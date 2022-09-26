Read full article on original website
Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year
Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game
Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
Does Arkansas have a legitimate chance to upset Alabama in Week 5?
The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking for their first win on the gridiron over the Alabama Crimson Tide since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa. With this being a must-win game for Sam Pittman’s Arkansas Razorbacks, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide better be ready for anything in this potential upset bid from the Hogs.
Alabama commits continue to recruit 5-Star DE Keon Keeley ahead of official visit
Alabama football’s 2023 commits are continuing to recruit Keon Keeley ahead of his official visit to UA. Keeley attends Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, and he garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He plans to officially visit Alabama next weekend when the Tide take on the Texas A&M Aggies.
Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'
Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
Alabama Basketball is Ready to Work
Charles Bediako and Darius Miles discuss their improvements ahead of the season
Mother knows best: Sam Pittman explains why he turned down a job at Alabama
Sam Pittman, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, has been known to have a quote-worthy moment or 2. Well, the coach added another one this week. While speaking to reporters about his team’s upcoming game with the Alabama Crimson Tide, it was mentioned that Pittman turned down a job offer from the Tide back in 2013.
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
What you need to know about buying + selling a home–from Alabama’s Top Realtor for 17 years
When she got into real estate 31 years ago, Stephanie Robinson knew she loved houses and helping people find new friends. Now that she’s been Alabama’s top Realtor for 17 years, we thought it would be fun to ask her some of our audience’s most pressing homebuying questions. Here’s what she told us.
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
Remember when Michael Jackson rehearsed for the Victory Tour in Alabama?
Crowds gathered. Signs were held aloft. People waved and pointed, yelled and cheered. Birmingham has seen its share of celebrities over the years, but one of the most exciting events for entertainment fans in the Magic City didn’t involve a local concert, a movie shoot or a formal public appearance.
Police found Alabama felon laying on loaded pistol in back seat of car; he’ll now spend 20 years in prison
An Alabama felon who was found – twice – illegally in possession of firearms will spend the next 20 years in prison, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. The Northport man was charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Expect Major Delays on I-20/59 West After Truckload Strikes Bridge Near Vance
Westbound interstate traffic is backed up in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer's oversize load reportedly collided with a bridge near Vance. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a truck traveling west was hauling a large piece of equipment that hit Covered Bridge near Exit 86. A bridge...
19-year-old suspect detained in shooting with injuries in Chelsea
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting with injuries in Chelsea on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Deputies were called to a shooting on Brandy Circle before 2 p.m. Deputies confirmed two people were shot, but we do not know their condition. During...
5 Charged in Theft of Hundreds of Catalytic Converters from Tuscaloosa Mercedes Plant
Five people have been arrested and charged for their roles in a multi-state scheme to steal hundreds of new catalytic converters from the Mercedes Benz U.S. International plant in Tuscaloosa County. Deputy Josh Hastings, a sergeant with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, said the plant's security team...
Statue of Destiny Riekeberg placed at Pelham Park
PELHAM — A statue of Destiny Riekeberg was installed at Pelham Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with a bench featuring a photo collage of the 9-year-old who has become a hero in the hearts of many. For those unfamiliar with her story, Destiny died from a rare form...
