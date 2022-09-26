The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week Six matchup against Ohio State has been officially set. ABC will air the game, which is set to begin at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Michigan State fans are hoping to avoid a repeat of the past five games in the series that have seen Ohio State’s average win margin at 35 points per contest. Overall, Ohio State is riding a six-game win streak in the series heading into the Oct. 8 matchup in East Lansing. In fact, the last time MSU has won against OSU in its home stadium was last millennium in a 23-7 victory in 1999.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO