Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Jeanne Simmons, 89, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 89-year-old Jeanne ‘Memaw’ Simmons, of Hopkinsville, will be at 1 o’clock Monday afternoon, October 3, at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour next Monday.
wkdzradio.com
Brenda Joyce Sutton, 64, of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 64-year-old Brenda Joyce Sutton, of Hopkinsville. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man injured in downtown accident
A Hopkinsville man was injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident at South Virginia and East Seventh Street. It happened just before 7 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 36-year old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was northbound on South Virginia and said she didn’t see that her light was red at East Seventh until it was too late to stop.
wkdzradio.com
Building Damaged In Todd County Fire
A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a northbound truck struck the back of a car in front of it causing the car to run off the road and come to rest in the southbound lanes of traffic.
whvoradio.com
Bond Reduced for Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant
An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
Former Webster County Judge-Executive Jim Townsend dead at 76
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Jim Townsend, the Webster County Judge-Executive from 1992 to 2016, passed away last week at the age of 76. Townsend served in county government for over 32 years, and worked for Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation from 1972 to 1977 and in the private sector until 1985. He is survived by […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 returns to normal in Clarksville after wreck in Kentucky
Update, 7:15 p.m.: Traffic is mostly clear up to the state line. Update, 6:40 p.m.: Traffic is slow but returning to normal for most of Clarksville, but it’s still backed up from Exit 1 past the state line into Kentucky. Update, 5:30 p.m.: Traffic is clear between Exits 4...
whvoradio.com
Two Shuttles Coming For 46th Annual Country Ham Festival
With the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival less than two weeks away, the procurement of shuttle transportation options for local and regional visitors has been a concern. Wednesday afternoon, some of those concerns were assuaged — as the Ham Fest Committee confirmed help is on the way.
wnky.com
Apartment fire in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
wkdzradio.com
Bale Trail Underway Once Again In Todd County
The Ninth Annual Todd County Bale Trail got underway this past weekend, as fall temperatures and changing colors finally arrived in force throughout west Kentucky. One of the more popular tourist attractions for Trenton, Elkton, Guthrie and everyone in between, it’s also somewhat demanding on local farmers — who provide most, if not all, of the hay needed to create these large art projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment
A Cadiz woman was charged after an argument with another woman on Shady Lane in Trigg County Wednesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says 34-year-old Ashley McAdams was in an argument with a woman over children when she accelerated her vehicle and struck a vehicle the woman was next to.
whvoradio.com
Man Flown To Hospital After Falling From Roof
A man was flown to the hospital after falling from a roof on Duffy Street in Pembroke Tuesday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a man fell 12 to 15 feet from a roof landing on concrete. The man was taken by ambulance to Pembroke Elementary School to meet with...
Clarksville home goes up in flames, deemed a ‘total loss’
Fire crews have deemed a home in Clarksville as a total loss after it went up in flames late Tuesday night.
WBKO
Military father from Franklin, KY returns home; surprises his son at school
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was just an ordinary day of school for Patrick Bunnell. That would surely change when he would get the surprise of a lifetime. It was “Dress As Your Favorite Character” Day at Simpson Elementary School. Patrick was shown in the video, sporting a military uniform.
Feeding America awards grants to Hopkinsville organizations
Feeding American, Kentucky’s Heartland has awarded grants to two hunger relief organizations in Hopkinsville. The Pathfinder Pantry at Hopkinsville Community College received $32,310 and will use the money to buy a commercial freezer and to increase staff and expand operating hours, according to a press release from FAKH. The...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Fiscal Court Rescinds June 14 Resolution For Oriden
A potential solar farm development in Christian County now has a very cloudy future. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting, and following more than 90 minutes of citizen’s participation, magistrates unanimously approved to rescind their June 14 resolution directed at Mitsubishi power-venture Oriden — denying what would’ve been an industry revenue bond to the company.
Kentucky park to be renamed after John Prine
A park in western Kentucky is being renamed after musician John Prine. A dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1.
whopam.com
Man stabbed in Princeton, suspect arrested
A man was severely injured in a stabbing Tuesday night in Princeton and a suspect was arrested. Princeton police say officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street just after 5:30 p.m. and found 45-year old Joseph Traylor of Princeton lying on the roadway with a stab wound to the chest.
Comments / 0