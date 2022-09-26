Killen man arrested after police find six pounds of marijuana

HATTON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug charges on Saturday.

According to LCSO , deputies stopped a vehicle in the Hatton community after it was seen driving recklessly. Officers searched the vehicle and found roughly six pounds of marijuana.

Mitchell Lee Todd Askew, 18, of Killen, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and reckless endangerment.

Askew is being held at Lawrence County Jail on a bond of $10,000.

