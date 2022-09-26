ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wkdzradio.com

Jeanne Simmons, 89, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 89-year-old Jeanne ‘Memaw’ Simmons, of Hopkinsville, will be at 1 o’clock Monday afternoon, October 3, at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour next Monday.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man injured in downtown accident

A Hopkinsville man was injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident at South Virginia and East Seventh Street. It happened just before 7 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 36-year old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was northbound on South Virginia and said she didn’t see that her light was red at East Seventh until it was too late to stop.
wkdzradio.com

Building Damaged In Todd County Fire

A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
TODD COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
wkdzradio.com

Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash

A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a northbound truck struck the back of a car in front of it causing the car to run off the road and come to rest in the southbound lanes of traffic.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Bond Reduced for Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant

An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard
whvoradio.com

Two Shuttles Coming For 46th Annual Country Ham Festival

With the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival less than two weeks away, the procurement of shuttle transportation options for local and regional visitors has been a concern. Wednesday afternoon, some of those concerns were assuaged — as the Ham Fest Committee confirmed help is on the way.
CADIZ, KY
wnky.com

Apartment fire in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Bale Trail Underway Once Again In Todd County

The Ninth Annual Todd County Bale Trail got underway this past weekend, as fall temperatures and changing colors finally arrived in force throughout west Kentucky. One of the more popular tourist attractions for Trenton, Elkton, Guthrie and everyone in between, it’s also somewhat demanding on local farmers — who provide most, if not all, of the hay needed to create these large art projects.
TODD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment

A Cadiz woman was charged after an argument with another woman on Shady Lane in Trigg County Wednesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says 34-year-old Ashley McAdams was in an argument with a woman over children when she accelerated her vehicle and struck a vehicle the woman was next to.
CADIZ, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Falling From Roof

A man was flown to the hospital after falling from a roof on Duffy Street in Pembroke Tuesday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a man fell 12 to 15 feet from a roof landing on concrete. The man was taken by ambulance to Pembroke Elementary School to meet with...
PEMBROKE, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Fiscal Court Rescinds June 14 Resolution For Oriden

A potential solar farm development in Christian County now has a very cloudy future. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting, and following more than 90 minutes of citizen’s participation, magistrates unanimously approved to rescind their June 14 resolution directed at Mitsubishi power-venture Oriden — denying what would’ve been an industry revenue bond to the company.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Man stabbed in Princeton, suspect arrested

A man was severely injured in a stabbing Tuesday night in Princeton and a suspect was arrested. Princeton police say officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street just after 5:30 p.m. and found 45-year old Joseph Traylor of Princeton lying on the roadway with a stab wound to the chest.
PRINCETON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy