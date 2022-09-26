Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
WIC income guidelines increase in Illinois, more access for families
ILLINOIS — Income guidelines have increased for the Women's Infants and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program, allowing more families in Illinois to qualify. According to a Wednesday release from the Southern 7 Health Department, a family of four can now earn up to $51,338 and still qualify for WIC. Qualifying families will receive a WIC EBT card. The card is loaded with food benefits each month, which can be spent at participating grocers in Illinois, the release says.
fox32chicago.com
Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
Here's When Illinois ComEd Customers Might See a Rebate
Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a plan requiring ComEd to issue $38 million in rebate to customers amid a high-profile bribery scandal that saw the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. The ICC approved the rebate during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Aug. 17. A $31 million...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker announces $450M UI Trust Fund payment, Republicans say ‘not good enough’
CHICAGO – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under Title XII of the Social Security Act. On Tuesday, Pritzker said due to continued historic low unemployment insurance claims, the unemployment insurance...
WAND TV
Governor Pritzker announces significant payment toward Unemployment Insurance Loan
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under Title XII of the Social Security Act. This is the second significant contribution to the outstanding loan balance. In March of...
Central Illinois Proud
Where do Bailey and Pritzker stand on the economy?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new poll conducted by WCIA, The Hill and Emerson College shows that the top issue on voters’ minds this election is the economy with 35.3% of those polled saying this was the most important issue in determining how they will vote come November. That statistic is even higher for Illinoisans outside of Chicago.
walls102.com
Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
nprillinois.org
A proposal to have inflation drive down property taxes in Illinois and other top stories
An outgoing Republican lawmakers in Illinois wants to use inflation to drive down property taxes. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
Check the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebates, State Sen. Celina Villanueva Advises. Here's How
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eyeing the arrival of income and property tax rebates, and state sen. Celina Villanueva is urging those who are waiting to check the status of their rebates. Villaneuva assured residents in a statement Wednesday that "rebates are on the way," as the checks started...
SNAP Schedule October 2022: Illinois Link Card Food Stamp Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Illinois are administered by the state's Department of Human Services, which sets the schedule for when monthly SNAP payments are issued....
Lack of staffing at Illinois nursing homes caused injuries, lawsuit says
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new lawsuit claims that an intentional lack of staffing at Alden Nursing Homes has led to a number of injuries. The suit was filed on behalf of 11 residents against the nursing home owners and six facilities. Alden is a for-profit network that has more than 50 facilities in Illinois. […]
suburbanchicagoland.com
Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house
Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attacked his critics recently and called for people to resign from office, especially those that challenge his lobbyist cronies. But he doesn’t hesitate to manipulate real estate to reduce the amount of state property taxes he owes on his multi-million properties. In one property, he removed the toilets from his $6.3 million mansion when he moved into a less expensive one next door so the old property would be deemed uninhabitable so he could significantly reduce his property tax bill. He wants others to resign for allegations, but shouldn’t he be the first official to step down?
wjpf.com
Illinois farmland values continue to increase with room for more gains
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A recent survey shows Illinois farmland values continue to escalate. According to a survey by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers, Illinois farmland values are up 18% over the last year. Land broker and chair of the organization Luke Worrell said the surge began...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech
Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
Pritzker promises unemployment fund debt payoff by year end
ILLINOIS — Unemployment benefits in Illinois are paid from the Unemployment Trust Fund and that fund found itself $4.5 billion in debt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced the balance of the trust fund had increased enough to pay down $450 million of the remaining debt. This move comes a couple […]
WAND TV
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs lowers fees on IL ABLE accounts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced reduced fees for account owners in a program that allows people with disabilities to save their own money for disability-related expenses. Annual account maintenance fees were lowered by approximately 25 percent for Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (IL ABLE)...
A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
starvedrock.media
See the former jobs of the governor of Illinois
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Illinois using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Herald & Review
Judge approves $100M Google privacy deal. Here’s how much Illinois residents will get.
CHICAGO — Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of Google’s $100 million class-action settlement over alleged violations of state privacy law could receive checks of about $154 each. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Loftus granted final approval of the settlement Wednesday. She granted preliminary...
Central Illinois Proud
Local American Red Cross getting ready for Ian
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to Florida, the local branch of the American Red Cross is getting ready to help. The American Red Cross of Illinois is watching Ian as it moves closer to the Sunshine State and collaborating with other groups, staging volunteers, and preparing supplies before the storm makes landfall.
