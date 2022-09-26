ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainsville, AL

Woman accused of stealing from several Rainsville cars

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uf564_0iB5UzUD00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Boaz woman is facing multiple charges after at least four cars were broken into on several Rainsville streets.

34-year-old Kari Renee White was arrested and charged with four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts of criminal trespass, third-degree burglary, theft of property, and public intoxication.

Man allegedly impersonating law enforcement at Marshall County bars held on $100k bond

Rainsville Police said they received a call Thursday morning about a woman around Rains Avene who was seen wandering through yards, looking through house windows, and peeking into vehicles. Several items had also been called in missing, police said.

When officers arrived they found White walking around in a yard on Rains Ave., intoxicated on what appeared to be drugs, according to officials.

Investigators said there were victims on Rains, Robertson, Parker, and Broadway Streets in Rainsville.

White was taken to the DeKalb County Jail on a $34,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrganews.com

Floyd County Police arrest Lindale man for Theft

According to Floyd County jail Records, on September 27th at 8:50 AM, the Floyd County Police Department arrested 33-year-old Steven Joseph Branton at a Sunset Circle address in Lindale after he allegedly entered someone’s vehicle without permission and stole a purse, 150 dollars, and various financial cards. Branton is...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Boaz, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Rainsville, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Boaz, AL
City
Rainsville, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Wednesday September 28th

Jesse Giddens, 25 of Gaylesville, arrested on warrants for failure to appear on previous charge of Probation Revocation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. Joshua Pogue, 30 of Centre, arrested on Alias Writ of Arrest by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. Tonya Taylor, 51 of Piedmont, arrested on...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 27

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . forgery-3rd degree; Citizens Bank and Trust; forged check. forgery-3rd degree; Integrated Transportation Solutions, LLC; forged check. Arrests. September 26. Bullard, Eric M; 28. FTA-driving while suspended (4 counts) FTA-insurance...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Marshall County#Rainsville Police#Nexstar Media Inc
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrests For September 27th

Dusty Trammell, 24 of Gaylesville, 3 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by the Centre Police Departmnet. Christopher Dix, 47 of Gadsden, Failure to Appear on Previous Charge of Theft of Property 4th degree and Failure to appear on previous charge of Criminal Trespass 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Sept. 28

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-013429- South Lovell Avenue- Disorder- The caller advised a female in a black truck was in the street “running her mouth.” On scene police spoke with the caller. The female had already left the area. 22-013431- Eads...
EAST RIDGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
The Trussville Tribune

Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
HARTSELLE, AL
weisradio.com

Bond Set For Two Charged With Multiple Drug Offenses

The two subjects arrested on a long list of drug charges by the Cedar Bluff Police Department early Friday morning remain lodged in the Cherokee County Detention Center. Hank Rumley, age 37 of Rising Fawn, Georgia is charged with trafficking Fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree, attempting to elude and tampering with evidence. His bond is set at $510,500.
RISING FAWN, GA
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy