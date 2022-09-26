Read full article on original website
Wednesday, September 28th Weather
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Gusty outflow winds of up to 50 mph will be the primary risk. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible again tomorrow and will become more widespread Friday into Saturday. The higher peaks could see some light snow accumulations. Salida and...
Public Health Flu Vaccine Clinic October 5th
Chaffee County Public Health is holding a Flu Vaccination Clinic next Wednesday, October 5th. The clinic will take place at the Touber Building from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. The flu vaccination clinic is open to anyone 6 months or older, with or without insurance. Appointments are necessary. To make...
Three Farm Bill listening Sessions are Coming to the San Luis Valley & Chaffee County in October
Senator Michael Bennet’s Office will hold three Farm Bill listening sessions in the San Luis Valley/Chaffee County area on October 4th and 5th. These sessions offer an opportunity for people interested in ag production, forest management, water conservation and rural economic development. On October 4th, the listening sessions will...
Tuesday, September 27th Weather
Rain is back in the forecast staring today. The best chance of rain will be Friday into Saturday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 77. Look for an overnight low of 47. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 75, a low of 45. Leadville...
Monday, September 26th Weather
Mostly sunny and dry to begin the week. Rain is back in the forecast for the rest of the week, beginning tomorrow. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 79. Look for an overnight low of 45. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 75, a...
Buena Vista residents to receive free PO boxes after long fight
Those residents who were having to pay for mail services through the PO boxes will now get free boxes starting at the beginning of next year.
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
Bobbie & Harvee McKnight Sipes
Twins Bobbie and Harvee McKnight Sipes were born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida on September 14, 2022. Harvee was born at 9:45 am. She weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 17.5 inches long. Bobbie was born at 10:02 am. She weighed 5 pounds and measured 20.5 inches long.
Buena Vista Volleyball Defeats Sanford in 5 Sets
The Lady Demons defeat the Lady Mustangs tonight at home in 5 sets winning sets 1, 2, and 5 25-11, 26-24, and 15-12. Tonight’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. Head Coach Jamie Page caught up with Andrew Stossmeister after the victory…. I have been blessed to work...
KKTV
73-year-old motorcyclist killed after colliding with horse trailer in Custer County
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend after crashing into a horse trailer near Wetmore. The crash was reported near mile marker 1 on Highway 67 just after 12 p.m. Saturday. According to State Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading southbound when he missed a curve in the road and drifted out of of his lane into the path of the oncoming trailer. Troopers say the rider may have been speeding.
Fremont County Moves Into Recovery Phase After Ransomware Attack
Now going into the seventh week of mitigation and restoration, Fremont County government is now in a recovery phase from the August 17th BlackCat ransomware cyberattack. An extension of a declaration of a local disaster due to the cybersecurity attack expired yesterday, and the Fremont County Board of Commissioners has no plans to renew it.
KRDO
Teller County neighborhood pre-evacuation orders lifted, crews report fire knocked down
TELLER COUNTY, Colo, (KRDO) -- A pre-evacuation order was lifted in Teller County following reports of a structure fire. Authorities are now saying the order telling people to leave immediately shouldn't have been sent out. At 4:14 p.m., the Teller County Sheriff's Office said a pre-evacuation warning was going out...
Custer Count Sheriff’s Office Reporting Numerous Fraud and Identity Thefts
The Custer Count Sheriff’s Office has received a very large amount of fraud and identity theft reports recently which have resulted in thousands of dollars lost. In most scams, elderly populations are targeted most, and in most cases recovering the money is impossible. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office would...
