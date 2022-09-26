ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year

Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game

Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'

Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mother knows best: Sam Pittman explains why he turned down a job at Alabama

Sam Pittman, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, has been known to have a quote-worthy moment or 2. Well, the coach added another one this week. While speaking to reporters about his team’s upcoming game with the Alabama Crimson Tide, it was mentioned that Pittman turned down a job offer from the Tide back in 2013.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Alabama Now

Police found Alabama felon laying on loaded pistol in back seat of car; he’ll now spend 20 years in prison

An Alabama felon who was found – twice – illegally in possession of firearms will spend the next 20 years in prison, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. The Northport man was charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
NORTHPORT, AL
weisradio.com

Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

19-year-old suspect detained in shooting with injuries in Chelsea

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting with injuries in Chelsea on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Deputies were called to a shooting on Brandy Circle before 2 p.m. Deputies confirmed two people were shot, but we do not know their condition. During...
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Statue of Destiny Riekeberg placed at Pelham Park

PELHAM — A statue of Destiny Riekeberg was installed at Pelham Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with a bench featuring a photo collage of the 9-year-old who has become a hero in the hearts of many. For those unfamiliar with her story, Destiny died from a rare form...
PELHAM, AL

