CoinDesk

S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon

Authorities in South Korea have requested crypto exchanges OKX and KuCoin to freeze some 3,313 bitcoin (BTC), worth around $67 million, tied to Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, CoinDesk Korea reported on Tuesday. The bitcoin was transferred to digital wallets of the exchanges shortly after an arrest warrant was issued...
cryptoslate.com

Terra founder Do Kwon claims he is ‘making zero efforts to hide’

Terra’s founder Do Kwon is making light of his situation as he claims that he is making “zero efforts to hide.”. The embattled founder continued that he “go(es) on walks and malls, no way none of CT hasn’t run into me the past couple weeks.”. Kwon...
cryptoglobe.com

Mysterious Bitcoin Whales Move 510 $BTC After Being Dormant for a Decade

A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale or whales has been moving a large amount of coins that had been dormant for a decade, according to data from the Bitcoin blockchain, which shows some long-term holders are moving their stash during the bear market. According to Philip Swift, creator of the on-chain...
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Interpol#Terraform Labs#Terra Chain#Luna Lunc Usd
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
Benzinga

Great News For Alibaba And Peers As HSBC Finds The Sector Promising

HSBC Holdings, plc HSBC found the outlook of some Chinese industries, from the internet to property, has turned brighter as it had priced in much of the bad news. HSBC identified four sectors in China that look promising, Bloomberg reports. The sectors included internet firms with better-than-expected earnings growth, developers...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Has Become One of the Most Popular Meme Coins? Will It Surpass Cardano and ApeCoin Tokens in a Few Months?

Cryptocurrency investors know that it is risky to invest all funds in a single asset. If the market crashes and that token’s value goes down, losses can be enormous. Seasoned investors continuously hunt for new crypto assets with huge potential. They hunt for the next potential Bitcoin, Ethereum, and meme coins with practical utility. The Big Eyes Coin has been featured in many cryptocurrency news and blogs. It may soon surpass Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) to compete with top-ranked cryptocurrencies.
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Short Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate on Record: CoinShares

A leading digital assets manager says large, institutional investors are short-selling king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) at record rates. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investment into short Bitcoin (BTC) products broke a record last week. “Short-bitcoin investment products AuM [assets under management] rose...
