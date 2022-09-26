Read full article on original website
Related
Couple identified after found shot on Maynard Street in Springfield
The shooting victims found inside a home on Maynard Street Sunday night have been identified.
Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police
A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
WMUR.com
Attorneys for Adam Montgomery seek to suppress statements he made to police
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery are asking a court to suppress statements he made to officers soon after police learned of the girl's disappearance. Harmony has not been found and is now presumed dead. Her father, Adam Montgomery, has not been charged in connection...
whdh.com
Woman charged in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman has been indicted by the Hillsborough County Northern District Grand Jury in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man on May 13. Authorities found John Glennon dead in his Franklin Street apartment in Manchester on May 13. An autopsy determined the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Officers were justified when they killed man considered person of interest in ex-girlfriend's death, Vermont AG says
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Officials with the Vermont attorney general's office said a Brattleboro police officer and two state police trooperswho shot and killed a man in July will not face charges. Officials said the officer and troopers were justified in their use of deadly force against Matthew Davis, 34.
WCAX
Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
2 missing teenagers, baby found safe, Worcester police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two missing teenagers and a baby who were reported missing in Worcester have been found safe, police said. Giselle Sales, 16, and Kati Sales, 13, were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s 1-year-old son, Aaron, on Tuesday, according to the Worcester Police Department.
NECN
Woman Shot at New Hampshire Home; Man Charged
A 39-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire Sunday. New Hampshire State police said they were called to the home on MacLean Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim and two children at the home. The woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medica Center in Lebanon for treatment.
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire police department’s officer-in-charge accused of submitting timesheets for work not done
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who served as the officer-in-charge for Richmond police is accused of falsely submitting timesheets for work he knew he did not complete and receiving compensation for those hours, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced on Tuesday. Andrew Wood, 53, of Fitzwilliam, was...
NECN
Vt. Officers Who Fatally Shot Person of Interest in Homicide Investigation Will Not Face Prosecution
Three Vermont police officers - one from the Brattleboro Police Department and two from the Vermont State Police, will not face criminal charges after the fatal shooting of a person of interest in a homicide investigation, the state's attorney general said Monday. The Vermont Attorney General's Office was called in...
mychamplainvalley.com
1,000+ “OUTBREAK” fentanyl wax folds found during traffic stop on I-84 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested after Massachusetts State Police conducted a traffic stop for speeding on I-84 in Sturbridge and discovered narcotics, cash, and a loaded gun. According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, at around 6 p.m. on Monday, September 12th...
Man Arrested for Stealing Catalytic Converters in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - Police arrested a man for stealing catalytic converters just after midnight on Tuesday morning in the Hills Farm Industrial Complex. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, an officer was performing a check of the complex at Hartford Turnpike/ Rt. 20 and Cherry Street, an area previously targeted for catalytic converter thefts. The officer noticed evidence of one theft and another vehicle with a catalytic converter partially removed. Additional officers responded to the scene, including a K-9 and handler, to search for suspects.
Worcester Police searching for two missing teens and a baby
Worcester Police are asking for public assistance in order to locate two missing teenagers and a baby. According to Worcester Police, the two teens, 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s one-year-old son Aaron. Those with information related to...
travelyourway.net
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
NECN
Police Searching for 3 Missing Puppies in Vermont
Vermont State Police say they are looking for three puppies that disappeared from a local resident's property last week. Police said they received a report around 9:30 a.m. Friday of three puppies that went missing from a property in Hartland in eastern Vermont. The puppies are described as 2-week-old Great...
Motorcycle rider killed in Boylston crash
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Boylston after a collision with another vehicle, police said. The Boylston Police Department said officers were called just before 11 p.m. Saturday night to a single-vehicle crash near 85 School St. But arriving at the scene, police found that a motorcycle had also been involved in the collision.
WMUR.com
Nashua police arrest man accused of exposing himself to teenage girls at park
NASHUA, N.H. — On Friday, Nashua police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to teenagers at Mine Falls Park. Keith Bernasconi, 42, of Nashua, faces charges of attempted felonious sexual assault. Police said they received reports Wednesday and Thursday of a man making lewd gestures towards teenage girls...
Sturbridge Police seek public’s help identifying man
The police are asking the public's help in identifying a man in Sturbridge
Motorcyclist Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash On School Street In Boylston: Police
A motorcyclist has died from a single-vehicle crash in central Massachusetts, authorities said. Police responded to the crash on School Street in Boylston just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, Boylston Police said on Facebook. Upon arrival, officers found that a motorcycle had collided with another vehicle. Initial investigation...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man to be sentenced this week in fentanyl distribution case
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of distributing fentanyl in Connecticut as part of a drug trafficking organization will be sentenced later this week. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, David Cintron pleaded guilty after investigators said he and another man used several locations to store, process and package fentanyl for street sale.
Comments / 0