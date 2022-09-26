ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

AOL Corp

Columbia man in moving car killed in shooting, Lexington County sheriff says

A Columbia man was killed and his brother was injured when they were shot while driving in Lexington County late Saturday night, the sheriff’s department said. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said that Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Monday in a news release.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Sheriff’s Dept.: Highway shooting leaves man dead, brother wounded

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A highway shooting late Saturday night on Edmund Highway left a Columbia man dead and his brother wounded, Lexington Sheriff’s Department says. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot at while driving on Princeton Road between Ramblin Road and Edmund Highway.
LEXINGTON, SC
Newberry Observer

Coroner identifies wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
PROSPERITY, SC
wach.com

Westwood High student found with knife, arrested

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a teen after bringing a knife to Westwood High School. Officials say the 17-year-old was found with the knife by a school administrator afterschool Wednesday. No evidence suggests that any student or staff were presented or threatened with the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Lexington County, SC
Columbia, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
coladaily.com

Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting

Two brothers were shot while driving on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, one brother died and the other survived. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. “Based on what the victim’s brother told deputies, the brothers were...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Missing Lexington teen found safe

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said Wednesday that a teen missing after running from a vehicle she was riding in was found safe and returned home. 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was reported missing from Church Street on Tuesday. Officials say the teen ran away from the vehicle...
LEXINGTON, SC
WLTX.com

Teen missing from Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen last seen Tuesday afternoon. Police say 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Church Street, where she ran away from the vehicle she was riding in. Vincent has pink hair and...
LEXINGTON, SC
#Shooting#County Highway#Violent Crime#Lexington County Sheriff#Crimestoppers
wach.com

Leadership Lexington County building change in the county

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — In Lexington County, a group of leaders is making a big impact. This month's Jefferson Award going to one program that never stops putting others first and making their county an even better place. Since 1994 Leadership Lexington County has changed the lives of many.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

SCHP responds to Lexington County bus collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to reports of a collision on Ferry Road near Flagstone Way. According to highway patrol, a collision occurred involving a school bus and a 2010 Toyota Tacoma. The incident occurred around 4:23 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. Officials...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

"A huge issue": Police, residents fed up with reckless UTV drivers

PELION, SC (WACH) — A teen and four children were all rushed to the hospital after the utility vehicle they were in flipped in Lexington County. Troopers say a 19-year-old was driving a John Deere utility vehicle along Windy Wood Road. Four other children were with them. When the teen tried to turn onto Scrub Oak Road the vehicle overturned. All five were sent to the hospital.
PELION, SC
WJCL

Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Single-vehicle crashes claim 2 lives in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday at 5:03 p.m. The car, a 2017 Ford Fiesta, was traveling north on Highway 601, five miles north of Orangeburg, when it crossed the center...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lexington Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old last seen Tuesday afternoon on Church Street. The young girl, Caroline Vincent was seen running away from a vehicle she was riding in. Officials say she has pink hair and was...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

