please keep his wife Michelle, his family, friends and many colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Rutgers drops masking mandate for students in NJ

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University will no longer require masks to be worn in classrooms. The revision of its COVID-19 protocols, just a few weeks after the start of the semester, starts Saturday. "As the COVID-19 virus continues to move from pandemic toward endemic, we are eager to return...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

