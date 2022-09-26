ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Theme Park Insider

Disney World, Universal Orlando to Close as Hurricane Approaches

September 27, 2022, 6:14 PM · Central Florida's theme parks will close tomorrow and Thursday, as the state prepares for the landfall of Hurricane Ian. Ian is currently a Category 3 storm, with sustained winds of 120 mph. It is expected to strengthen, possibly to Category 4, before hitting Florida's Gulf coast on Wednesday. The forecast cone has shifted south of Tampa Bay, which should lessen the storm surge in the Tampa area. However, the center of the storm is now forecast to hit the Orlando area as a Category 1 hurricane or tropical storm on Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
Theme Park Insider

Evacuation Begins as Hurricane Ian Heads Toward Florida

September 26, 2022, 3:49 PM · Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents and visitors are now under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian takes aim at the state. Landfall now is expected sometime early Thursday near Tampa Bay, prompting evacuation orders in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties - home to St. Petersburg and Tampa, respectively. For theme park fans who are curious, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is not located within a designated evacuation zone, but the Tampa Bay area is currently under a Hurricane Watch.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy