Read full article on original website
Related
Morning Journal
Second Harvest Food Bank honors Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City Schools during Generous Helpings
Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio brought back a major fundraiser Sept. 25. Generous Helpings returned as an in-person event for the first time since 2019 at the Second Harvest headquarters at 5510 Baumhart Road in Lorain. Second Harvest also is celebrating 40 years of helping families in...
Morning Journal
Bay vs. Rocky River volleyball: Rockets cap senior night with five-set thriller win over Pirates
With the way Rocky River and Bay played in their first matchup, fans knew the rematch at Bay would be a great showdown. The match lived up to the hype. The Rockets won in five sets on their senior night to stay in the West Division title race for the Great Lakes Conference.
Morning Journal
High school volleyball: Westlake makes first appearance in Division I poll, Vermilion drops out D-II
The Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association has been keeping an eye on Westlake. In Week 3 of the state poll, the Demons cracked the top 20 in the state for Division I. The poll was released on Sept. 25 with Westlake taking 15th place, tying Austintown-Fitch with 25 points.
Morning Journal
High school volleyball: GLC West title race heats up as regular season comes to a close
In the home stretch of the regular season, the Western Division of the Great Lakes Conference is hitting a pivotal point. Westlake has a two-game lead over Bay and Rocky River. But the Demons have three conference games remaining against the top west teams. Bay and Rocky River gave Westlake...
Comments / 0