Virginia State

WSLS

How Hurricane Ian could impact gas prices in Virginia

We’ve continued to see price drops at the pump in the Commonwealth for more than 100 days. According to AAA, we’re down to $3.33 on average, which is about $0.40 under the national average. But many drivers are wondering how Hurricane Ian will impact gas prices in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

How can Hurricane Ian impact Virginia’s fall foliage?

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Fall season is among us, and many people flock to see Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Every year, this location is one of the hottest places to visit during peak tourism time. Why? Well, the big pull is seeing the leaves change color. However, there could...
VIRGINIA STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Prepared Meals Manufacturer to Expand Virginia Plant

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’

Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

DCR encourages Virginia dam owners to prioritize safety

Hurricane season brings fall rains with winter storms around the corner. Virginia dam safety officials are encouraging dam owners that dam failures can result in catastrophic flooding, and put people and property at risk. More than 3,000 dams are in the Commonwealth, according to a press release from the Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Hard Mtn Dew now available in Virginia

Hard Mtn Dew is now available in Virginia. It is the new alcoholic beverage from Mountain Dew. Virginia is one of few states to sell it. The drink debuted on February 22, 2022 in other states, and Virginia just became the 9th state to carry the malt beverage. The "Virginia is for Lovers" state joins Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri Nevada, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. More states will be added in the future.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Valley customers preparing for higher-than-ever winter energy bills

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With fall temperatures really taking hold, many are bracing for higher-than-ever home heating bills this winter. No matter how you heat your home, experts said your bills won’t look the same this winter. Many electric companies have increased rates this year, so many customers will be looking for tips to lower those bills, too.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA

