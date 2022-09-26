ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg homeowners could receive a real estate tax rebate

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Thanks to a budget surplus of $43 million, because of last year’s increase in real estate taxes, homeowners in Lynchburg could soon get money back into their pockets. Lynchburg City Councilman and Chairman of council’s finance committee, Jeff Helgeson, said he is proposing homeowners get...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg looking to fill more than 1400 jobs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works held a career job fair Monday for job seekers in the area looking for new career paths. More than 1400 jobs are available within 25 radius miles of Lynchburg, ranging from food service and banking, to Lynchburg City Schools jobs. Stanley Megginson, an...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Charlottesville, VA
Society
City
Charlottesville, VA
NBC 29 News

Nelson County reviews plans for senior apartments of Route 151

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson County Planning Commission is set to review plans for 12 senior apartments on Route 151. Applicants have proposed that each building would have six one-bedroom apartments. The price of the apartments would start at $3000 a month. “It’s not proposed to be assisted...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

CHO unveils brand new escalators and re-opens top level

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - CHO has unveiled two sets of brand new escalators, and the upper level of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is now back open. The airport was built in the early 1990s, and the escalator had not seen a replacement since then. $2.5 million went in to fully replacing the old escalators and moving American Airlines passengers downstairs while it was under construction.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Food Banks#Public Health Emergency#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Food Finder
wmra.org

Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg

Augusta Health celebrated the opening of a new facility in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Healthcare providers and Chamber of Commerce members gathered outside the new Augusta Health Primary Care on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg. Dr. Scott Just, the president of Augusta Medical Group, was among those who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Roundabout work in Afton creates detour

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Crews are working on a new roundabout in Afton, which means traffic is being detoured on parts of U.S. 250 and Route 151. Work on the detour got underway Sunday, September 25, and is expected to last until Thursday while crews start the elevation of the roundabout.
AFTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Washington Examiner

Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia

The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

Voters motivated in midterm elections according to new statewide survey from UMW

Voters motivated in midterm elections according to new statewide survey from UMW. The Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington recently polled 1,000 Virginia adults to learn what’s on their minds during the midterm elections. Inflation, economy and jobs, threats to democracy, the Biden presidency, and abortion rose to the top of the results in the annual survey conducted for the center by Research America Inc. Sept. 6-12.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Legaci Eats owners share their son’s health journey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Steve and Jocelynn Easton are the owners of Legaci Eats, a nonprofit community kitchen providing free meals to the food insecure population in and around Charlottesville. They’ve had to put the kitchen on pause until further notice while dealing with a family emergency. “Wesley is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police seeking KWIK STOP robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at KWIK STOP on Old Forest Road last night. Officers responded to the KWIK STOP at 11:50 p.m. They say a man entered the store, displayed a gun and took money...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy