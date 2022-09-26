Read full article on original website
Did Your New Jersey Town Make The Nationwide Best High School List?
In New Jersey, we pride ourselves on how well we educate our children. Did you know that we're home to three of the best high schools in the entire country? The 2023 list of The Best School Districts was just revealed, and it proves that if your child goes to school in New Jersey, they're probably one smart cookie.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FORMER OCSD CAPTAIN HARVEY “DUKE” FOSTER DIES
On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we send our thoughts and prayers to the family of retired Captain Harvey “Duke” Foster. Captain Foster served our office proudly for 25 years retiring in 1994. Captain Foster was instrumental in then CIU (CSI) becoming one of the best labs in Néw Jersey. His strong character and integrity along with compassion were never forgotten. God Speed Captain Foster!
Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 28
United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties (UWMOC) has kicked off its 10th annual Warmest Wishes Coat Drive for local preschool, elementary and middle school children in need. UWMOC is collecting new winter coats in toddler sizes 3T to 4T and children’s sizes Extra Small to Extra Large to be distributed to more than 50 schools throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. The collection will run through Nov. 1, according to a press release.
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
New Outrageously Popular Breakfast Spot Could Be Coming To Ocean County, New Jersey
This is fantastic news! Brick may be getting the best new breakfast spot in history! My family and I found this particular place when we lived in Florida for a few years. Now we have another one coming to Jersey and trust me, you will love it!. Eye spy an...
Toms River School District Denied Preschool Aid
TOMS RIVER – School District officials had hoped to take a small step toward expanding their preschool program, but were denied state aid. Superintendent Michael Citta said during a recent Board of Education meeting that they applied for a grant to convert two classrooms from half day to full day.
thecoaster.net
In Asbury Park High School Athletic Director ‘Reassigned’
The heads, as they say, have begun to roll. When the Asbury Park High School Blue Bishops were forced last month to forfeit their first game of the season – because they could not field the appropriate number of eligible players – School Superintendent Dr. RaShawn M. Adams acknowledged mistakes had been made.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: TWENTY TWO NEW MONMOUTH COUNTY CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION POLICE OFFICERS SWORN IN TODAY
SheriffGolden was proud to swear in the #MCSONJ’s newest correctional police officers of the Monmouth County Correctional Institution this morning as 18 men and 4 women took the oath of office. All will now attend the Monmouth County Police Academy’s Basic Course for County Corrections Officers for 15 weeks. Best of luck to all as they embark on careers as law enforcement professionals.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
Any News on When Chick-fil-A Coming to Toms River, NJ?
I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick and Manahawkin, and it might be happening. It is happening, just when?. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, and Toms River. Manahawkin recently opened...
Beloved Restaurant On Monmouth County, NJ Boardwalk Closes After 33 Years Of Business
This one is going to hurt. Not only do I have another closing announcement, but it is for a business who has been operating for more than 30 years at the Jersey Shore. According to News12.com, "the iconic Avon Pavilion has closed after 33 years of service due to health reasons and the end of a contract."
Beach Radio
Woodbridge, NJ cancels new school after voters OK’d borrowing $35M
WOODBRIDGE — Inflation is not only driving up the cost of food and gasoline but also for new schools. After two years of planning, the Woodbridge Board of Education canceled plans to build a new Avenel Elementary School. Funds for the new school were part of a referendum in...
A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees
Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
Op-Ed: Toms River Realtors Say New Law Shakes Down Home Sellers
by Michael Barone, Kimberly Bell, Mary Bueti, Carmela Lerro Calantoni, Rosa Cavallaro, Ed DeBiase, Maria...
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
2 parents, 2 teens arrested after brawl at Trenton, NJ high school
TRENTON — Five people including two teens where charged when they returned to a Trenton high school to retaliate for a school fight involving students on Monday, police said. Adults went to the 9th Grade Academy on Perry Street Tuesday and were let into the building by students despite...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE MOURNS A LOSS OF ONE OF THEIR OWN
Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Gerard Eick who passed away on September 28, 2021. Gerry came to OCPO in 2011, after a distinguished 20 year career with the New York City Police Department. During his time here at OCPO, Gerry was a beloved and valued part of our office. Please keep his wife Michelle, his family, friends and many colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.
Rutgers drops masking mandate for students in NJ
NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University will no longer require masks to be worn in classrooms. The revision of its COVID-19 protocols, just a few weeks after the start of the semester, starts Saturday. "As the COVID-19 virus continues to move from pandemic toward endemic, we are eager to return...
Beach Radio
