West Newsmagazine
Board approves next step in RiesRoad improvements
At the Nov. 25, 2019, Ballwin Board of Aldermen meeting, Director of Public Works Jim Link was granted approval to submit a Ries Road improvement proposal to the East-West Gateway Council of Government's Surface Transportation Program (STP). Fast forward to Sept. 26 when the current board approved legislation to use the STP funds to for Ries Road improvements that would include resurfacing, new ADA curb ramps, curb repair, street lighting and pavement striping. The city would be responsible for all aspects of the improvements' construction. That said, in response to an inquiry from Alderman David Siegel (Ward 4), Link replied that Ballwin would only include road surface treatment and street lights.
West Newsmagazine
Chesterfield batting 500 on approval of projects
A lighting plan for the new 30,624-square-foot Schnucks store in the Chesterfield Commons complex failed to get approval at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting. The applicant had proposed festoon lighting under the existing entry canopy to create a "welcoming and lively atmosphere" for the entrance at 220 THF Boulevard. The lights would be located at various heights underneath the canopy but would only operate when the building store signage was in use.
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
West Newsmagazine
Ballwin prepares for leaf collection to begin in late October
One might say Ballwin has all grounds covered in its 2022 leaf pickup plan after the Board of Aldermen approved on Sept. 26 the hiring of Hendel Lawncare to provide leaf collection for Meadowbrook Country Club and the Claymont subdivision, and also unanimously decided that Westside Personnel employees be paid $21.45 per hour by Public Works as temporary employees for leaf collection elsewhere in the city.
Schnucks buying remaining Fricks Market stores
The locations are closing for a few days in October as they make the transition to the new ownership.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
West Newsmagazine
The Rose Barrel restaurant to be open evenings, Sundays
While the city of Ballwin takes all citizen comments seriously, the lone speaker at the Sept. 26 Board of Aldermen meeting offered a positive and very well-received 1-minute spiel. Taking the podium was Susan Haake, one of three managing partners of The Rose Barrel at 15483 Clayton Road. “I come...
Brentwood selects official developer for $400M Manchester Road mixed-use development
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis developer will move ahead with a $400 million mixed-use plan to redevelop 40 acres along the Manchester Road corridor in Brentwood after the city signed on to the plan. The Brentwood Board of Aldermen last week approved St. Louis-based Green Street Real Estate...
Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Grocery Store: Ruler Foods
While grocery shopping, do you enjoy examining the virtues of numerous varieties of each item, ending up with a cart full of esoteric ingredients? If you answered yes, skip this entry. Everyone else, buckle up. From the outside, Ruler Foods (multiple locations including 2700 South Grand Boulevard, 314-772-1410) — simply “Ruler” for those who know — looks like nothing special, and perhaps even dubious. Inside, however, shoppers will find something akin to a cleaner, neater, more organized and less expensive version of that well-known grocer that rhymes with “baldy.” Ruler is owned by Kroger (most packaged items are store brand) and carries most basic groceries (though not all), along with a good selection of higher-end options. Want organic produce and eggs, whole-wheat tortillas, tofu, non-dairy milk and protein ice cream? Ruler has that. Prefer your basic ground beef, Cheerios, frozen pizza, tortilla chips, sandwich bread, peanut butter and rice? Ruler has that, too. Prices are shockingly low. Be warned: First-time shoppers have been known to wander the aisle muttering, “But … how is this so cheap?” —Jessica Rogen.
939theeagle.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Barbecue: The Stellar Hog
If you’ve ever had Alex Cupp’s beef ribs, a Sundays-only special at the Chesterfield location of his barbecue restaurant the Stellar Hog (multiple locations including 40 Clarkson Wilson Center, Chesterfield; 636-778-9204), you understand his tagline “Best Barbecue in the Galaxy.” These meaty wonders are unequivocally the clearest example of primal, carnivorous joy known to man — the dish you’d present on a platter should the aliens finally make contact and want to know our species’ highest achievement. A case study in meat, fat, salt and char, the ribs have the perfect balance of meaty chew, but enough fat that you could spread them on a biscuit. Cupp is a master of the meat-smoking craft, and his other dishes like brisket, ribs and pulled pork show his prowess. However, the beef ribs are so mind-bogglingly delicious that they make thoughts of any other meats disappear into the void. When we have to flee this planet, we’ll be taking Cupp and his smoker with us. —Cheryl Baehr.
St. Louis trucking firms gain drivers despite national shortage. Here's how one did it.
ST. LOUIS — It's no secret the trucking industry is struggling. In 2021, the American Trucking Associations reported that the trucking industry was short more than 80,000 drivers, a historic high. But St. Louis companies that responded to a Business Journal survey seem to have it figured out, reporting...
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards could lose her license
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local doctor could lose her license because she is now facing discipline for doling out medical marijuana. Dr. Zinia Thomas is also facing criminal charges. We’ve met Dr. Thomas before. She’s a licensed psychiatrist in Missouri who runs several local businesses. But she also took...
West Newsmagazine
Wildwood presents inaugural Jeanie Hood Achievement Award at annual celebration
The city of Wildwood is recognizing those who influence economic growth by remembering Wildwood business owner Jeanie Hood with a new achievement award. Hood, founder of Three French Hens home decor store in Wildwood, passed away earlier this year in March. Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin with support from the Wildwood City Council created the Jeanie Hood Achievement Award in her memory to be given annually to a person who has “sacrificed or contributed effectively to bringing economic development to the city of Wildwood.” Bowlin said he worked with Hood on several city committees over the years and admired her dedication to the improvement of Wildwood as a self-made successful business owner.
St. Louis American
More police, more problems
The Defund the Police movement has taken a rhetorical media hit during the latest surge in St. Louis homicides and the chronic “shortage” of police officers. The Post Dispatch certainly went after the movement in a recent editorial, referring to “’defund the police’ platitudes that seem increasingly naïve.” [ “As St. Louis police remain understaffed, city blames automakers for car thefts”]
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
myleaderpaper.com
Three alleged pickpocket artists arrested at Arnold Walmart
The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged two men and a woman from Romania in connection with the theft of a man’s wallet at the Walmart store in Arnold. Police believe the three have been pickpocketing throughout Missouri and other states, Arnold Police reported. The three suspects...
Columbia Missourian
Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate: Discover a delicious St. Louis staple
Above the production floor in a St. Louis factory on The Hill, a sign reads, “Shh... Oompa Loompas Sleeping.”. The reference is a nod to the popular fantasy film for children, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”. Of course there are no oompa loompas at the Chocolate Chocolate...
