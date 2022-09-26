Woman accused of stealing from several Rainsville cars

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Boaz woman is facing multiple charges after at least four cars were broken into on several Rainsville streets.

34-year-old Kari Renee White was arrested and charged with four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts of criminal trespass, third-degree burglary, theft of property, and public intoxication.

Rainsville Police said they received a call Thursday morning about a woman around Rains Avene who was seen wandering through yards, looking through house windows, and peeking into vehicles. Several items had also been called in missing, police said.

When officers arrived they found White walking around in a yard on Rains Ave., intoxicated on what appeared to be drugs, according to officials.

Investigators said there were victims on Rains, Robertson, Parker, and Broadway Streets in Rainsville.

White was taken to the DeKalb County Jail on a $34,000 bond.

