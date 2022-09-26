TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A man was arrested after the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said he attempted to break into a house before the homeowner shot him in the stomach. Deputies said Chadwick David Lyons, 36, forced his way into a home on Ginger Circle around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to the release, the homeowner heard Lyons outside before he confronted him with a handgun and shot him.

