WDBJ7.com
MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
WSLS
Lynchburg homeowners could receive a real estate tax rebate
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Thanks to a budget surplus of $43 million, because of last year’s increase in real estate taxes, homeowners in Lynchburg could soon get money back into their pockets. Lynchburg City Councilman and Chairman of council’s finance committee, Jeff Helgeson, said he is proposing homeowners get...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg looking to fill more than 1400 jobs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works held a career job fair Monday for job seekers in the area looking for new career paths. More than 1400 jobs are available within 25 radius miles of Lynchburg, ranging from food service and banking, to Lynchburg City Schools jobs. Stanley Megginson, an...
cbs19news
Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
NBC 29 News
Nelson County reviews plans for senior apartments of Route 151
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson County Planning Commission is set to review plans for 12 senior apartments on Route 151. Applicants have proposed that each building would have six one-bedroom apartments. The price of the apartments would start at $3000 a month. “It’s not proposed to be assisted...
NBC 29 News
CHO unveils brand new escalators and re-opens top level
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - CHO has unveiled two sets of brand new escalators, and the upper level of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is now back open. The airport was built in the early 1990s, and the escalator had not seen a replacement since then. $2.5 million went in to fully replacing the old escalators and moving American Airlines passengers downstairs while it was under construction.
schillingshow.com
Whiteout: Charlottesville High School group demands exclusive space for “students of color”
A note (full text below) posted on an entry door at Charlottesville High School (CHS) this week is making waves. Distributed by a group called “Voice for Students of Color,” (VSC) the flyer offers positions on evolving issues at CHS. Regarding the recent shooting-hoax school lockdown, the group...
WHSV
Queen City Mischief & Magic returns to Staunton, boosts local business sales
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One of Staunton’s biggest events of the year returned in person this weekend after two years of doing the event virtually. The businesses downtown were happy to welcome thousands of people back to the streets of Staunton. “The businesses and the restaurants say that this...
Augusta Free Press
Attention, Staunton: Do not vote for John Wilson for the Staunton School Board
A Staunton middle-school teacher got in trouble for using his school email account to tell people not to support John Wilson for an open seat on the Staunton School Board. I’ll take the ball and run with it here. Don’t vote for John Wilson for that seat on the...
wmra.org
Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg
Augusta Health celebrated the opening of a new facility in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Healthcare providers and Chamber of Commerce members gathered outside the new Augusta Health Primary Care on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg. Dr. Scott Just, the president of Augusta Medical Group, was among those who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting.
NBC 29 News
Roundabout work in Afton creates detour
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Crews are working on a new roundabout in Afton, which means traffic is being detoured on parts of U.S. 250 and Route 151. Work on the detour got underway Sunday, September 25, and is expected to last until Thursday while crews start the elevation of the roundabout.
NBC 29 News
CHS Students walk out of class in protest of Youngkin’s transgender policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Sept. 28, some students at Charlottesville High School walked out of class, raising their voices in protest of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released model policies on the treatment of transgender students in schools. They say these policies could create a dangerous environment for...
WHSV
School name change policy fails after a 3-1 vote in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The chance to weigh in on plans which revise the Virginia Department of Education guidelines on transgender students is now underway. The school board in Rockingham County made a big decision Monday night on a similar topic that has been debated for months. The proposed policy...
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
Washington Examiner
Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia
The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
fredericksburg.today
Voters motivated in midterm elections according to new statewide survey from UMW
Voters motivated in midterm elections according to new statewide survey from UMW. The Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington recently polled 1,000 Virginia adults to learn what’s on their minds during the midterm elections. Inflation, economy and jobs, threats to democracy, the Biden presidency, and abortion rose to the top of the results in the annual survey conducted for the center by Research America Inc. Sept. 6-12.
NBC 29 News
Legaci Eats owners share their son’s health journey
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Steve and Jocelynn Easton are the owners of Legaci Eats, a nonprofit community kitchen providing free meals to the food insecure population in and around Charlottesville. They’ve had to put the kitchen on pause until further notice while dealing with a family emergency. “Wesley is...
NBC 29 News
Democrats come together on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall to encourage people to early vote
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Sept. 23, Charlottesville Democrats including 5th District nominee Josh Throneburg, City Councilor Brian Pinkston, and Senator Creigh Deeds held a rally at the Downtown Mall. There, they reminded everybody that the early voting period had begun, and urged people to register to vote. “We...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police seeking KWIK STOP robber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at KWIK STOP on Old Forest Road last night. Officers responded to the KWIK STOP at 11:50 p.m. They say a man entered the store, displayed a gun and took money...
