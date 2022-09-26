Read full article on original website
WSLS
How Hurricane Ian could impact gas prices in Virginia
We’ve continued to see price drops at the pump in the Commonwealth for more than 100 days. According to AAA, we’re down to $3.33 on average, which is about $0.40 under the national average. But many drivers are wondering how Hurricane Ian will impact gas prices in Virginia.
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
wfxrtv.com
How can Hurricane Ian impact Virginia’s fall foliage?
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Fall season is among us, and many people flock to see Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Every year, this location is one of the hottest places to visit during peak tourism time. Why? Well, the big pull is seeing the leaves change color. However, there could...
Youngkin declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian reaching Virginia
Hurricane Ian is currently causing widespread destruction in Florida, and is expected to reach Virginia over the weekend. The storm has the potential to being severe rainfall, flooding, strong wind and tornadoes to the Commonwealth.
Here is how Ian will impact Virginia
Our weather will be quiet Thursday. Rain will move in from the south Friday, and it will be a very wet weekend.
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
foodmanufacturing.com
Prepared Meals Manufacturer to Expand Virginia Plant
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity...
WJLA
National gas prices increase after 14 weeks, Virginia prices drop a nickel
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's the end of a 14-week streak of declining gas prices across the country, but for Virginians, the cost per gallon is still down a nickel over the past week, according to AAA. On September 22 AAA said the national gas prices went up by...
Emergency SNAP benefits extended through October in Virginia
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through October, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
Augusta Free Press
Gas prices continue decline in Virginia, though prices push up nationally
Gas prices fellow another six cents per gallon this week in Virginia, the 15th straight week of decline, even as the national average ticked up three cents, according to GasBuddy. The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $3.33 on Monday, down 30.6 cents per gallon over the...
Application for assistance with heating bills opens soon in Virginia
Applications for Virginia's fuel assistance program will open soon, opening an opportunity for residents to get help with their heating bills this Winter.
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
Augusta Free Press
DCR encourages Virginia dam owners to prioritize safety
Hurricane season brings fall rains with winter storms around the corner. Virginia dam safety officials are encouraging dam owners that dam failures can result in catastrophic flooding, and put people and property at risk. More than 3,000 dams are in the Commonwealth, according to a press release from the Virginia...
Hard Mtn Dew now available in Virginia
Hard Mtn Dew is now available in Virginia. It is the new alcoholic beverage from Mountain Dew. Virginia is one of few states to sell it. The drink debuted on February 22, 2022 in other states, and Virginia just became the 9th state to carry the malt beverage. The "Virginia is for Lovers" state joins Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri Nevada, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. More states will be added in the future.
WHSV
Valley customers preparing for higher-than-ever winter energy bills
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With fall temperatures really taking hold, many are bracing for higher-than-ever home heating bills this winter. No matter how you heat your home, experts said your bills won’t look the same this winter. Many electric companies have increased rates this year, so many customers will be looking for tips to lower those bills, too.
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
'Ready to go' | Virginia Task Force 2 on standby as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting days in advance with a deployment out of Virginia Beach with bags packed and trucks loaded, Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) crews made it to south Florida by Sunday evening. Since then, the team has been training and preparing for the moment Hurricane Ian...
