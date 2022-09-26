Read full article on original website
WTHI
News 10's Susan Dinkel is a proud mom with her daughters on the homecoming court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a proud moment for News 10's Susan Dinkel. She missed work Monday because she was attending Terre Haute North Vigo High School's fall homecoming coronation - and she had two good reasons to be there. Both of her daughters, Lilly and Claire, were...
wamwamfm.com
Timothy E. Gregory
Timothy E. Gregory, 68, passed away at his Petersburg residence on September 18, 2022. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, October, 19, 1953, to Clarence and Margie (Evans) Gregory. Tim was the owner of Tim’s Appliances in Washington. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his great nieces...
MyWabashValley.com
‘No kid left behind’ all-inclusive park to be built in Knox Co.
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Across 500-plus acres of parks in Knox County, playground equipment for children with special needs and disabilities is limited. A problem seen by officials and the inspiration of Knox County Parke and Recreation Department’s latest five-year plan. The solution? Building an all-inclusive playground.
wamwamfm.com
James A. Smith
James A. Smith 77, of Vincennes went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 26, 2022. James was born June 28, 1945 in Vincennes, IN to the late Edger Smith and Lela McConnahey Smith. James was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a housekeeping supervisor for GSH,...
Businesses needed to help build TH casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The search is on for minority-owned businesses who want to help build the new Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center is hosting a Diversity Outreach Event for local minority-owned businesses in Vigo and surrounding counties. Business owners can learn more about the […]
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes working on app for residents
Soon Vincennes city leaders will be saying there’s an app for that. The Vincennes City Council gave details on an app in the works at their Monday night meeting. It’s in development right now and officials hope to unveil later in just a few weeks.. First City News...
Thousands flock to Cory for annual apple festival
CORY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As car after car made its way into Cory over the weekend, Shane Wiram had one word to describe the experience. “Overwhelming,” he said. “In the town of Cory we probably only have 150 people, and I would probably venture to say yesterday we have four or five thousand people running around […]
MyWabashValley.com
Family fun for a good cause: Scare at the Vigo County Fairgrounds
THE DRIVE THRU SCARE AT THE VIGO COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. The event is being held at the Vigo County Fairgrounds on US Highway 41 in Terre Haute.
livingnewdeal.org
Sunset Court (demolished) – Vincennes IN
Pearl City was an area of Vincennes that was described by the newspapers in the 1930’s at the time as an area next to the Wabash River that was filled with hovels made of crates and tin and occupied by barely recognizable humans living in squalid conditions after shell fishing by squaters declined. With labor supplied by the Federal Emergency Relief Administration (FERA), 20 houses were constructed in a 4 acre area called Sunset Court. From the look of the photograph, the small houses can be compared to the popular tiny houses today. Still, considering that the people who moved in finally had access to clean water and electricity and were away from the river which flooded every year, it was likely a vast change for the better. Each house had a well, coal shed, chicken coop, garden plot, and bathroom. Using recycled bricks from razed buildings torn down for a memorial park to George Rogers Clark, the cost per house was only $290! Leases were $1 a year. Google satelite view shows that only one building remains. I’ve contacted the local historical society and hopefully can get answers as to the fate of the buildings.
vincennespbs.org
Pregnant women can receive help from Good Samaritan
As we close out Infant Mortality Awareness month, Good Samaritan Hospital wants families to be aware of resources in the community. First City News spoke with Callie Cessna and Cassandra Debord with the Safety Pin Program out of Good Sam. The organization is dedicated to protecting Indiana’s newborns and reducing...
WTHI
"We work year-round" - Businesses are getting ready for the Covered Bridge Festival with less than 3 weeks until it starts
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Covered Bridge Festival is less than three weeks away. Whether you're in Rockville or Mansfield, you'll see a lot of businesses gearing up for the 10-day rush. It's almost time for the covered bridge festival, but as people drive through town anticipating Indiana's largest...
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.
The roadway was closed for a period of time while crews cleaned up a crash involving two vehicles on 7th St. Tuesday.
MyWabashValley.com
More sunny days
Hurricane Ian heads for Florida. Satellite shows it well. Many warnings for FL. A frost advisory NW of here. Ian will track into FL in the next 24-36 hours. High of 68 and low of 40 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is cool and a NW wind. Temps are cool. Dew points are still low. Water vapor satellite has dry air over us. Satellite and radar are all clear here. We stay dry and sunny the next two days. The wind stays from a north direction. We look to stay dry for a while yet. Temps will warm later this week. Tonight, clear and 39. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 65. Dry and warmer through the weekend and into the start of next week.
WTHI
"Making his dreams come true" - Local man receives one of his final wishes this weekend
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local man's final wishes came true this weekend. Rob Teague was diagnosed with Stage 4 Brain Cancer 16 months ago. One of his final bucket list goals was to ride in a DeLorean. After reaching out to many people and receiving over 100,000...
4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
thedailyhoosier.com
Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”
Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
timeanddate.com
Time Zone in City of Sullivan, Indiana, USA
The graph above illustrates clock changes in City of Sullivan during 2022. Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes do not necessarily occur on the same date every year. YearDate & TimeAbbreviationTime ChangeOffset After. 2021Sun, Mar 14 at 2:00 amEST → EDT+1 hour (DST start)UTC-4h Sun, Nov 7 at 2:00 amEDT...
vincennespbs.org
Road closed near Bloomfield
A road closure is scheduled to start Tuesday, September 27, in Greene County. US 231 is being shut down just north of I-69 about nine miles south of Bloomfield. The closure is so five pipes can be replaced under the road. INDOT says closures will occur during the daytime, and...
MyWabashValley.com
Warming up some
Update on hurricane Ian. Satellite has some clouds for us. High of 62 and low of 39 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is cool and a north wind. Temps are cool. Dew points are up some. Water vapor satellite has drier air for us. Satellite has some clouds in our area. All clear on radar. We stay dry the next 48 hours. Looks pretty dry for several days. Temps will warm later this week. Tonight, clearing and 38. Tomorrow, sunny and 67. Dry and warmer for the weekend and into next week.
