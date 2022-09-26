ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police

A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
TEWKSBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Vermont State Police#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement
WCAX

Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
BARRE, VT
NECN

Woman Shot at New Hampshire Home; Man Charged

A 39-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire Sunday. New Hampshire State police said they were called to the home on MacLean Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim and two children at the home. The woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medica Center in Lebanon for treatment.
ALSTEAD, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

Man Arrested for Stealing Catalytic Converters in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY - Police arrested a man for stealing catalytic converters just after midnight on Tuesday morning in the Hills Farm Industrial Complex. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, an officer was performing a check of the complex at Hartford Turnpike/ Rt. 20 and Cherry Street, an area previously targeted for catalytic converter thefts. The officer noticed evidence of one theft and another vehicle with a catalytic converter partially removed. Additional officers responded to the scene, including a K-9 and handler, to search for suspects.
SHREWSBURY, MA
travelyourway.net

Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue

Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Police Searching for 3 Missing Puppies in Vermont

Vermont State Police say they are looking for three puppies that disappeared from a local resident's property last week. Police said they received a report around 9:30 a.m. Friday of three puppies that went missing from a property in Hartland in eastern Vermont. The puppies are described as 2-week-old Great...
MassLive.com

Motorcycle rider killed in Boylston crash

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Boylston after a collision with another vehicle, police said. The Boylston Police Department said officers were called just before 11 p.m. Saturday night to a single-vehicle crash near 85 School St. But arriving at the scene, police found that a motorcycle had also been involved in the collision.
BOYLSTON, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire man to be sentenced this week in fentanyl distribution case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of distributing fentanyl in Connecticut as part of a drug trafficking organization will be sentenced later this week. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, David Cintron pleaded guilty after investigators said he and another man used several locations to store, process and package fentanyl for street sale.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy