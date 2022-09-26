ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 2

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

WIC income guidelines increase in Illinois, more access for families

ILLINOIS — Income guidelines have increased for the Women's Infants and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program, allowing more families in Illinois to qualify. According to a Wednesday release from the Southern 7 Health Department, a family of four can now earn up to $51,338 and still qualify for WIC. Qualifying families will receive a WIC EBT card. The card is loaded with food benefits each month, which can be spent at participating grocers in Illinois, the release says.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's When Illinois ComEd Customers Might See a Rebate

Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a plan requiring ComEd to issue $38 million in rebate to customers amid a high-profile bribery scandal that saw the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. The ICC approved the rebate during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Aug. 17. A $31 million...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Belleville, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where do Bailey and Pritzker stand on the economy?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new poll conducted by WCIA, The Hill and Emerson College shows that the top issue on voters’ minds this election is the economy with 35.3% of those polled saying this was the most important issue in determining how they will vote come November. That statistic is even higher for Illinoisans outside of Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

A proposal to have inflation drive down property taxes in Illinois and other top stories

An outgoing Republican lawmakers in Illinois wants to use inflation to drive down property taxes. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Illinois American Water
suburbanchicagoland.com

Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house

Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attacked his critics recently and called for people to resign from office, especially those that challenge his lobbyist cronies. But he doesn’t hesitate to manipulate real estate to reduce the amount of state property taxes he owes on his multi-million properties. In one property, he removed the toilets from his $6.3 million mansion when he moved into a less expensive one next door so the old property would be deemed uninhabitable so he could significantly reduce his property tax bill. He wants others to resign for allegations, but shouldn’t he be the first official to step down?
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wjpf.com

Illinois farmland values continue to increase with room for more gains

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A recent survey shows Illinois farmland values continue to escalate. According to a survey by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers, Illinois farmland values are up 18% over the last year. Land broker and chair of the organization Luke Worrell said the surge began...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech

Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Pritzker promises unemployment fund debt payoff by year end

ILLINOIS — Unemployment benefits in Illinois are paid from the Unemployment Trust Fund and that fund found itself $4.5 billion in debt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced the balance of the trust fund had increased enough to pay down $450 million of the remaining debt. This move comes a couple […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs lowers fees on IL ABLE accounts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced reduced fees for account owners in a program that allows people with disabilities to save their own money for disability-related expenses. Annual account maintenance fees were lowered by approximately 25 percent for Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (IL ABLE)...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Local American Red Cross getting ready for Ian

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to Florida, the local branch of the American Red Cross is getting ready to help. The American Red Cross of Illinois is watching Ian as it moves closer to the Sunshine State and collaborating with other groups, staging volunteers, and preparing supplies before the storm makes landfall.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy