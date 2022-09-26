ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

theonlycolors.com

Film Room: Minnesota vs. Michigan State

I don’t really know what to say. The strictures of sports journalism, and my contract of employment, compel me to write something scheme-based about what we witnessed on Saturday afternoon in the Minnesota versus Michigan State game. Going into the game, I knew there was a range of outcomes...
theonlycolors.com

Ohio State at Michigan State football set for 4 p.m. kickoff on ABC

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week Six matchup against Ohio State has been officially set. ABC will air the game, which is set to begin at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Michigan State fans are hoping to avoid a repeat of the past five games in the series that have seen Ohio State’s average win margin at 35 points per contest. Overall, Ohio State is riding a six-game win streak in the series heading into the Oct. 8 matchup in East Lansing. In fact, the last time MSU has won against OSU in its home stadium was last millennium in a 23-7 victory in 1999.
theonlycolors.com

Photo Gallery: Minnesota vs. Michigan State Football - Sept. 24, 2022

The Michigan State Spartans are currently on a two-game losing streak. MSU was dominated by the visiting Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 34-7, and currently stand at 2-2 on the 2022 season. Offensively, the Spartans could not finish drives, and turned the ball over...
theonlycolors.com

Against All Odds, Week Four: Nosedive

It seems like a lifetime ago, but on Sept. 12, the Michigan State Spartans were 2-0 and ranked in the top-10 of the Coaches Poll. The last two weeks have been disappointing to say the least. It feels almost as if Michigan State fans have passed through some sort of black mirror into a darker dimension of pain where all the preseason dreams have been blown to smithereens.
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State lands commitment from 2024 four-star cornerback Jamari Howard

Michigan State’s 2024 recruiting class just got a big addition, as four-star cornerback Jamari Howard announced his verbal commitment to the Spartans on Monday afternoon. Howard has major size for the defensive back position, as he is listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. Being only a junior in high school, there is still more room for him to grow.
