September 27, 2022, 6:14 PM · Central Florida's theme parks will close tomorrow and Thursday, as the state prepares for the landfall of Hurricane Ian. Ian is currently a Category 3 storm, with sustained winds of 120 mph. It is expected to strengthen, possibly to Category 4, before hitting Florida's Gulf coast on Wednesday. The forecast cone has shifted south of Tampa Bay, which should lessen the storm surge in the Tampa area. However, the center of the storm is now forecast to hit the Orlando area as a Category 1 hurricane or tropical storm on Thursday.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO