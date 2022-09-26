Read full article on original website
Related
Miranda Lambert Says She Doesn’t Care About Country Radio Anymore: “I Just Have Had Such A Weird Relationship With Radio This Whole Time”
My favorite thing about Miranda Lambert is that she never holds anything back. She’s never afraid to say exactly what she thinks, and in a recent interview with Vulture, she sat down to talk about her upcoming Las Vegas Residency, as well as some of the milestones she’s reached in her career thus far that have led her to Vegas.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert
While country star Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her work as a singer, she has also helped write multiple country songs for other artists.
Remember When George Strait & Jamey Johnson Called Out Country Radio With “Kicked Outta Country”?
Nowadays, it’s almost become trendy to call out the powers that be in country music. Whether it’s Kelly Clarkson’s rant about the state of country music, Tyler Childers’ rejection of the term “Americana” for traditional country artists that the radio won’t play, or the dozens of artists addressing the lack of women on country radio, it’s no secret that country music as a whole has had its ass held to the fire early and often in the past few years.
Gabby Barrett Opens Up About Touring With Jason Aldean While Pregnant With Second Child: ‘I Just Took It Week by Week’
Gabby Barrett did it. The country music hitmaker of songs including "I Hope," "The Good Ones" and "Pick Me Up" safely made it through the entirety of Jason Aldean’s Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour while carrying her second child safely in her growing belly. And her husband, Cade Foehner,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Expecting First Child: ‘I’m Really Excited’
Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are expecting their first child. The 37-year-old country singer and his wife shared the news exclusively with People, revealing that they will welcome their first child in the early part of 2023. "I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer...
TVOvermind
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson
In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
Luke Bell Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose
Country singer Luke Bell's cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a new report. People reports that the Pima County Medical Examiner's autopsy, which local news outlet ABC 9 KGUN Tucson obtained, states that a passerby found Bell at the scene of his death, unresponsive and with drug paraphernalia also at the scene.
Miranda Lambert Fans Think She’s ‘Glowing’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in This Video: ‘He’s Crazy About You’
Miranda Lambert recently posted a new video with her husband Brendan McLoughlin on social media, and country music fans are sharing their love for the couple.
RELATED PEOPLE
Looking Back At Alan Jackson & George Strait’s “F-You” To Country Radio With Their 1999 CMA Awards Performance Of “Murder On Music Row”
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LISTEN: Kane Brown’s New Duet with Blake Shelton, ‘Different Man,’ Is Absolutely Electric
Kane Brown released his third studio album, Different Man, on September 9th and the 17-track list boasts a number of loveable songs. Two include hits like “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi.” The new album even features the country music star’s wife, Katelyn Brown. The song, “Thank God,” marks the 30-year-old mom of two’s singing debut. However, the husband-and-wife duo isn’t the only one featuring on the new album. “Different Man,” the title track of Kane Brown’s newest project, features fellow country music star Blake Shelton. And a quick listen reveals the rhythmic song boasts a rapid set of lyrics set to a simple melody. Altogether, those elements make for an especially dynamic and electric track.
Martina McBride Speaks Out About ‘Monarch’ Role, Honoring Naomi Judd on Tour
Recently, we’ve witnessed a resurgence of 90s country. Young artists are digging deep into the well of the era for inspiration. Additionally, we’re seeing many of our favorite 90s country stars having big comebacks. One of those stars is Martina McBride. She’ll be at all of the shows on the Judds’ Final Tour. Also, Martina recently appeared on the pilot episode of Fox’s country music drama Monarch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Throwback to Alan Jackson’s Absurd Music Video for “I Don’t Even Know Your Name”
There are certain music videos that have been burned into my brain because of the sheer number of times I watched them before school on CMT or GAC. One of those is “I Don’t Even Know Your Name” by Alan Jackson from all the way back in 1995. It features Jeff Foxworthy, a horrifying dentist experience, and an impromptu wedding. If you don’t know this song, then watch the video because it is one of those rare cases that the song […] The post Throwback to Alan Jackson’s Absurd Music Video for “I Don’t Even Know Your Name” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Scotty McCreery’s Hit Machine Keeps Churning With ‘It Matters to Her’ [Listen]
Scotty McCreery's new single "It Matters for Her" works for two really simple reasons: The first is the genuine — but not overpowering — vocal performance. The soon-to-be-dad never oversells his good guy advice. There are times for a vocalist to make a statement, but this isn't one...
Vince Gill Sings Captivating ‘I Gave You Everything I Had’ at ‘CMT Giants’ Special [Watch]
Country music showed up in force at CMT Giants: Vince Gill, which aired on Friday, Sept. 16. The Country Music Hall of Famer was honored with stories and performances from his family and standouts in the industry. The night could not be complete, however, without the man himself taking the stage.
Ryan Hurd Says He Doesn't Sing His Own Songs to Son Hayes, 2: 'I Try Not To'
"He likes music though," Ryan Hurd told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday Ryan Hurd has no problem performing for thousands of fans, but his 2-year-old son, Hayes Andrew, is rarely his audience. "I try not to sing my own songs to him," the country singer joked to PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday. "He likes music though. We just try to make it as normal as possible." Both Hurd, 35, and his wife, Maren Morris, were in Las Vegas over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miranda Lambert’s Husband, Brendan, Reveals His Favorite Song of Hers
With 10 albums under her belt, Miranda Lambert has a wealth of music — both hits and album tracks — for fans to choose from. Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently revealed his personal favorite of her tunes. In a recent interview with Vulture, Lambert asks her husband about...
Cody Johnson’s ‘Human’ Asks Fans to Write Their Own Ending [Listen]
What's remarkable about Cody Johnson's new single "Human" is what it's not. The traditional country apology backs up his (to this point) career-defining single "Til You Can't," but it's not as instantly iconic. The tone of both singles from the Human: The Double Album project is similar. They rely on...
Tenille Townes Lives in the Moment in New Song, ‘The Last Time’ [Listen]
Tenille Townes is commenting on the impermanence of life in her new song, "The Last Time." Co-written by Townes along with Ben Goldsmith and Gordie Sampson, the tune finds the singer highlighting the temporary nature of life and relationships and the importance of holding onto special moments. Accompanied by acoustic...
Morgan Wallen’s Ex Is Driving Him Crazy in ‘You Proof’ Video [Watch]
Morgan Wallen can't get off a wild ride fast enough in the music video for his song "You Proof." Wallen is sitting in the back seat of a car when the video opens, parked outside of a convenience store. A woman — presumably his ex — walks out of the store, and upon seeing Wallen, proceeds to get in the driver's seat of that same car. The smirk on her face is almost sinister as she locks the doors, much to the singer's dread.
Taste of Country
43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0