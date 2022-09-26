Read full article on original website
Georgia prison escapee recaptured after East Alabama deputy ends chase with ‘PIT maneuver’
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A prisoner who escaped from a work detail in Forsyth, Ga., was captured late Monday night after a high-speed chase that ended in Russell County, Ala., the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said. Robert Jenkins escaped Monday using a truck owned by Forsyth and was spotted in Columbus later in the […]
WTVM
Man arrested for threatening Russell County Circut Court judge
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Special Tactics and Response team arrested a man after threatening a circuit court judge. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 28, deputies executed a search warrant in Phenix City for Franklin Lamar Claridy. Authorities say Claridy...
WSFA
Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
WTVM
Intruder Shot during Home Invasion in Troup County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Your home is your safe place, but it also can be targeted by criminals. Now, a Troup County man is in a Columbus hospital tonight recovering from a gunshot wound. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a man broke into a home and soon found...
alreporter.com
Opinion | A warning to the Lee County bigot
My last fist-fight was in 8th grade. Mostly a one-punch, after school event. A classmate who used to pester me by hitting me and running away finally pushed me too far. I caught him with a solid right cross to his jaw. Just like my old man taught me. The...
WATCH: Two Russell County middle school students charged with terroristic threats
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)– Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor to hold a Tuesday morning news conference at his office. The sheriff is expected to address recent juvenile arrests among middle school students. The entire news conference can be viewed here. UPDATE 7:17 p.m. Sept. 27, 2022: Two Russell County Middle School students were recently charged with […]
opelikaobserver.com
Crime Activity in Opelika Raises Concerns
OPELIKA — The recent rash of crime activity including gun violence and bomb threats against local schools has left many citizens feeling on edge. Following a string of shootings in Opelika over the past few months, citizens may be concerned, but Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said the best thing is to be is aware.
MCSO: 4 stolen vehicles recovered, 21 warrants cleared from Sept. 23-26
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, from September 23-26, 2022, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol conducted dozens of traffic stops and ended up recovering of four stolen vehicles. Countryman said eight arrests were made during the three day period, with 21 warrants being cleared. An escaped inmate was also […]
Pedestrian killed on Victory Drive
UPDATE – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle. According to Bryan, Nyteish Adeogum, age 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:40 a.m. Bryan said she died from blunt force trauma. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A person has […]
WTVM
1 man injured after home invasion on Ginger Circle in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating after a home invasion on Ginger Circle - leaving one man injured. On September 28, at approximately 2 a.m., Troup County deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Ginger Circle in regards to a person who had been shot. Once deputies...
Man shot by homeowner after he attempted to break into home, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A man was arrested after the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said he attempted to break into a house before the homeowner shot him in the stomach. Deputies said Chadwick David Lyons, 36, forced his way into a home on Ginger Circle around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to the release, the homeowner heard Lyons outside before he confronted him with a handgun and shot him.
Alabama man charged with recording woman in gym tanning bed
A Florence man has been charged with aggravated surveillance after court documents show he tried recording a woman in the private tanning bed of a local gym where he worked.
Alabama woman arrested in drug sting in which app was being used to sell drugs
According to officials with the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Cindy Zheng, age 23, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022.
WTVM
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
Suspect in 2019 Columbus murder serving time in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— WRBL has learned new information on the suspect in the 2019 murder of a Circle K employee who has yet to be prosecuted. Daequavian Soloman was named as a suspect in November of 2019 in the murder of Dontrell Williams. However, when he was indicted on murder charges Soloman was booked into […]
WTVM
Suspect escapes Ga. State Patrol custody on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law enforcement is searching for a suspect that escaped from Georgia State Patrol’s (GSP) custody on Veterans Parkway in Columbus. According to officials, on Sept. 26, around 1 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a truck for a violation, but the driver refused to pull over, beginning a chase.
alabamanews.net
New details released related to medical care of Kastello Vaughan
The Alabama Department of Corrections has released new details related to the Kastello Vaughan’s medical history. Officials with ADOC say Vaughan signed the Inmate Authorization for Release of Health Records, which allows. the ADOC to disclose additional details about his medical history that have contributed to his physical condition.
WTVM
Investigator saves 2 children from burning car in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cpl/Investigator Kiyanna Johnson saved two children from a fiery vehicle on Highway 96 in Talbot County. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says, on Sept. 25, Johnson was doing a routine patrol when she received information about a wreck on Highway 96/Butler Highway at mile marker 3.
Columbus Police search for suspect in August hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for information relating to a hit-and-run incident from last month. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a struck pedestrian on Veterans Parkway near Niell Drive. Officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. […]
Phenix City Police: Man shot during ‘trespassing dispute’ on Hwy 80 West
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of US Hwy 80 West on Sept. 24, 2022. Police responded to the scene at 5:30 p.m. A Phenix City man, identified by police as Riley Graham, was shot one […]
